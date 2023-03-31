This all-natural acne treatment is like the holy grail for getting rid of pimples: ‘I swear my blemishes are gone overnight’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I’m lucky in that I don’t suffer from severe acne, more the occasional zit here and there. However, I recently started using retinol (because all gorgeous gorgeous girls do apparently), and I’m in the dreaded purge phase. My skin is dry, red and breaking out all along my chin. In combination with my favorite healing serum and a good moisturizer, I’ve tried a few spot treatments to no avail. However, this week I came across the Saje Claritea Blemish Care roll-on stick, and I swear it cleared up my skin faster than anything I’ve used before, and without drying it out even more.

Saje Claritea Blemish Care Roll this stick over a pimple to get rid of it fast. $20 at Saje

The Claritea Blemish Care stick is a roll-on spot treatment that cleans and tones skin, which in turn reduces redness and irritation, and minimizes the look of pores. According to the product description, it uses 100% all-natural ingredients, no synthetics and it’s cruelty-free. The ingredients list includes tea tree, patchouli, black cumin seed, jojoba seed, lavender and eucalyptus oils.

Saje has an entire Claritea line of skin care products for people with oily or acne-prone skin. Each product balances and clarifies skin to help balance oil production, calm irritated skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes. You can use its Claritea Blemish Care stick after cleansing, toning and moisturizing — simply roll a small amount of the product directly onto a zit, whether it’s on your face, chest or another part of your body.

I recently used this on an incoming zit — you know the ones that are red and you can see them under your skin, ready to make their way to the surface? I rolled this on before going to bed, woke up and it was gone. Of course, for more severe blemishes, I assume the results may take a little longer. But I’m not the only one who believes it really works. Reviewers on the Saje website love the product, too.

“The best ever spot treatment!” wrote one reviewer. “I swear my blemishes are gone overnight using this product! It doesn’t dry out the skin around it making your makeup flake or look patchy. I have even noticed a lot of my scars are fading after using this every night.”

“This really works,” wrote another. “I wasn’t sure if this oil would help get rid of my blemishes, but it did and they are slowly fading. It also smells great!”

You can order the Claritea Blemish Care stick on Saje’s website for $20. However, the brand is offering a buy one, get one half-off special right now, so you could get two for $30. I’m going to add this stick to my regular skin care regimen, and may even have to keep a second one in my handbag for on-the-go toning when I travel.

Saje Claritea Blemish Care Roll this stick over a pimple to get rid of it fast. $20 at Saje

The post This all-natural acne treatment is like the holy grail for getting rid of pimples: ‘I swear my blemishes are gone overnight’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Woman visits the Louvre and gets emotional when she sees goddesses with her body type: ‘It really changes your perspective on yourself and what we consider "beautiful"'

These 7 Zendaya-approved beauty products are surprisingly affordable

Colorful eyeliners are back! Live your ultimate ‘it girl’ fantasy with these 7 picks — all under $10

TikTok's favorite (and most comfortable) sneaker is finally back in stock in all sizes