USA men's hockey knocked out of Olympics by Slovakia after blowing late lead

Jay Busbee
·2 min read

BEIJING — No more miracles in 2022.

The United States men’s hockey team surrendered a tying goal with 43.7 seconds remaining in its quarterfinal game against Slovakia, then fell on the fourth shot of a shootout to lose 3-2. Team USA’s Olympics are over, wrapping a run that turned from surprising to energizing.

Forced to cobble together a team of college players and former and fringe pros, Team USA played far better than expected, earning the No. 1 seed into the quarterfinals against Slovakia. And after 59 minutes and 16 seconds, the United States appeared headed for a chance to play for a medal.

But then Slovakia pulled its goalie and began an all-out assault on the Team USA defense. Finally, Slovakia’s Marek Hrivik slipped in a shot. Both teams battled to a draw in overtime, and then traded misses for the first three shots of the shootout. Slovakia’s Peter Cehlarik slid the fourth shot past goalie Strauss Mann, and the United States, down to its final shot, couldn’t match.

The teams were fairly even in terms of offense, with the United States attempting 35 shots on goal to Slovakia’s 37. The crucial difference, however, came on power plays: the United States had 6:38 worth of power-play advantage and scored exactly zero goals during that time.

The United States had held a 2-1 advantage since midway through the second period, when Sam Hentges fired in the go-ahead goal off assists from Nathan Smith and Nick Perbix. That lead held right up until the final seconds of regulation … and it would also be the final time the U.S. put the puck in the net. In the third period, Team USA’s Matty Beniers clanged one shot off the post, and the U.S. squandered 1:23 of a five-on-three advantage.

Slovakia now advances to the semifinals, and the United States returns home to wonder what could have been.

USA forward Noah Cates (27) reacts after Slovakia&#39;s Marek Hrivik (27) celebrates his game-tying goal in the third period with with teammate Peter Cehlarik (34) during the Olympic quarterfinal match at National Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
USA forward Noah Cates (27) reacts after Slovakia's Marek Hrivik (27) celebrates his game-tying goal in the third period with with teammate Peter Cehlarik (34) during the Olympic quarterfinal match at National Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Two legal substances used to improve heart function are listed on an anti-doping control form filled out for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva before her drug case at the Olympics erupted, according to documents submitted in her case. The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief in the Valieva case stating that the mention on the form of L-carnitine and Hypoxen, though both legal, undercuts the argument that a banned substance, trimetazidine, might have entered the ska

  • Innocent bystanders punished by cancellation of Olympic medal ceremonies

    There are countless ramifications of the Kamila Valieva scandal, including her competitors being denied a podium ceremony.

  • Saskatchewan senior teams duke it out in wild penalty box brawl

    From sin-bin punches to player-fan fisticuffs, this Saskatchewan senior league brawl had a little something for everyone.

  • ‘Trucker Carlson’ ridiculed for calling Justin Trudeau a ‘dictator’

    ‘Trucker Carlson, funniest thing I’ve heard lately’

  • Miami’s King of Tape hits NYC. Swimsuit models strut in strategically placed adhesive

    They’re backkk: Those swimsuit models wearing just tape. Yes, tape.

  • Jameela Jamil says 'we value men much more than women' as she calls out Shia LaBeouf getting 'another chance'

    Jameela Jamil spoke to Florence "Floss" Given about the Kardashians, double standards and how women are forced to compete with each other.

  • Rachel Homan in 'deepest black hole' after curling loss at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Support from the curling community came pouring in Wednesday after Rachel Homan said she was in "the deepest of black holes" after missing the playoffs at the Beijing Games. "I just want to give her a hug honestly, she has nothing to feel ashamed of," said Canadian women's team vice Kaitlyn Lawes. "She's a two-time Olympian and worked her butt off." Homan and mixed doubles partner John Morris dropped an 8-7, extra-end decision to Italy last week. The loss — confirmed on a measurement —

  • New York girl found alive under staircase after going missing in 2019

    Paislee Shultis was located in a home in the town of Saugerties, in the Hudson River Valley, after a police search on Monday, authorities said. Paislee, who was 4 years old when she went missing, was found in good health, Saugerties police said. Shultis was reported missing July 13, 2019, from Cayuga Heights, in the state's Finger Lakes region, several hours west of Saugerties.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

    The former president's son said it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.

  • The Bengals lost a Super Bowl in a way no other team has in 42 years

    The Bengals won the turnover battle by two on Sunday. And yet it's pretty clear why they didn't take better advantage of it.

  • Cardi B Wore A 'Naked' Illusion Denim Dress With Cut-Outs And Rips For Valentine's Day

    From vintage Mugler couture to the most naked of naked dresses, here are the 28 year-old mother-of-two's wildest red carpet outfits. With a collection of Hermès bags worth more than the average house in the UK, a love of vintage Mugler and a taste for the dramatic the New Yorker has been welcomed by the fashion industry, most notably Richard Quinn, the aforementioned Mugler, Chanel, Moschino, Tom Ford and Thom Browne.

  • New Zealand officials play Barry Manilow, 'Macarena' to ward off anti-vaccine mandate protests

    Officials in New Zealand tried to drive off anti-vaccine mandate protesters by blasting music ranging from Barry Manilow tunes to “Macarena.”

  • Dog Rescued and Reunited With Owner After Falling Into Bay at Miami Beach

    A dog was rescued and returned to its owner after falling into a bay in Miami Beach, Florida, officials said.Footage posted by Miami Beach Fire Department on February 15 shows firefighters Santis and Escudero using a roof ladder to rescue the Staffordshire Bull Terrier from the water.In a Facebook post, the department said the Staffy was playing with its owner at a dog park but got too close to the edge and fell into the bay. Credit: Miami Beach Fire Department via Storyful

  • COVID-19 travel rule change: Canada eases travel restrictions, removes COVID-19 PCR testing requirement

    The government has announced that the mandatory PCR COVID-19 testing requirement for Canadians to travel back to the country will be removed for fully vaccinated travellers.

  • Olympic wake-up call: Brad Gushue will play for another Olympic curling medal

    Canada's men's curling team is guaranteed to play a match for an Olympic medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Brad Gushue's rink clinched a berth in the semifinals with one round-robin game still to play – and without throwing a single rock on Day 12. China beat Switzerland, and Great Britain defeated the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Wednesday. Those marked the fifth losses by the ROC and the Swiss , meaning Gushue's 5-3 record guaranteed his team a place in the semis. Great Bri

  • Sydney Sweeney recalls being told 'no boy would ever love' her if she has cuts, scars on her body

    "I told her, well, I guess I'm just gonna have to love myself."

  • No. 1 Gonzaga intends to extend dominance of Pepperdine

    Gonzaga is once again the No. 1 team in the nation, and it figures to easily stretch its winning streak to 15 games when it faces Pepperdine in a West Coast Conference contest on Wednesday night at Malibu, Calif. The Bulldogs have won 27 consecutive conference regular-season games since losing to BYU late in the 2019-20 season. This season, Gonzaga's lowest margin of victory in WCC play is 16 -- a 78-62 win over visiting San Francisco on Jan. 20 and a 74-58 home victory over then-No. 22 Saint Mary's on Saturday.

  • The Rush: Outrage over Kamila Valieva decision in Winter Olympics

    Ben Simmons addressed Brooklyn Nets media for the first time since he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to keep competing despite a positive drug test has sent shockwaves through the Olympics, and Simone Biles got engaged on Valentine's Day.

  • Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, skiing out in the giant slalom and the slalom — the two events she has gold medals in — and finishing ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill. Next up is Thursday's combined race, which adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. Shiffrin is t

  • S.Korea's daily COVID-19 count tops 90,000, basketball league halted

    South Korea's daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 90,000 for the first time, driven to a record by the fast-spreading Omicron variant that has seen daily tallies nearly double in just a week. The 90,443 cases reported for Tuesday represent a drastic surge from the 57,177 recorded by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) a day before. The surge has seen the virus spread through Korean business and society, and the men's basketball and volleyball leagues on Wednesday halted their season as dozens of players tested positive for COVID-19.