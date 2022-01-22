  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VanVleet rescues Raptors late in 109-105 win over Wizards

RICH DUBROFF
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Scottie Barnes
    Scottie Barnes
    American basketball player
  • Fred VanVleet
    Fred VanVleet
    American basketball player

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors hung on after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Washington Wizards 109-105 on Friday night.

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, VanVleet scored 21 and had 12 assists, Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game trip.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points. He also had eight assists, but committed nine turnovers, equaling his career high. The Wizards, who began the season 10-3, are 13-20 since.

Beal scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards tied the game at 102 on five straight points from Montrezl Harrell, who converted a three-point play and then dunked.

OG Anunoby scored on a layup and Siakam hit two free throws to seal the game. 

Toronto took control with a 22-6 run that gave it a 91-77 lead after three quarters. Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the draft, scored 10 points in the third. The Raptors were up 95-77 early in the fourth quarter.

Toronto’s Yuta Watanabe, who didn’t play in the last two games, returned and matched up with Washington's Rui Hachimura, the second time in NBA history two Japanese players faced each other.

Hachimura had 11 points, and Watanabe didn’t score in six minutes. 

TIP-INS

Raptors: G Gary Trent Jr. returned after missing six games with a left ankle injury. He scored 13 points. ... G Dalano Banton was sent to Toronto's G League affiliate. 

Wizards: F Kyle Kuzma was out with neck spasms. ... “This has been a week of curveballs,” acting coach Joseph Blair said. “We’ve constantly wondered how we’re going to deal with our depth, and this is a good opportunity to utilize it.”

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Portland on Sunday.

Wizards: Host Boston on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The Toronto Raptors (21-21) play against the Washington Wizards (22-22) at Capital One Arena Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022 Toronto Raptors 0, Washington Wizards 0 (8:00 pm ET) What's the buzz on Twitter? Washington Wizards @ ...

  • Crosby's 15th hat trick leads Penguins over Blue Jackets 5-2

    Sidney Crosby notched his 15th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday night for the Penguins’ fourth straight win. Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for Pittsburgh, which has won 15 of its last 17 games. “We’ve shown an ability to play the game a certain way that that gives us the best chance to win and it starts with an attitude,” Penguins interim coach Mike Sullivan said.

  • Russell Westbrook 'surprised' by benching, still focused on succeeding with Lakers

    "You have to be OK when s*** doesn't go well, and I'm OK."

  • Jan. 6 Investigators Zeroing In On Apparent Plot To Hijack Election With Fake Electors

    "We have to ... see to what extent this was part of a comprehensive plan to overthrow the 2020 election," said House select committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin.

  • Have the Toronto Raptors mismanaged Malachi Flynn this season?

    Heading into this season, the sophomore guard was looked at as the backup point guard but it hasn’t panned out that way. Does that fall on Raptors brass or Flynn? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Fox News Hosts Rip Adele’s Tearful Apology: ‘She Turns Into Mary Poppins’

    Criticism from the "Outnumbered" panel comes a day after the pop star postponed her Las Vegas residency

  • Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons trade by the deadline: Less likely than likely

    Kyle Neubeck: Morey: "I think it's less likely than likely" that they're going to get an impactful Simmons deal done by the deadline Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck What's the buzz on Twitter? Keith Pompey @ PompeyOnSixers 'Dissecting what Philadelphia ...

  • Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

    As nation approaches 49th anniversary of landmark ruling, majority of US supports stronger protections for abortion care

  • Logistics center will help abortion seekers get to Illinois

    With abortion access increasingly restricted across much of the South and Midwest, two Illinois clinics near St. Louis announced Friday that they set up a logistics center to help abortion seekers get to their clinics and help them pay for it. The announcement came on the eve of the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Activists on both sides of the debate over abortion rights are convinced that the landmark ruling is imper

  • Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

    The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election. It was announced as the first arrest by the Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force that was created last summer. Chad Stark, 54, is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

  • Fiona Bruce Calls For Unvaccinated People To Go On BBC Question Time

    It comes shortly after No.10 warned that anti-vaxxers "thrive on attention".

  • Has rule-breaker Boris Johnson met his match in 'partygate'?

    LONDON (AP) — For Boris Johnson, facts have always been flexible. The British prime minister’s career is littered with doctored quotes, tall tales, exaggerations and mistruths. When called out, he has generally offered an apologetic shrug or a guilty grin, and moved on. Plenty of people were willing to forgive him. At least until now. Revelations that the prime minister and his staff partied while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions have provoked public outrage and prompted many in the Co

  • Donald Trump's empire is in serious trouble. This time, he might not get away with it.

    If successful, a civil action for fraud under New York law could expose Trump to millions of dollars in damages and even dissolution of his business.

  • Scottie Barnes with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards

    Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Washington Wizards, 01/21/2022

  • Precious Achiuwa with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards

    Precious Achiuwa (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 01/21/2022

  • Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

    Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche. "We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

  • Halep into Week 2 at Australian Open for 5th straight year

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is into Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year. The 14th-seeded Halep advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory Saturday over Danka Kovinic, a player who is ranked 98th and eliminated U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the previous round. Halep, by contrast, can count on plenty of experience in the latter stages of the sport’s biggest events.

  • Malachi Flynn's dad blasts Raptors coach Nick Nurse for alleged treatment of his son

    "Why would you treat a good person like that?" Eric Flynn wrote on Facebook about Nick Nurse's relationship with Malachi.

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Raptors 'grinding it out,' with test vs. Wizards next

    After two close losses, the Toronto Raptors will be out to end a five-game road trip by clinching their season series against the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Toronto has won two of three games against Washington this season. In a tough loss on Wednesday night, the Raptors had a slim 96-95 lead against the Dallas Mavericks after Fred VanVleet hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 to play.