Blue Jays score franchise-record 28 runs after Red Sox blunder leads to inside-the-park grand slam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Baer
·Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Raimel Tapia
    Raimel Tapia
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jarren Duran
    Jarren Duran
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian Arroyo
    Christian Arroyo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

There is nothing worse than seeing your MLB team's outfielder lose a routine fly ball in the lights.

Actually, wait. It can get worse. The bases could be loaded. And you could end up losing 28-5.

The Boston Red Sox saw what should have been a simple flyout turn into bedlam on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when center fielder Jarren Duran responded to a fly ball from Raimel Tapia with the kind of confused stare fans dread to see. Things would only get worse from there, on both the play and the game.

Tapia's ball was so clearly an out that Tapia paused to hang his head before jogging toward first base, but Duran appeared to completely lose it in the lights. As he tentatively shuffled forward, Duran could only look back and see the ball land at the warning track behind him.

Duran didn't even bother running to the wall to get the ball, as left fielder Alex Verdugo was already running to corral the ball. Unfortunately, the misplay gave the speedy Tapia enough time for an inside-the-park grand slam.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that's the first inside-the-park grand slam since Michael A. Taylor's on Sept. 8, 2017 for the Washington Nationals.

Going off Statcast numbers, Tapia's fly ball only had an 18 percent chance of being a hit despite reaching the warning track. Instead, it turned into his fifth homer of the season, his first with the Blue Jays.

This isn't the first fly ball to get lost in the lights at Fenway Park this month, as Christian Arroyo did something similar on an even easier fly ball against the New York Yankees. In that case, though, Arroyo was playing his first dozen or so games as an outfielder. Duran has less of an excuse, having regularly played in the outfield since he was drafted in 2018.

The Blue Jays scored how many runs?

At the time, the Red Sox were down 6-0 in the third inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Duran's misplay, which incidentally doesn't count as an error because balls lost in the lights or suns are typically counted as hits, pushed the deficit to 10-0.

By the middle of the fourth inning, Red Sox would be down 14-0, but at least broke the shutout with some runs in the bottom of the inning.

That might sound like a slaughter, but what if I told you the Blue Jays had only scored half their runs? And that the Red Sox defense still had some lowlights left in them?

At this point, all we can really do is list some numbers.

The Blue Jays scored 28 runs, a franchise record. They had set the record by the fifth inning. All but one of the runs were earned. Every one of their starters had a multi-hit game. Every one of their starters had a multi-run game. They hit five home runs, including the Tapia nonsense. Their 29 hits and 49 total bases came a few shy of franchise records. The Red Sox didn't post a scoreless inning until the seventh inning.

It was the kind of night where comedy seamlessly blends with tragedy, no more so than when a man went through with his ballpark proposal and received a fitting musical backing, as noted by a veteran television actor.

The game finally, mercifully came to and end with Red Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez pitching. Just about the only bright side is the loss only counted as one loss for the 48-46 Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran plays against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Things did not go according to plan for Jarren Duran. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

    Toronto's Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn't hustle after it. Tapia's sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto's history — both of them at Fenway.

  • Raimel Tapia hits rare inside-the-park grand slam in Blue Jays' record rout vs. Red Sox

    Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia hit MLB's first inside-the-park grand slam since 2017 on Friday night in Toronto's 28-5 win vs. the Red Sox.

  • Long-time WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announces retirement from company amid misconduct allegations

    Vince McMahon stepped down in June due to misconduct allegations.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Panthers get Tkachuk from Flames for Huberdeau, Weegar

    Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had the best years of their career this past season. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday night, with Huberdeau part of the haul that is going to the Calgary Flames for the power forward. Florida also sent defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL draft.

  • Lawsuit alleges Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid underage ballerina for sex

    The Oilers owner has been named as a third-party defendant in a lawsuit which alleges Katz paid "at least" $75,000 to a teenage girl for sexual favours.

  • Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams

    Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018. Halifax Regional Police confirmed on Friday that they are investigating a historic assault at the world junior hockey championships in 2003 and shortly afterwards the force in London, Ont., announced that it is reopening its investigation into an incident involving members of the 2018 team. The two police investigations are the latest developments in an ongoi

  • Canada Will Impose a New Tax on Private Jets, Yachts and Luxury Cars

    The new measure will go into effect on September 1.

  • Pat Benatar refuses to sing 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' in the wake of mass shootings: 'I just can't'

    Fans are "having a heart attack," she told USA Today.

  • Tapia's inside-the-park grand slam

    Raimel Tapia belts an inside-the-park grand slam to center field, giving the Blue Jays a 10-0 lead in the 3rd inning

  • Calgary Flames deal Matthew Tkachuk to Florida Panthers

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames bid a bitter farewell to Johnny Gaudreau at the start of NHL free agency. Now they're parting ways with his linemate. The Florida Panthers announced Friday night they've acquired forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick from Calgary. The Flames receive forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Cole Schwindt, defenceman McKenzie Weegar and the Panthers' lottery-protected 2025 first-round selection. Florida also said Tkachuk has agreed to terms on an eight-yea

  • Tapia inside-the-park slam lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 28-5

    Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night. Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound. Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto's franchise record with six of them.

  • Kyiv Mayor And Boxer Vitali Klitschko Wins ESPY's Arthur Ashe Award For Courage

    Actor Dwayne Johnson accepted the honor on Klitschko's behalf and called him a "hero" to the world.

  • WWE's Vince McMahon Announces Retirement — Read His Statement

    Vince McMahon is stepping away from the WWE for good. On Friday, the Chairman and CEO announced that he is retiring from the company. “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a […]

  • Testimony wraps in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial

    Jake Virtanen was back on the stand Friday, the final day of testimony in his sexual assault trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. The 25-year-old former Vancouver Canuck is charged with one count of sexual assault related to an incident in his hotel room at the Westin Bayshore Hotel in Vancouver on Sept. 26, 2017. The name of the complainant, identified as MS, is protected by a publication ban. For a second straight day, Virtanen broke down during questioning from his defence team about how

  • Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

    The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother, respectively, of gunman Jonathan Sapirman, extended their “deepest condolences who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.” The Sapirmans also said they have “no feelings of hostility” toward Elisjsha Dicken, a 22-year-old man from Seymour who was shopping at the mall that evening and who ended the attack by fatally shooting Jonathan Sapirman.

  • Russia about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine, British spy chief says

    Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was "probably a conservative estimate."

  • British spy chief says Russia is about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine, opening the door for Ukrainian forces to 'strike back'

    The British spy chief said that it's important for Ukrainian morale that they "demonstrate their ability to strike back."

  • Along Ukraine front, the villagers who didn't leave are ghosts in the wasteland

    Most people have long since left the village of Mala Tokmachka, in Ukrainian-held territory a couple of kilometres from the frontline in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. But not Anna, a lanky, middle-aged, 25-year army veteran with close-cropped hair, who has no place to go. Five months into Russia's invasion, ordinary life has largely returned to the capital Kyiv and other northern cities where Russian forces were driven away.

  • Penguins re-sign forward Kasperi Kapanen to 2-year deal

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins avoided arbitration with forward Kasperi Kapanen, re-signing him to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.2 million. The deal, announced Thursday, keeps the former first-round pick at the same salary level as the three-year deal that expired at the end of the regular season. Kapanen was wildly inconsistent last season, scoring 11 goals to go with 21 assists in 79 games. His goal total marked the lowest of Kapanen's career in a non-pandemic s