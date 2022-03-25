Siakam matches season high with 35, Raptors top Cavs 117-104

  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to move the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to move the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) talks with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) talks with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) loses the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Chris Boucher (25) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) loses the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Chris Boucher (25) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) blocks a hot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) as Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) blocks a hot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) as Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) land on the court after Barnes blocked a shot by Stevens, as Cavaliers'Cedi Osman (16) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) land on the court after Barnes blocked a shot by Stevens, as Cavaliers'Cedi Osman (16) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
IAN HARRISON
·2 min read
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 35 points, Chris Boucher scored 17 and the Toronto Raptors tightened the Eastern Conference playoff race by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 on Thursday night.

OG Anunoby returned from injury to score 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11 and Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa each added 10 as Toronto (41-32) snapped a three-game home losing streak and tied Cleveland for the sixth-best record with nine games to go in the regular season.

Cleveland had won all three previous meetings with the Raptors this season, meaning the Cavs hold the tiebreaker over Toronto and retain possession of the No. 6 seed in the East. That is the last guaranteed postseason spot, with teams finishing in the Nos. 7-10 spots headed for the play-in tournament.

Siakam’s six made 3-pointers matched his career high. He shot 6 for 7 from long range.

Anunoby started for the Raptors, returning to the lineup after missing 15 games because of a fractured right ring finger. He shot 4 for 11 in 26 minutes, finishing 4 for 8 from behind the arc.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and had eight rebounds.

Kevin Love had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 18 points and 10 assists. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points and Lamar Stevens had 16 for the Cavaliers, who have lost two straight and three of five.

Toronto missed six of seven attempts to start the game but made seven of its next 13, helping turn a 15-10 deficit into a 25-17 lead after one. The Raptors had assists on seven of their eight baskets in the first, including a no-look pass from Barnes to Siakam, who scored 12 in the quarter.

Thad Young and Boucher combined for 19 points in the second and the Raptors led 58-48 at halftime.

Garland scored nine points in the third but Siakam answered with 11 as Toronto took an 83-75 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert scored 11 points. … Stevens topped 15 points for the third consecutive game. … C Jarrett Allen (broken finger) missed his ninth straight game … G Rajon Rondo (sprained ankle) and F Dean Wade (knee soreness) each sat for the sixth straight game.

Raptors: G Gary Trent Jr. (left big toe) sat for the second straight game. … Anunoby last played Feb. 16 at Minnesota. … Play seven of their final nine at home, where they are 18-16. … Outscored Cleveland 18-4 in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

