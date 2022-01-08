VanVleet's 1st career triple-double pushes Raptors over Jazz

  • Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) drives past Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) and center Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) shoots while surrounded by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23), center Khem Birch (24) and forward OG Anunoby during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) blocks a shot from Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) blocks a shot from Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) as Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) helps defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) prepares to shoot from between Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie, left, and center Khem Birch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, OG Anunoby scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the shorthanded Jazz 122-108 on Friday night, snapping Utah’s 10-game road winning streak.

Pascal Siakam scored 17 points, Chris Boucher had 13, Scottie Barnes had 11 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as the Raptors extended their winning streak to five and ended a three-game losing streak against the Jazz.

Eric Paschall scored a career-high 29 points, Elijah Hughes had a career-best 26 and Jared Butler scored 17 for the depleted Jazz, who were without eight regulars.

VanVleet has scored 30 or more five times in the past seven games.

He scored 24 points in the third quarter, when he shot 8 for 8, made all three of his 3-point attempts and had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He scored 17 straight Toronto points at one stretch.

VanVleet completed his triple-double with a lob pass to Precious Achiuwa with 2:01 left in the fourth.

Utah came in 14-3 away from home, tied with Brooklyn for the best road record in the NBA. It was Utah's first road loss since Orlando beat them 107-100 on Nov. 7.

Utah’s absentees included Rody Gobert and Joe Ingles, who are in the health and safety protocols. Donovan Mitchell (back), Mike Conley (right knee) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left middle finger) did not make the trip to Toronto.

Other absences included Rudy Gay (right heel), Royce O’Neale (right knee) and Jordan Clarkson (back).

Hassan Whiteside returned for the Jazz after missing the previous three games while in the concussion protocol.

Forward Danuel House and center Norvel Pelle each made their Jazz debuts after signing 10-day hardship contracts earlier in the week.

Paschall scored 17 points in the first quarter, eclipsing his previous season-high of 13 points, and Malik Fitts banked in a buzzer-beating 3 from half-court as Utah jumped out to a 40-25 lead after one.

Toronto shot 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the first, then went 3 for 15 from distance in the second. The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime.

A 3 by Hughes gave Utah an 84-70 lead with 4:43 to go in the third, but VanVleet responded with a 15-0 run, giving Toronto its first lead since the opening basket of the game. VanVleet scored 17 consecutive Raptors points and capped the quarter with a long 3 as Toronto took a 94-92 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Shot 7 for 13 from 3-point range in the first quarter. … Hughes shot 7 for 12 from 3-point range, both career-best marks, and added eight rebounds.

Raptors: F Svi Mykhailiuk returned after missing the previous two games while in the health and safety protocols. … F Yuta Watanabe (health and safety protocols) missed his third straight game. … Toronto signed F D.J. Wilson to a second 10-day hardship contract.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Indiana on Saturday.

Raptors: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r