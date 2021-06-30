  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trae Young-less Hawks blow out Bucks in wake of Giannis Antetokounmpo injury

Ben Rohrbach
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied between their Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Young was ruled out prior to tipoff with the deep bone bruise he suffered in his right foot in Game 3, and Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of Tuesday's contest. With the East's two remaining superstars joining the growing list of impactful injuries in these NBA playoffs, the undermanned Hawks outgunned the shellshocked Bucks 110-88 to even the series, 2-2, heading back to Milwaukee.

In this game of survival, Hawks center Clint Capela also left late in the blowout after taking a hit to the nose.

Six Hawks scored in double figures, led by Lou Williams (21 points) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (20 points). Cam Reddish, who returned mid-series to Atlanta's lineup from Achilles soreness, scored 12 points off the bench. Williams, Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter (15 points) combined for 20 assists in Young's absence.

Jrue Holiday's 19 points led the Bucks, and Khris Middleton added 16 points. Both shot 6 for 17 from the floor. Antetokounmpo scored 14 points in 24 minutes before exiting. No other Bucks reached double digits. Milwaukee shot an abysmal 39% from the field as a team and 21% from 3-point range on 39 attempts. 

Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Young is reportedly hopeful rehab can heal him enough for a return, and there was no immediate update on Antetokounmpo's potential availability.

"He was in the locker room with the guys and just addressed the group, but nothing above and beyond," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters of Antetokounmpo's status. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

"I don't want to speak for him," added Budenholzer. "I know just historically it's impossible to keep him off the court. It's impossible to keep him away from his teammates, keep him away from his team. So my guess is he probably wants to play, and if not, let his teammates know that he's there for them."

Atlanta coach Nate McMillan ruled Young a game-time decision for Game 5 in the aftermath of victory.

The Hawks rode the confidence of Williams and the ball movement of their remaining playmakers to a 15-5 start to Game 4. The Bucks tied the game, 19-19, and it looked like their talent advantage would turn the tide with Young sidelined, De'Andre Hunter done for the season and Bogdanovic still battling an injury.

Except, Atlanta was relentless, and Milwaukee failed to match the home team's effort in the opening half. After averaging 62.7 points in the paint in the first three games of the series, the Bucks had just 14 through two quarters, attempting 23 of their 42 first-half field goals from 3-point distance (and missing 18 of them).

The State Farm Arena crowd had a profound impact in the early going, loudly backing their star-less squad and counting the seconds of Antetokounmpo's prolonged free-throw routine to incredible effectiveness. The two-time MVP missed all three of his first-half foul shots and air-balled two of them to the fans' delight.

The Hawks registered assists on 10 of their first 15 field goals, and Williams recorded a game-high 13 points before halftime to stake his hometown team to a haymaker of a 51-38 advantage at the break.

"We've had this situation where we've had a lot of guys out, and our guys continue to step up, next man up, and play solid basketball," said McMillan, whose team suffered a host of regular-season injuries. "Lou did an excellent job for us tonight, just running the team, establishing the tempo. We got great ball movement. All the things we talked about, we needed, we got that tonight, and it started with our guards."

Antetokounmpo emerged from intermission determined to lift Milwaukee, scoring eight points in the first 4:22 of the second half to cut the deficit to single digits. Moments later, he landed awkwardly on his left knee on an attempt to block an alley-oop to Atlanta center Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo crumpled to the floor, clutching his left knee. His brother and teammate Thanasis helped him to the locker room. The Bucks star briefly returned to the bench minutes later, only to retreat into the tunnel for further medical attention. 

Meanwhile, the Hawks forged a 15-2 run to extend their lead to 77-54 in the minutes after Antetokounmpo went down. Atlanta pushed its lead to 25, shooting 62% as a team in the third quarter (7 for 11 from deep).

Holiday led an early fourth-quarter charge to trim Milwaukee's shortfall to 89-73, but the wave that was an Atlanta team determined to tie the series without their young superstar washed over the Bucks. Capela even made a prayer from behind the backboard as the shot clock expired to return the lead to 20 points.

Game 5 is anybody's guess, and the series may come down to whichever team's superstar is available.

The Hawks evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece behind 20 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Hawks evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece behind 20 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Connor McDavid wins second career Hart Trophy with unanimous vote

    Connor McDavid has accomplished something only Wayne Gretzky has previously, winning the league's MVP Award unanimously.

  • 5 things: Andrew Wiggins leads Canada to comeback win vs. Greece in Olympic qualifier

    Nick Nurse flexed his coaching muscles and Andrew Wiggins showed off his value in Canada's win over Greece.

  • Semien, Bichette power Blue Jays to win over Mariners

    Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners.

  • Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault against woman in Los Angeles

    The alleged victim has been granted a temporary restraining order.

  • Bo Bichette blasts three-run homer to blow it open

    Bo Bichette smashes a three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th to left-center to give the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead.

  • Serena Williams retires from match after heartbreaking on-court injury

    Serena won't be making history at Wimbledon this year.

  • Oilers re-sign Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to 8-year deal

    Edmonton retained Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on an eight-year deal with a reported annual average value slightly north of the $5 million mark.

  • England eliminates Germany from Euro 2020 with impressive 2-0 victory

    England is looking for its first major men's soccer tournament trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup.

  • Montreal Canadiens ask to increase arena capacity to 50 per cent

    The Montreal Canadiens say they're asking the province for permission to allow 10,500 fans to attend upcoming playoff games in Montreal, up from 3,500.

  • Blue Jays get bat, bullpen help in trade with Marlins

    The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.

  • Blazers GM Neil Olshey insists new head coach Chauncey Billups is innocent of sexual assault

    “You’re just going to have to take our word.”

  • Sabres remove interim tag, name Don Granato head coach

    The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato as their new head coach on Tuesday. Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason.

  • Brendan Gallagher left bloodied after body slam from Mikhail Sergachev

    Brendan Gallagher suffered a nasty-looking cut after getting slammed to the ice without his helmet by Mikhail Sergachev.

  • Martínez ends skid, Arenado homers, Cards top D-backs 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martínez ended a seven-start winless streak, Nolan Arenado broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Tuesday night for their first consecutive wins in two weeks. Martínez (4-9) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Colorado on May 8. Adam Wainwright had been the only Cardinals starter with a win since John Gant's victory at the Chicago White

  • Gavin Sheets delivers in debut, White Sox beat Twins 7-6

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs in his major league debut, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. Leury García also drove in two runs as Chicago increased its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland after the Indians' matchup with Detroit was postponed by rain. The White Sox had dropped seven of nine. Giolito (6-5) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his first win in a month. The right-hander went 0-1 w

  • Penny Hardaway won't coach Magic, reportedly hires Hall of Famer Larry Brown as Memphis assistant

    Brown is taking his first assistant job since working on Dean Smith's staff more than 50 years ago.

  • Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted MLB, which will be handling this matter," the team said in a statement during its game Tuesday night against San Francisco. “The

  • Germán Márquez comes within 3 outs of 8th no-hitter of 2021

    DENVER (AP) — German Márquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum. Tom reached when lined an 0-1 knuckle-curve into right field. Michael Pérez then grounded into a double play and Adam Frazier grounded out Before that, Jacob Stall

  • Martinez leads Red Sox past slumping Royals 7-6

    BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday. Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City’s skid continued with its seventh loss in a row. Whit

  • Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young's absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night. And in another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player. Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points, Bogdan Bo