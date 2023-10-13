Report: Bedard's debut yielded nearly unprecedented ratings for the NHL

The Connor Bedard hype train is in full force early in the 2023-24 season.

A record-setting number of viewers tuned into ESPN for the phenom's NHL debut when the Chicago Blackhawks opened up their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Bedard’s first NHL game drew in 1.43 million viewers, making it the most-viewed regular season NHL game on cable ever, excluding the Winter Classic, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The previous record was established during a game between the Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2000 when Mario Lemieux returned from retirement (1.36 million viewers).

Blackhawks super rookie Connor Bedard has already given the NHL a substantial bump in viewership just two games into his career. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

Bedard’s debut was the most-watched opening night NHL game ever on cable, a record that was previously set by the Penguins and Lightning two years ago when they drew 991,000 viewers to ESPN.

All things considered, the 18-year-old's debut was pretty memorable. Before taking the traditional rookie lap, Bedard showcased his odd pregame routine where he "forgets" his stick before walking onto the ice.

He followed that up with a helmetless rookie lap, which constitutes an automatic fine. Bold.

IT'S A DOUBLE ROOKIE LAP pic.twitter.com/XvrJS0R4ii — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 10, 2023

Bedard recorded an assist, five shots and 11 shot attempts in 21:28 of ice time during his debut. According to ESPN, he became the second-youngest player in Blackhawks history to tally a point in his first NHL game.

The next night during the Blackhawks' home opener, the dynamic forward — in his second straight game prime time facing a big-market opponent — put on a show for the home crowd in scoring his first career NHL goal against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday just five minutes into his second career contest.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

This goal was one for the books, too. From the brilliant take at the blue line to cradle a bad pass and gain possession into the zone while staying on-side, to the nifty back pass that followed, to him cradling his own rebound and finally the all-world, wraparound finish — this whole sequence of events was an absolute sight to behold.

Bedard has that goal, an assist and 11 shots through his first two games while averaging 21:37 of ice time centering Chicago's top line.