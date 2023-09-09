0908 FOOTBALL FRIDAY

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only member of the Kansas City Chiefs who didn't drop a pass in their 21-20 loss to Detroit Lions to open the NFL season on Thursday night was Travis Kelce, and that's because he was on the sideline in street clothes. Rashee Rice dropped one in the opening minutes. Kadarius Toney had one bounce off his hands, get picked and returned 50 yards for a touchdown, all before dropping another long pass in the waning minutes. Skyy Moore had one bounce off his hands