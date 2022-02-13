Super Bowl 56 live blog: Follow Rams-Bengals on Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet up Sunday in Super Bowl 56, a game that’s being live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. We’ll be following all the action live here on Yahoo Sports.

Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 13-3 lead

The Rams are having success against the Bengals through the air so far. Cooper Kupp had the third big reception of the Rams' drive following the Bengals' field goal to put LA up 10.

Kupp's catch came after Odell Beckham Jr. and Darrell Henderson each had long receptions for the Rams on the drive. Beckham has found success early against the Bengals' defense as his two catches have gone for 52 yards.

If you're a Bengals fan, you can take solace in the fact that Cincinnati made some fantastic adjustments in the second half against Kansas City's passing offense and shut the Chiefs down. But another double-digit deficit isn't too comforting.

In case you were wondering why the lead is not 14-3, it's because the hold was dropped by Johnny Hekker on the extra point snap.

- Nick Bromberg

Bengals get a field goal after Ja'Marr Chase's great catch

Ja'Marr Chase had an amazing catch against Jalen Ramsey in single coverage to get the Bengals inside the red zone. Joe Burrow trusted his former college teammate to go beat Ramsey and make a play and he sure did.

The Bengals had to settle for a field goal, however, after three consecutive incompletions. The recent trend of low-scoring Super Bowl first quarters continues as the Rams led 7-3 at the conclusion of the first period.

- Nick Bromberg

Rams stop Bengals and then punt it back

The Bengals couldn't counter the OBJ touchdown and were forced to punt after Joe Burrow overthrew Chris Evans on third down.

The Rams then didn't do much with their drive and punted the ball back to the Bengals. It's worth noting that first quarters in the Super Bowl aren't typically that high-scoring. The most combined points in any first quarter of the Super Bowl in the last 10 years is 12. Two of the previous five Super Bowls entering Sunday night had a scoreless first quarter.

- Nick Bromberg

Odell Beckham Jr. scores in the Super Bowl!

A few months ago, Beckham was miserable in Cleveland. Now he's thriving in L.A.

Beckham's late-season flourish has been a big reason why the Rams are in Super Bowl LVI, and he's the reason why the Rams take the opening lead.

Matthew Stafford IDed man coverage and had Beckham singled up against the Bengals' Mike Hilton. Stafford arced a gorgeous pass in a spot where only Beckham could snag it — and that he did.

It's 7-zip, Rams. The Bengals paid for their fourth-down failure on offense, followed by Jessie Bates III's missed tackle on Cooper Kupp on third down.

Then Beckham scorched the Bengals.

He had five TDs in his eight regular-season games with the Rams, and that's now two more in the playoffs, for a grand total of seven with L.A.

His total in two-plus years with Cleveland? Yep, also seven.

- Eric Edholm

Worst opening drive for Rams, close to best for Bengals defense

The Rams have had 20 opening drives prior to Sunday this season, counting playoffs and regular-season games.

None gained fewer than the 1 they achieved in Super Bowl LVI.

Yes, they got a first down. But the sack and tackle for loss pushed it below the 4-yard opening drive they mustered in the road win over the Cardinals.

The Bengals only once allowed fewer than 1 yard on an opening drive in their 20 games this season — a minus-2 effort in their game at home against the 49ers.

Of course, the Rams' defense did its job on the opening series, forcing a fourth-down stop.

Game. On.

- Eric Edholm

Rams get a first down, quickly punt

The Rams got a first down on two plays and then went backward. Matthew Stafford was sacked on second down and a third-down pass fell incomplete. The Bengals take over at their own 44 for their first possession of the game.

The sack was by Trey Hendrickson. The former New Orleans Saints edge rusher has been one of the most consequential free-agent acquisitions of the 2021 season.

- Nick Bromberg

The Rock gets things going, kickoff is a touchback

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did an on-field introduction for both teams as they waited for the kickoff. The wait must have been interminable for the 22 players on the field.

The opening kickoff by the Bengals' Evan McPherson was a touchback. That's important for some betting purposes.

- Nick Bromberg

Opening coin toss lands on heads again, Bengals defer

Billie Jean King flipped the coin for the opening coin toss. The Rams' Matthew Stafford called tails as the Rams' only captain. The coin landed on heads for the fourth time in five Super Bowls. Cincinnati's captains Joe Burrow, Vonn Bell, Joe Mixon and Kevin Huber deferred to the second half.

The Bengals will kick off to the Rams. Let's roll.

- Nick Bromberg

You're a winner if you bet the national anthem over

Shortly after the teams took the field, pregame ceremonies began. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was honored as the Walter Payton Man of the Year before Jhene Aiko sang "America the Beautiful."

Aiko was followed by Mickey Guyton's rendition of the national anthem.

If you were betting on the length of Guyton's anthem, it went over the over/under at most sportsbooks at just over 1:50.

- Nick Bromberg

Super Bowl LVI inactives

Well, folks we've made it. Most of us, anyway.

There will be some players for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals who might be on hand Sunday at SoFi Stadium but won't play.

Here are the inactives for the two teams, starting with the Rams (who are technically the "road" team despite playing in their home stadium):

Rams inactives: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Jake Funk, OLBs Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, DL Bobby Brown, OL Tremayne Anchrum, DB Blake Countess.



So, Rapp, SJD, Henderson, Hopkins all up today. Expect a lot of dime w Weddle in the dot as well, Jones as lead backer. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 13, 2022

Two names you won't see who also are not playing — TE Tyler Higbee and OL Joe Noteboom — were placed on injured reserve. RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, who were activated in their place, will be active.

And here are the Bengals' inactives:

#Bengals inactives for #SBLVI :



DT Mike Daniels

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DE Wyatt Ray

DT Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

HB Trayveon Williams — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) February 13, 2022

Not many shocks here. TE C.J. Uzomah, who sprained his MCL in the AFC championship game, sat out Wednesday’s practice but received limited work on Thursday and was a full participation on Friday, so he's good to go.

— Eric Edholm

Joe Burrow's pre-game fit: Yea or nay?

So here's how Burrow arrived to SoFi Stadium. How are we feeling about this?

Here's how it looks on the move:

It's quite ... snug. It's very ... grey? We need your feedback here. We've run out of things to say about it without getting too personal.

— Eric Edholm

Super Bowl-record heat?

Well, it'll be 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast when the ball is kicked off, and it's warm.

Perhaps Super Bowl-record warm even.

The temperatures have been in the low 80s for pregame warmups, which puts it close to the hottest kickoff temperature ever — 84 degrees for Super Bowl VII, which also was in Los Angeles.

Only twice before has it ever been north of 80 degrees, which appears to be a lock to make it three on Sunday.

Here are the rest of the warmest open-air Super Bowl kickoff temps ever:

Warmest Super Bowls in open-air stadiums pic.twitter.com/t0iWIw3SeV — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) February 13, 2022

This season, the Bengals' Week 1 kickoff temperature was 84 degrees in a 27-24 win over the Vikings. It was 81 the next week at Chicago, a 20-17 loss against the Bears. They also had an 80-degree kickoff in the OT loss to the Packers.

The Rams dealt with 89 degrees at kickoff in a home loss to the Cardinals but had no other 80-plus games this season.

— Eric Edholm