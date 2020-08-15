UFC 252 live results: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier updates, highlights

Follow all the action Saturday from Apex in Las Vegas as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet a third time in the main event of UFC 252.

In their first fight, Cormier (22-2-1) dominated much of first round then unleashed a short right hand in the clinch that dropped Miocic (19-3) to end the fight. In their second battle in the Octagon, Cormier again dominated Miocic for much of the fight until the fourth round. That’s when Miocic turned the tables on Cormier and began attacking his body. Miocic’s perfectly placed punches staggered Cormier, who fell to the cage as Miocic finished him off with strikes to the head to regain the heavyweight belt.

Yahoo Sports combat columnist Kevin Iole is in the UFC bubble and will be cageside providing fight fans with live updates for the entire card.

UFC 252 live blog

UFC 252 main card (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Heavyweight title: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (punches) at 3:47 of R2

Catchweight (149.5): Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns via TKO (punches) at 4:37 of R2

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

UFC 252 prelims full results

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba def. Felice Herrig via submission (armbar) at 1:44 of R1:

Catchweight (146.5): Daniel Chavez def. TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Strawweight: Lívia Renata Souza def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

UFC 252 early prelims full results

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus def. Parker Porter via TKO (punches) at 4:28 of R1:

Featherweight: Kai Kamaka def. Tony Kelley via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

