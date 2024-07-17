Team USA dominates Serbia 105-79 in pre-Olympics exhibition in Abu Dhabi

The Americans will play South Sudan and Germany in London next before beginning their Olympic schedule

Team USA will play South Sudan and Germany in London next before beginning their Olympic schedule. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA's men's team rolled to a 105-79 win over Serbia in an Olympic basketball tune-up in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry led all players with 24 points, while Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and Anthony Davis contributed 7 points, 6 blocks and 6 rebounds.

Nikola Jokić had 8 points and 7 rebounds for Serbia.

The game was tied after the first quarter, but Team USA pulled away in the second quarter thanks to Curry's sharp shooting. The Golden State Warriors guard helped the Americans take control of the game by scoring nine of his 18 first-half points in a little over a minute, which included a four-point play.

Team USA finished the first half on a 19-5 run to take a 59-45 lead into the break. That stretch continued into the second half with the Americans outscoring Serbia 24-13 in the third quarter for a commanding 25-point lead.

The final quarter was a show of dominance by Team USA as it built on its big lead and let the dunks commence, led by Anthony Edwards and LeBron James.

This was Team USA's third straight exhibition win after topping Canada and Australia.

Team USA will now travel to London, England, to finish up its exhibition schedule against South Sudan (July 20) and Germany (July 22). The American men will open up Olympic group play on July 28 against Serbia in Lille, France, as they look to secure a fifth straight gold medal.