Tom Brady won't start calling NFL games for Fox in 2023

Fans looking for their Tom Brady fix on Sundays next season will have to wait.

The now-retired NFL quarterback told Colin Cowherd on Monday that he won't start his broadcasting career with Fox in 2023. Instead he'll start in 2024 after taking a year off at the conclusion of his football career. Brady told Cowherd that he wants to put in time "to be great at what I do" before jumping into his new role.

Tom Brady tells Colin Cowherd he'll start his Fox career in the fall of 2024 pic.twitter.com/aUriJnAKTD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023

"Talking even last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."

The news presumably means that rising broadcast star Greg Olsen will remain as the color analyst on Fox's No. 1 broadcast team next NFL season. The former Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers tight end was elevated to the network's lead team alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhadt last season after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN.

Brady has a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to work as a color analyst for NFL games and will presumably join the network's A team when he starts. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last season after 23 years with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that includes seven Super Bowl victories.