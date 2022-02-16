USA men's hockey knocked out of Olympics by Slovakia after blowing late lead

BEIJING — No more miracles in 2022.

The United States men’s hockey team surrendered a tying goal with 43.7 seconds remaining in its quarterfinal game against Slovakia, then fell on the fourth shot of a shootout to lose 3-2. Team USA’s Olympics are over, wrapping a run that turned from surprising to energizing.

Slovakia advances to the semis after winning the shootout against Team USA.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/cQ7uhZcyYv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

Forced to cobble together a team of college players and former and fringe pros, Team USA played far better than expected, earning the No. 1 seed into the quarterfinals against Slovakia. And after 59 minutes and 16 seconds, the United States appeared headed for a chance to play for a medal.

But then Slovakia pulled its goalie and began an all-out assault on the Team USA defense. Finally, Slovakia’s Marek Hrivik slipped in a shot. Both teams battled to a draw in overtime, and then traded misses for the first three shots of the shootout. Slovakia’s Peter Cehlarik slid the fourth shot past goalie Strauss Mann, and the United States, down to its final shot, couldn’t match.

The teams were fairly even in terms of offense, with the United States attempting 35 shots on goal to Slovakia’s 37. The crucial difference, however, came on power plays: the United States had 6:38 worth of power-play advantage and scored exactly zero goals during that time.

The United States had held a 2-1 advantage since midway through the second period, when Sam Hentges fired in the go-ahead goal off assists from Nathan Smith and Nick Perbix. That lead held right up until the final seconds of regulation … and it would also be the final time the U.S. put the puck in the net. In the third period, Team USA’s Matty Beniers clanged one shot off the post, and the U.S. squandered 1:23 of a five-on-three advantage.

Slovakia now advances to the semifinals, and the United States returns home to wonder what could have been.