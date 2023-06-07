TikTok loves this clear $13 self-tanner that’s non-sticky and transfer-free: ‘So natural, so even’

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re sick of self-tanners that leave orange or brown streaks on your sheets, transfer into your clothes and have to be rinsed off, you’re not alone. Self-tanning is usually a time-consuming process, but it doesn’t have to be!

Thanks to TikTok, b.tan’s Clear Self Tan Gel is going viral for all the right reasons. It’s clear, it doesn’t need to be rinsed off, you can apply it with or without a mitt, and it won’t stain your clothes. Oh, and it’s cheaper than your fancy weekend cocktail — it’s just $13.

b.tan’s Glow Your Own Way self-tan gel gives you a deep golden glow in four to six hours and is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon. Plus, the formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C to moisturize your skin as it tans.

TikTok user @mayaarehman called the product “amazing” and said to “run and get one.” Another TikToker, @itsdelaneypoore, confirmed that “it did not transfer anywhere on anything,” while user Ashley Lamarca (who previously went viral for a self-tanning disaster) said this tanner is “so natural, so even.”

But FYI — this tanner may not be the best option for newbies. If you’ve never self-tanned before, the guide color in traditional self-tanners that you wash away is helpful to see where you’ve already applied the product and if you’ve made any mistakes. Since this self-tanner is clear, it can be tricky to remember where you already put it on and if you’re leaving streaks if you don’t self-tan frequently.

However, self-tan pros will love that you can apply this product with or without a mitt (just remember to wash your hands after.) and that you don’t need to rinse it off. Feel free to toss on that white sundress and go about your day!

Snag your own bottle of b.tan’s Clear Self Tan Gel now on Amazon.

