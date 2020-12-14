Steelers vs. Bills highlights Week 14
Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills highlights from Week 14 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills highlights from Week 14 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' short-passing game have hit a wall.
Cleveland could take a similar name-change path as the NFL's Washington Football Team, according to the New York Times.
Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles a shot in the arm on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court together is a vibe.
Canada's soccer body posted a message on Twitter on Saturday condemning "hateful" racist comments directed toward Canadian national soccer team stars Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies, who are in a relationship.A photo posted to Huitema's Instagram account in late August of the two players vacationing in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments, including some that were offensive.Canada Soccer posted that the organization "stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and around the world. We are appalled with the hateful comments made to members of our players through social media."Share love not hate and work together for a better world."Canadian national men's team head coach John Herdman echoed the sentiment, posting a message on Twitter "We see the best in human nature from Alphonso/Jordyn two kids I've worked with and then the worst with the moronic comments from the small minority of humans that will just never get it.... " Herdman wrote.Canadian women's head coach Bev Priestman said via social media that she was "absolutely disgusted" at the racist comments.Davies, 20, was named the top Canadian men's soccer player for 2020 and co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, which is awarded to Canada's top athlete, last week. This past season, he helped his Bayern Munich club capture the German championship and went on to become the first Canadian man to win a Champions League title.Huitema, 19, signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1 Féminine in 2019, and has seven goals in 27 appearances with the club."We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other's skin," Huitema said in a subsequent post. "We are all part of one race, the human race."WATCH | 2020 showed the whole of sports is greater than the sum of its parts:
Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson. No kidding.
It's been nearly 60 years since an NFL kicker has attempted that many kicks and made none of them.
This is why Chase Young was the No. 2 pick in the draft.
This isn't how they drew it up.
World junior hockey championship organizers say teams left on charter flights Sunday after undergoing a quarantine period and multiple tests for COVID-19.
Kylie Fitts kicked the ball out of Dion Lewis' hands, which is strictly prohibited in the NFL rule book.
For more than a decade, Harnarayan Singh has been the voice of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.
PARIS — Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who won three titles in one season as manager of English club Liverpool following a disappointing spell as the coach of France's national team, has died. He was 73.Liverpool and the French soccer federation announced the death Monday. French sports daily L’Equipe said he died at home on Sunday following heart surgery in France.“We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier," Liverpool wrote on Twitter. “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020."French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute to Houllier, along with many current and former Liverpool players.“Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier," Jamie Carragher wrote on Twitter. “Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person and as a player and got LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss."Houllier had a mediocre stint as coach of France's national team in the early 1990s, his short-lived journey ending with an embarrassing failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.His tenure at Liverpool was far more successful, leading the Reds to the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001. He is one of only three managers — along with Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola — to have won three trophies with an English club in the same season.Houllier joined Liverpool in 1998, initially as co-manager with Roy Evans before taking sole control within a few months after Evans stepped down. He rebuilt the team, bringing a more disciplined and tactically savvy approach using more foreign-based players.“Gerard Houllier was still a young man at the age of 73,” former Manchester United manager Ferguson said. “He had fantastic football knowledge which he gained during his extensive and varied career.”Houllier had recovered from heart surgery in 2001 after doctors operated on him for several hours to repair damage to a major artery near his heart. He stopped coaching in 2011 following a final job with Aston Villa.UEFA paid tribute to Houllier at the start of the Champions League draw on Monday.“He greatly contributed to European football,” UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti said. “Our thoughts are with his family and the whole of French football in these difficult times.”A former amateur player turned English teacher, Houllier started his coaching career with second-division French team Noeux-les-Mines before joining Lens. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 1986 and led the club to its first league title.Houllier joined the French federation in 1988 and was appointed as deputy coach of the national squad, working alongside Michel Platini. Houllier was named coach when Platini stepped down following the 1992 European Championship.As France coach, Houllier endured a huge letdown after his players were seconds away from qualifying for the 1994 World Cup in the United States only to blow their chances in a dramatic finale.France needed only a draw from its final two home qualifiers against Israel and Bulgaria to reach the World Cup. France led Israel 2-1 before conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes and losing 3-2.Hosting Bulgaria, which needed a win to qualify, France took the lead after 30 minutes but Emil Kostadinov evened the score five minutes later. Then, with only a minute left, France striker David Ginola gave the ball away and Kostadinov fired a half-volley past goalkeeper Bernard Lama.Houllier stepped down after the traumatic exit but continued to work with successor Aime Jacquet, helping France win the 1998 World Cup before joining Liverpool the same year. After six years with the Reds, Houllier returned to France in 2005 as coach of Lyon, winning two French league titles.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Pistons signed the middle Ball brother to an Exhibit 10 contract.
The arrival of John Wall hasn't changed James Harden's mind: he still wants Houston to trade him.
We’re entering conference championship week, so it’s time to hand out some coach of the year hardware.
Fanatics can't guarantee a Christmas delivery, but they promise gear will be at your door by playoffs.
The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.
The Leigh Centurions have been chosen to replace the Toronto Wolfpack in Super League.Leigh was the unanimous choice among the six teams applying from the second-tier Betfred Championship to take the spot vacated by the financially troubled transatlantic rugby league side.Leigh has played in Super League twice before, in 2005 and 2017.“The club has a number of top-class players with Super League experience, a great stadium and a passionate and committed fan base, all of which will add to the 2021 competition," Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said in a statement. The Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, France's Toulouse Olympique and York City Knights also applied to become the 12th team in the top tier of English rugby league. The decision on who should replace Toronto was made by an independent panel led by Lord Jonathan Caine, a Conservative peer who is vice-chair of rugby league’s all-party parliamentary group.“All of the applications were of high quality and I would like to pay tribute to the clubs for the energy and effort they have put into this exercise in what was of necessity a very short time period,” said Caine.Toronto stood down July 20, saying it could not afford to play out the remainder of the pandemic-affected season. The team's subsequent bid for reinstatement under new ownership in 2021 was rejected Nov. 2.The Wolfpack remain mired in a sea of red ink with players and staff unpaid since June 10. Majority owner David Argyle, unable to fund the franchise, has stepped away. The Toronto-based Australian entrepreneur has said his ownership group poured $30 million into the franchise — with more bills waiting.“The late and unexpected withdrawal of Toronto Wolfpack presented Super League with many challenges, in a uniquely difficult season," said Eltone. “We have dealt with them expediently, comprehensively and objectively and I am pleased we can now look forward to another exciting Super League in 2021.” Toulouse (5-0-0), Leigh (4-0-0), Featherstone (4-0-0) and London (4-1-0) occupied the top four of the Championship standings when play was suspended. Bradford (2-2-0) was seventh and York (0-4-0) 13th.The Newcastle Thunder have already benefitted from Toronto's demise. The League 1 club has earned promotion to the Championship to replace Leigh.Toronto, which began life in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017, was 0-6-0 in its debut Super League campaign when the pandemic hit.Toronto and Leigh have ties. Paul Rowley, the Wolfpack's first coach, played and coached at Leigh and brought in many ex-Centurions.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United was paired with Spanish league leader Real Sociedad in the round of 32 of the Europa League on Monday.United will play away first against Sociedad, which has been inspired this season by former Manchester City playmaker David Silva’s homecoming to Spain.In Monday's draw, Arsenal got a tough pairing with Benfica, which also went unbeaten through the Europa League group stage.Arsenal, struggling at 15th place in the English Premier League, was the only team to win six group-stage games while Benfica finished runner-up to Rangers.Seven-time European champion AC Milan was paired with 1991 European Cup winner Red Star Belgrade.The Europa League knockout stage includes third-place teams — such as Man United — from the Champions League group stage.Among the others, Ajax was drawn away to Lille, and Shakhtar Donetsk travels to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv.Dynamo Kyiv will face Club Brugge in a pairing of two Champions League teams.First-leg games are on Feb. 18 and return games are one week later.The final is scheduled May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press