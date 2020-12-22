Steelers vs. Bengals highlights Week 15
Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Monday was supposed to be a get-right game for the Steelers. It wasn't.
GENEVA — FIFA has filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its loss-making soccer museum in Zurich.Soccer's governing body said on Tuesday it suspected “criminal mismanagement by FIFA’s former management and companies appointed by them” to work on the museum -- long seen as a pet project of Blatter’s -- in a renovated and rented city centre building.The FIFA World Football Museum opened in 2016 after $140 million of soccer money was spent refurbishing the 1970s office building to also include 34 rental apartments.It was meant to open around May 2015, when Blatter won a fifth presidential election, but was delayed until after he left office amid pressure from American and Swiss investigations of international soccer officials.Blatter committed FIFA to a rental contract with the building’s owner, insurance firm Swiss Life, that requires paying $360 million through 2045 at above market rates, soccer’s world body said.FIFA said its criminal complaint following an external audit of the project was delivered by hand to canton (state) prosecutors in Zurich.“That audit revealed a wide range of suspicious circumstances and management failures, some of which may be criminal in nature and which therefore need to be properly investigated by the relevant authorities,” FIFA deputy secretary general for administration Alasdair Bell said in a statement.The Zurich prosecution office acknowledged receiving the complaint without giving more details.Blatter's lawyer, Lorenz Erni, said in a statement: “The allegations are baseless and are vehemently denied.”Blatter risks investigation at local level while already a suspect in two criminal proceedings opened by federal prosecutors into how he spent FIFA’s money as president.Those investigations involve FIFA paying $2 million to former UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011 and $1 million to the Trinidad and Tobago soccer body -- effectively to disgraced former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner -- weeks before the Caribbean islands’ general election in 2010.“Given the massive costs associated with this museum, as well as the general way of working of the previous FIFA management, a forensic audit was conducted in order to find out what really happened here,” Bell said.The museum has made a loss each year including $50 million in 2016 that included one-off costs, FIFA said then in its financial report.The most recent FIFA accounts for 2019 show almost $3.5 million revenue from the FIFA World Football Museum and $6.3 million costs for “investment and expenses.” There was a record 161,700 visitors at the Zurich building last year.In the 2018 accounts, museum revenue was almost $4 million against $12 million in spending.The FIFA museum was identified closely with Blatter from the time it was announced in April 2012.His executive committee had already approved 180 million Swiss francs ($203 million) for what was being called “Project Libero,” and forecast to attract 300,000 visitors each year.“It is high time that world football had a meeting place for its millions of fans,” Blatter said then of a museum originally to be built underground next to FIFA’s headquarters on a wooded hillside above the city.One year later, the museum plan changed to a FIFA-funded renovation of a modernist building owned by Swiss Life.FIFA said in a 2013 news release it signed a 40-year rental of “Haus zur Enge.” The museum would “occupy the second basement level through to the first floor” with office space and apartments on the upper levels to the ninth story.“The FIFA museum project is a stroke of luck for Zurich and is a perfect fit for Swiss Life’s investment policy,” the insurance firm’s chairman, Rolf Dörig, said in the FIFA statement.In a statement on Tuesday, Swiss Life said “we consider this a matter for FIFA. Therefore, we have no further comment."When the museum formally opened on Feb. 28, 2016 it was a first public duty for the new FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, who had been elected two days earlier.Blatter did not attend the ceremony and had begun serving a ban from soccer by FIFA’s ethics committee after Swiss authorities revealed the Platini payment in September 2015. The ban expires next October when Blatter will be 85.FIFA said on Tuesday its files on the museum project will be sent to ethics investigators.The complaint filed against Blatter is the latest act in a busy year in criminal investigations linked to FIFA's past and present presidents.At least four criminal complaints were filed anonymously against Infantino and Switzerland's attorney general, Michael Lauber, about three meetings they had in 2016 and 2017. Lauber was forced from office in the fallout including misleading a committee overseeing his work.A special prosecutor appointed by Switzerland's parliament to examine the meetings opened a case against Infantino in July. Potential charges include inciting Lauber to abuse his public office.Blatter spoke this month with the special prosecutor, Stefan Keller.Keller also recommended this month that federal prosecutors investigate Infantino for using a private jet on FIFA business in 2017. He could not open his own case because his remit is limited to matters involving Lauber.FIFA said two weeks ago that Keller's “malicious and defamatory” statement "borders on character assassination."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGraham Dunbar, The Associated Press
IPSWICH, England — English soccer would benefit from being briefly suspended as more clubs are hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, including the new variant strain, a team’s medical staff member said on Tuesday.Matt Byard, the physiotherapist at third-tier side Ipswich, voiced his concern after his club’s training ground was forced to be closed after five players, the coach and the general manager of football operations tested positive for the coronavirus.Byard said the speed of the transmission and the “data and symptom profile” confirms the cases at the club were the new strain of the virus, which has been detected mainly in London and the southeast of England and has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily.While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from Britain as a result.“We have been complimented by the English Football League for the procedures we have had in place at the training ground and on matchday — and that is one of the reasons they have become very concerned over the latest developments,” Byard said.“I know the EFL are looking at bringing in extra measures, with maybe more testing for example. I have always supported routine testing to secure a return-to-playing programme. Personally, with so many clubs affected by this presently and this new strain development, football may benefit from a ‘circuit breaker’ before a return to playing securely.”Soccer continues in England over the festive period, as is the tradition, and Ipswich has cancelled matches the team was due to play on Dec. 26 and 29.Fellow lower-league teams Portsmouth, Peterborough and Sunderland have also reported positive cases in recent days, with the latter two postponing matches.In the Premier League, Newcastle had to cancel its match against Aston Villa this month after an outbreak of the virus among its squad. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said two of his players, reportedly Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles, suffered “damaging effects” of the virus and were “struggling for a while with it.”“We will be retesting all the staff on Wednesday who have previously tested negative and I do have concerns that there will be more positive cases,” Byard said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SALZBURG, Austria — Two players from Austrian champion Salzburg have failed doping tests after returning from international duty with Mali last month.Midfielder Mohamed Camara and forward Sekou Koita reported being given medication for altitude sickness before an away game against Namibia on Nov. 17 in qualifying for the African Cup of Nations, Salzburg said on Tuesday.They tested positive on Nov. 22 in Austria in UEFA testing ahead of a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, the club said. Salzburg didn't name the banned substance in question but said it was “a key ingredient” in the altitude sickness medication the players were allegedly given.Salzburg said it supports the players and wants to clear up what happened while the players were with the national team.“We are very proud when our players are called up to their national teams. For a full international match, you have to expect though that medical work will conform to international standards, with doctors who are familiar with the rules,” Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter said in a statement.Camara and Koita have played regularly for Salzburg since the date of the positive test.UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Congratulations if you are lucky enough to be in your fantasy championship game! Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to help you bring home the title belt. THE target this week should be Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pick up the rookie even if it’s just to stash him on your bench. Scott and Andy open up the running back pickups to players over 50% owned for the first time all season. Should you target Jeff Wilson, Le’Veon Bell, or Tony Pollard? We have fewer options for the wide receiver and tight end positions but the guys have you covered there as well.
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell made a beeline for JuJu Smith-Schuster and delivered a devastating hit, forcing a fumble while sending the Steelers' receiver flying backward.After dancing on Cincinnati's midfield logo before the game, Smith-Schuster got planted in the turf — and the underdog Bengals were no pussycats at all in a 27-17 upset Monday night.Pittsburgh pushovers for years, the last-place Bengals (3-10-1) used a strong defensive effort to beat their AFC North rivals for the first time since 2015 and send the slumping Steelers (11-3) to their third straight defeat.Bell set the tone near the end of the first quarter with his punishing hit on Smith-Schuster after he caught a pass from Ben Roethlisberger. The ball popped free and was recovered by Cincinnati, one of three Pittsburgh turnovers in the game.As promised, Smith-Schuster danced on the Bengals logo before kickoff. He did the same thing in Buffalo prior to a Week 14 loss. Smith-Schuster was not made available to reporters postgame, but Bell had a wry smile when asked about the hit.“I read Ben’s eyes, I saw 19, and I just went and made a play,” he said. “We talked about it on the sidelines, and it just happened.”The Bengals had lost 11 straight games to the Steelers, and they weren’t supposed to win this one — especially with third-string quarterback Ryan Finley making his first start of the season.As it turned out, Cincinnati prevented first-place Pittsburgh from wrapping up the AFC North title, and made the Steelers’ post-season prospects look shaky.Since starting the season 11-0, the Steelers have dropped three straight and scored fewer than 20 points in each of their past four games.Perhaps even more surprising was the fact that the Bengals were the more physical team on Monday night, which is rarely the case in this rivalry.Cincinnati outrushed the Steelers 152-86 despite playing without running back Joe Mixon. Giovanni Bernard ran for 83 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 14-yard pass for another score.“We’ve got to dig deep,” Steelers linebacker TJ Watt said. “We’ve got to find out what’s going wrong and get better.”Roethlisberger completed just two of his first eight passes as the Steelers went three-and-out on seven of their first eight possessions. He had an interception and a fumbled exchange in the first half as the Bengals built a 17-0 lead.Roethlisberger finished 20 of 38 for 170 yards with one TD and one pick.“I wasn't good enough today,” he said. "Their whole defence kept us off balance.”With leading rusher James Conner out with a quadriceps injury, the Steelers relied heavily on Bennie Snell Jr., who had 84 of their 86 yards rushing. Roethlisberger, however, never got into any kind of consistent rhythm in the passing game. And there was frustration on both sides of the ball.“We’re two weeks out (from the playoffs)" said Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward. "We need to make the plays early and not be in a catch-up game. To start 17-0, you’re asking a lot for our offence. And our offence has got to start faster.”Roethlisberger continues to preach patience, but he acknowledged the Steelers' frustration level was “high” following the loss.“I will never stop believing in this team,” he said. "We better get it figured out and I think we can.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJeff Wallner, The Associated Press
And ... it’s back.The NBA’s new season starts Tuesday with a pair of games; Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets welcoming Durant’s former team in Golden State, while the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers open with the Los Angeles Clippers in the renewal of rivals who share a building.For the first time since March, all 30 NBA teams are playing this week. When the season resumed in July, only 22 teams went to the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. So, for eight teams — Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland — games will be played for the first time since March.For others, it’s the first time since August. Others, the first time since September. And for the Lakers and Miami Heat, who met in last season’s NBA Finals, the off-season only started in mid-October.The league has had 30 teams since 2004, and on Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested that it might be time to consider expansion once again. Extra teams would figure to mean extra revenue, and while nothing is imminent — really, it’s years away if it happens — Silver did say that it is something under advisement.“It’s an economic issue and it’s a competitive issue for us,” Silver said. “So, it’s one that we’ll continue to study, but we’re spending a little bit more time on it than we were pre-pandemic.”For now and for the foreseeable future, though, the NBA is 30 teams. The first half of the season goes through March 4, the second half starts March 11 and runs through May 16, the play-in tournament goes from May 18 through May 21, the playoffs start May 22 and the last possible date for the NBA Finals is July 22.All that is pandemic-permitting, of course. Everything is subject to change.But Opening Night, at least, has arrived. Here's some of what to know going into this season:MVP GIANNISLarry Bird, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players in NBA history to win three consecutive MVP awards.Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance this season to join their club.The Bucks' star from Greece — and proud owner of a newly signed supermax extension — is already the first two-time MVP hailing from Europe and joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to win the award twice before turning 26.LEBRON’S STATSLeBron James is about at the point where every game he plays creates a new entry in the NBA’s record book.He enters this season with 995 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points scored, the longest such run in NBA history and in position to reach the 1,000 double-digit games in a row milestone when the Los Angeles Lakers play at San Antonio on Dec. 30 — which just happens to be James’ 36th birthday.The last time James didn’t have at least 10 points in a regular-season game was Jan. 5, 2007, when he was held to eight at Milwaukee.Other milestones within reach for James this season: He’s six triple-doubles shy of 100; 654 assists from 10,000; 759 points away from 35,000; and 1,448 minutes from 50,000.WELCOME BACKStephen Curry played in only five games last season with Golden State, part of the long list of injured players that derailed any chance the Warriors had of being competitive.Curry returns this season and likely won’t need long to move into No. 2 on the all-time 3-pointers made list. He enters with 2,495, just 65 away from Reggie Miller’s total of 2,560.Ray Allen holds the all-time mark of 2,973 makes from 3-point range. At Curry’s current career pace of 3.6 made 3’s per game, he would need 134 more games to catch Allen — which means the record could be his in the latter stages of the 2021-22 season.WALL’S RETURNHouston’s John Wall is scheduled to return to the court Wednesday, in what will be his first game since Dec. 26, 2018.To put in context how much time he’s missed while recovering from heel and Achilles injuries: Danny Green has appeared in a league-high 158 games since Wall’s last appearance, 114 of them wins; Rockets guard James Harden has scored 4,887 points since Wall’s last game; Nikola Jokic has handed out 1,085 assists (and LeBron James has 1,079 going into Tuesday); and Giannis Antetokounmpo has grabbed 1,664 rebounds.ALL OR NOTHINGThe Miami Heat are either going back to the NBA Finals or missing the playoffs entirely.That is, if the trend from the last seven seasons holds true.Starting with San Antonio’s loss in the 2013 finals, teams that lost the title series one year either go back to it the following year or completely miss the post-season. Of the last seven runners-up: The Spurs won the 2014 title, the Heat missed the 2015 playoffs, Cleveland won the title in 2016, Golden State won the title in 2017, the Cavaliers lost the finals in 2018 and missed the playoffs in 2019, and the Warriors missed the playoffs last season.MILESTONE 3Sometime in the coming days — possibly as early as Wednesday, more likely during the Christmas games Friday — someone will make the 500,000th 3-pointer in NBA history, including regular-season and playoff games.There have been 499,549 made 3’s in NBA history. At last season’s pace of made 3’s, with teams combining for almost 25 per game, the 500,000th would come during the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas night.So far, 2,337 NBA players have made at least one 3-pointer; that’s 72.9% of the players who have appeared in the league since the league added the shot in the 1979-80 season. Of the 530 players who appeared in at least one game last season, 463 — or 87.4% — made at least one 3-pointer.FOR OPENERSToronto enters the season with the longest active streak of season-opening wins; the Raptors have started 1-0 in each of the last seven seasons.Brooklyn is the other end of the spectrum; the Nets have started 0-1 in seven consecutive years.Another note on opening games: San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Detroit’s Dwane Casey are pretty much automatic.Popovich is entering his 25th season as coach of the Spurs, a stint he started 18 games into the 1996-97 season. He’s coached 23 season-openers, going an absurd 21-2 in those games. Casey has gone 10-1 in his openers with Minnesota, Toronto and Detroit — with wins in his last seven.CLOSE GAMESSomething to watch this season: how the Los Angeles Clippers handle close games without coach Doc Rivers.Over the past three seasons, the Clippers went a league-best 22-8 in one-possession games, including both regular-season and playoff matchups. That .733 winning percentage is the best in the league over that span, well ahead of No. 2 Denver (33-16, .673) and No. 3 Cleveland (22-15, .595).Rivers is coaching Philadelphia now. The 76ers ranked 21st in the NBA in three-points-or-less games over the last three years, going 20-23 (.465). Could Rivers change that? Time will tell.The team that has struggled most in games decided by three points or less? Dallas. The Mavericks are 12-27 in those games over the last three seasons and lost a league-high 11 such contests last season. As Luka Doncic’s game keeps evolving, as it will, expect that to change.THE OGMiami’s Udonis Haslem — he's 40, turning 41 in June — is the oldest player in the NBA to start the season, now that Vince Carter is retired.Jamal Crawford played one game last season; like Carter, he’s older than Haslem but isn’t currently under contract.The youngest player in the league right now is Oklahoma City’s Aleksej Pokusevski. If he plays in the Thunder opener on Wednesday at Houston, he’ll be able to say he debuted in the NBA at 18 — the Serbian rookie doesn’t turn 19 until Saturday.Pokusevski could become the 28th 18-year-old in NBA history. He won’t come anywhere near the record for games played before turning 19; that one is held by Kobe Bryant, who appeared in 80 games for the Lakers as an 18-year-old in 1996-97, including playoffs.Sekou Doumbouya played in five games as an 18-year-old for Detroit last season. He was the first 18-year-old in the NBA since Dragan Bender played nine games at that age for Phoenix in 2016.VIDEO RULEBOOKThe NBA doesn’t expect fans to like every call. The league also won’t mind if fans study the rules a bit deeper as well.A video rulebook site with hundreds of videos that explain the nuances of certain rules of the game has been revamped and relaunched in recent weeks. The league says it offers “a deeper look at some of the game’s most misunderstood rules and violations.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
DENVER — Wide receiver Kendall Hinton’s start at quarterback for Denver may have been forgettable, but it's memorialized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and on practice fields across the NFL.A half dozen teams sport a quarantined quarterback this month after the Broncos were forced to play the Saints on Nov. 29 without any of their four QBs.The Broncos’ QB quandary began when No. 3 passer Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving Day. Two days later, the NFL disqualified starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles because all four had failed to wear their masks around each other earlier that week.Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest before switching to wide receiver, was activated from the practice squad and became the first non-QB to start at the position since running back Tom Matte did so for the Baltimore Colts in 1965.Hinton completed just 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards with two interceptions in Denver’s 31-3 loss, but he earned accolades far and wide, including from Matte, who wrote Hinton a heartfelt letter.“Fifty-five years ago, I was in your shoes,” Matte wrote. “I was the Baltimore Colts’ ‘instant quarterback’ and believe me, it was an experience I’ll never forget! Late in the 1965 season, our quarterbacks — John Unitas and Gary Cuozzo — were injured. My usual position with the Colts was halfback but, having played quarterback in college, I was technically the team’s third-string QB. So when Unitas and Cuozzo went down, my initial reaction was simply, ‘Oh, my god. Don’t tell me I have to play quarterback.‘”Matte felt a kinship with Hinton.“As the only two ‘Instant Quarterbacks’ in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience,” Matte wrote. “I’m proud of how you stepped up for your teammates, particularly in what was an impossible situation in difficult circumstances. Decades from now, I hope you’ll look back with pride on your experience — you’ll have quite a story to tell your grandchildren!”Hinton’s play-calling wristband was sent to the Hall of Fame this month and is on display in Canton along with Matte’s wristband from 1965.Hinton went back to being a practice squad receiver when the Broncos’ three sequestered quarterbacks came off the COVID-19 reserve list. For a while, the team kept Bortles away from Lock and Rypien at practice as a precaution, but all four are now back at practice together.The league’s other 31 teams all reviewed their own QB situations after the debacle in Denver, and six teams have an emergency quarterback isolated from the rest of their teammates heading into the final two weeks of the season.They are: the Chargers (Easton Stick); Seahawks (Danny Etling); Titans (DeShone Kizer), Bills (Jake Fromm), Bengals (Kyle Shurmur) and Washington (Tyler Heinicke).The league has made a couple of decisions that make a repeat of Denver’s quarterback quandary unlikely.They enhanced COVID-19 protocols, mandating all team meetings be conducted virtually the rest of the season, and they tweaked a rule that now allows teams to grab a QB off another team’s practice squad and immediately add them to the roster rather than having to wait out a weeks’ worth of negative coronavirus tests.Dolphins offensive co-ordinator Chan Gailey said the league’s enhanced protocols essentially isolate all quarterbacks anyway.“We are all separated. We’re doing all of the meetings at home. We’re spread out at practice," Gailey said. "Meetings from home are kind of handling the separation there.”San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan figures a quarantined quarterback wouldn’t do much better than Hinton did.“I know people think you should just quarantine a quarterback and just have him sitting there in a room, just on ice, ready to come out when time’s needed. If it gets to that point, I feel bad for that guy, too,” Shanahan said.“You can’t just go into an NFL game after being locked in a room for weeks until you’re needed and think you’re going to go out there and perform much better than a practice squad receiver would at quarterback. That sounds nice, but if it gets to that point, no answer is very good. So, you just deal with it.”Some teams like the Patriots and Rams have players on their rosters who were quarterbacks in college who would serve as their team's emergency QB.Rams coach Sean McVay noted that he has several ex-quarterbacks on his roster, including 300-pound O-lineman David Edwards, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and punter Johnny Kekker, a high school passer who has shown off his arm on fake punts and kicks.“We’ve got a lot of guys that I think would probably say they should be first in line,” McVay said.The Titans kept their third QB, Trevor Siemian, away from the team after their own COVID-19 outbreak in September into October. After the Saints signed Siemian when Drew Brees got hurt, the Titans added Kizer to their practice squad and isolated him.Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel isn’t cocooning a quarterback and when asked what he’d do if he found himself in a situation like Denver did, he said, “Well, we’re not going to let it get to that. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to let it get to that. We’re practicing social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, staying apart.”Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't a fan of quarantining a quarterback.“Obviously, if we didn’t do anything at all, we’d be safe, but I don’t think you can really practice and play very well doing it that way,” Belichick said. “So, at some point, you’ve got to meet, prepare and play.“I’m sure if we all just sat around in a bubble, then maybe nobody would get anything, but I can’t imagine we’d be a very good football team.”___With contributions from AP Pro Football Writers Josh Dubow and Teresa M. Walker and AP Sports Writers Tim Booth, Greg Beacham, Kristie Rieken, Steven Wine and Kyle Hightower.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers' December swoon is looking more like a collapse.The Steelers lost their third straight — getting thumped 27-17 by the last-place Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night — after ripping off 11 straight wins to start the season. They couldn't generate any offence early, and the opportunistic Bengals took advantage of their mistakes.Assured of a playoff berth, the Steelers (11-3) could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win but instead turned the ball over three times and allowed Cincinnati to build a 17-0 halftime lead.“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’re not a good football team right now.”Three weeks ago, the Steelers were on track for the top overall seed in the AFC, but now they could end up a wild card. Pittsburgh has tough matchups remaining against Indianapolis (10-4) and division rival Cleveland (10-4).Pittsburgh averaged 29.8 points during its first 10 games and Ben Roethlisberger, back from an elbow injury that cost him most of 2019, looked like an MVP candidate. But the Steelers struggled to an uninspired 19-14 win over a COVID-19-decimated Baltimore Ravens team on Dec. 2 and haven’t topped 20 points in a game since.“High frustration,” said Roethlisberger, who had 19 passing yards in the first half and was picked off by Mackensie Alexander, setting up a touchdown. He finished 20 for 38 for 170 yards.Cincinnati (3-10-1) snapped a streak of 11 straight losses to Pittsburgh in most unlikely fashion, with Ryan Finley at quarterback. The second-year player, starting in place of injured No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Bengals.The injury-plagued Bengals had lost five straight, averaging 10 points per game and rarely looking competitive, since Burrow led them to a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1.“We gave everybody a game ball today,” said coach Zac Taylor, now 5-24-1 in his two seasons. “Everyone deserves to cherish this night. We needed a big divisional win against a team we’ve struggled against. It was fun to see the players celebrate and have fun.”UPSET WEEKENDPittsburgh was a 14-point favourite, and the Los Angeles Rams were favoured by 17 before losing to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday. It was the first time since the 1970s that two teams favoured by 14 points or more lost on the same weekend.PACED BY BERNARDVeteran running back Giovani Bernard, who's been starting in place of the injured Joe Mixon, had 25 carries for 83 yards as the Bengals stuck to a ground-heavy approach. He ran for a touchdown and caught a pass from Finley for another score. Both TDs came after the Bengals forced turnovers.“Obviously it feels good to win, but it amplifies everything because of what’s happened this season,” Bernard said. “To be able to beat a team like that. We know they’re a good team, they know they’re a good team, but when you play those divisional games, the records don’t matter. It’s about who wants it more.”TOO LITTLE, TOO LATEThe Steelers rallied within 17-10 in the second half before Finley ran untouched around the left side for a 23-yard touchdown with 11:21 left in the game to push the lead back to 14.Pittsburgh scored again on a plunge by Benny Snell after getting a pass-interference call in the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the Cincinnati 12.The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left at their own 24 but four incomplete passes by Roethlisberger all but finished it. Austin Seibert kicked a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left for the final margin.MAKING THE TRIPThere were more Terrible Towels than Bengals jerseys in Paul Brown Stadium, where the limited crowd was announced at 10,249.QUARTERBACK SHUFFLEFinley was the third starting QB for the Bengals this season. Burrow suffered his season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22 and Brandon Allen started the next three games, all losses. Allen suffered a knee injury in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 13.WATT’S UPWith a first-quarter sack, Steelers LB T.J. Watt joined Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the only players to record at least 13 sacks in three of their first four seasons.INJURIESSteelers: FB Derek Watt went to the locker room with a possible concussion in the first quarter and was ruled out. TE Eric Ebron suffered a back injury in the second quarter and did not return.Bengals: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati’s top receiver, left in the first quarter with a concussion.UP NEXTSteelers: Host Indianapolis on Sunday.Bengals: Visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.___Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMitch Stacy, The Associated Press
