0908 FOOTBALL FRIDAY
0908 FOOTBALL FRIDAY
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
When the Chiefs tried to convert a fourth-and-25 in the fourth quarter, the move didn't sit well with Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only member of the Kansas City Chiefs who didn't drop a pass in their 21-20 loss to Detroit Lions to open the NFL season on Thursday night was Travis Kelce, and that's because he was on the sideline in street clothes. Rashee Rice dropped one in the opening minutes. Kadarius Toney had one bounce off his hands, get picked and returned 50 yards for a touchdown, all before dropping another long pass in the waning minutes. Skyy Moore had one bounce off his hands
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new d
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott didn’t tell Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy he was under sedation for 11 hours until after it was done.
Ward has no hard feelings toward the Blue Jays pitcher and wishes him the best moving forward.
The next world number one denied home fans an all-American final with comeback to beat Madison Keys.
Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, had announced plans to retire in August – but those plans have taken a turn with the Nationals.
Dana White insists Aljamain Sterling is a good dude but can't understand why he shoots himself in the foot publicly.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
These 65 NFL pundits have made their picks for Thursday night’s Chiefs-Lions game at GEHA FIeld at Arrowhead Stadium.
Osaka also announced her plans to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January
TORONTO — Bo Bichette is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but they'll be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for tonight's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps. Jansen had surgery on his fractured right middle finger on Thursday and Toronto manager John Schneider says he'll be out until
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady left an imprint on the New England Patriots that hasn’t faded. Three-plus years after his departure, Brady's jersey is still sold inside the stadium and dots its seats on game days. Photos of both his iconic and mundane moments in a Patriots uniform also continue to decorate various areas of the team's practice facilities. New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson chuckled this week when asked how many images of Brady he saw during a short walk from the lock
It's unclear what the move means for the former Wimbledon finalist's tennis future.
Several NHL veterans are vying for roster spots on professional tryout agreements this fall. Here's the up-to-date list.
ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes signed a new deal, reportedly worth $1.7 million per year, to stay at the network.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz found himself in a hint of a predicament 35 minutes into his U.S. Open quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday night. At 3-all in the first set under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev earned the first break points of the match. An opening. An opportunity to gain an early edge against the defending champion. And then — poof! — gone. Alcaraz dismissed those chances to hold, then gained a break himself in the next game by depositing an overhead that