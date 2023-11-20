The viral Stanley tumbler comes in 2 new glossy colors that are perfect for holiday gifting

It comes as no surprise that the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is, by far, one of the most viral and widely purchased products of 2023. While the brand had some massive wins throughout the year with its insulated water bottle and insulated mug, the tumbler was the product that kept selling out.

To meet the demand, Stanley kept rolling out the best seller in new patterns and colors, even making a few limited-edition colorways that are surprisingly still in stock. Most recently, just in time for the holiday season, the brand launched the Stanley tumbler once more in two new colors. Best of all, they’re both festive enough to use during the holidays but practical enough to use all year round.

These two new colors saw the viral Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler get a serious glow-up — literally. While the popular drinking vessel rose in popularity with the soft matte versions at the top of 2023, it’s closing out the year with a glossier finish, and we’re obsessed.

Both new limited-edition colors — rosewood glow and balsam glow — come in two sizes (40-ounce and 30-ounce) and have a glossy stainless steel outer that looks sleeker than all of the previous colorways and finishes.

Also, like every Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, they’re made of 18/8 stainless steel, have the brand’s signature Flowstate 3-position lid with a rotating cover for versatility and are cup holder compatible.

They also keep drinks hot for seven hours, cold for up to 11 hours and iced for up to a whopping two days.

If you’re looking for the perfect limited-edition Stanley tumbler that’s still sleek enough to use at any time of year, the new rosewood glow and balsam glow colors are the ones to buy!

