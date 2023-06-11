Nick Taylor becomes first Canuck in 69 years to win Canadian Open with 72-foot eagle

It was an absolute scene at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Sunday as Nick Taylor holed a 72-foot eagle to cap a historic win at the RBC Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor is your 2023 RBC Canadian Open champion. (CP Photos)

For the first time in 69 years, a Canadian has won the country's national open as British Columbia's Nick Taylor closed out his final round with back-to-back birdies before sealing the victory in a thrilling showdown with Tommy Fleetwood, draining a miraculous 72-foot putt for eagle on the fourth playoff hole.

In what should be a surprise to absolutely nobody, Hadwin, his caddie, a slightly lubed-up and raucous Canadian crowd and even former Masters champ Mike Weir went completely bonkers as Taylor's historic putt dropped.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WALK-OFF WINNER FROM 72 FEET! 🏆@NTaylorGolf59 wins @RBCCanadianOpen with the longest putt of his career! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/lJtiIM43vN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2023

Playoff dramatics cap a wild final round

With Hadwin threatening on the opening playoff hole, Fleetwood drained a putt from distance to put a halt on the celebrations, before almost imploding on the second playoff hole (the 18th once again) — launching his second shot into the grandstands and settling for a drop, opening the door for taylor, who was unable to capitalize as both players eventually two-putted to extend the affair once more.

A 159-yard par-three was the backdrop for the third playoff, where both players once again exchanged two-putts as, once more, the pairing headed back to the 18th tee to duke it out on a fourth (and final) playoff hole.

It was there that Taylor finally made history, and it couldn't have been scripted any better if you tried. After Taylor just missed the fairway with his tee shot, Fleetwood sent his flying into the left rough, once again cracking open the door just slightly for the Abbotsford, B.C., native, who buried the now legendary 72-foot eagle for one of the most absurd endings in recent PGA memory.

Incredible scenes around the 18th green

That bomb was the longest putt Taylor has ever holed in his PGA career (and the longest of the entire tournament by anyone in the field), and surely one of the most iconic moments in Canadian sports history. It was the 35-year-old's third victory on Tour, but there almost certainly won't be a more special one than that.

Will watch every view there is of this one pic.twitter.com/1FAEfnUsW3 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 11, 2023

This wasn't just a win for Taylor, but for all of Canada. In a hilarious viral clip making the rounds on social media, fellow Canadian pro golfer Adam Hadwin — ready to get the party started — ran onto the green with a bottle of champagne before getting obliterated by a security guard who didn't realize it was Adam Hadwin. Or maybe they did, who knows! Just chaos all over the place.

"It's incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?" Hadwin said while claiming he was too jacked up on adrenalin to even feel the tackle. "I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

Story continues

"I'm not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot birdie putt in a fourth hole playoff to get it done, but what a way to go."

It really was the perfect way to kick off what is sure to be one of the great celebrations a Canadian golf course has ever endured.

Luckily, the turf drainage at Oakdale Golf and Country Club is world class — they're clearly gonna need it.