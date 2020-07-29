U.S. Open announces it will be held without fans in 2020 due to coronavirus

The U.S. Open will be held without fans in 2020. The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday that fans would not be allowed at the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, USGA CEO Mike Davis said that’s the safest option:

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2020 U.S. Open will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. The event is scheduled to begin Sept. 17. New York Gov.Andrew Cuomo said the event will “help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before.”

The U.S. Open was originally scheduled for June

The 2020 U.S. Open was initially scheduled for June 18-21. The USGA postponed the event in April as a result of the pandemic. Players will not have to qualify for the event, which is not usually the case.

Fans who purchased tickets to the U.S. Open will receive a full refund.

More from Yahoo Sports: