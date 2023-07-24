Would you rather trade for Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto? | The Bandwagon

Yahoo Sports MLB writers Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer hop on The Bandwagon to play a game of ‘Would You Rather?’ surrounding two of the top trade targets this summer: Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto.

Video Transcript

HANNAH KEYSER: Would you rather Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto?

ZACH CRIZER: So it'd be a year and a half of Juan Soto or two months of Shohei Ohtani.

HANNAH KEYSER: Yeah, ooh.

ZACH CRIZER: You know, I wrote a column about this. But if I were interested in giving Shohei Ohtani all the money to stay with my team forever, then I would go for Ohtani. I saw something we had discussed. Joel Sherman had it from sources that Ohtani is very routine oriented. And if he goes to a new team, and they help him nail down his routine and he feels really comfortable with it, that that could be a big selling point for that team when he gets to free agency.

So I'm doubling down on that idea. If I have any interest in signing Ohtani, let's say, you're-- I don't know. --the San Francisco Giants. And you cannot seem to land a huge superstar in free agency for reasons that are sometimes not your fault. I think that's the sort of team that this makes a lot of sense to kind of go over the moon for Ohtani, and try to be the team that he becomes comfortable with and sign him. Either one is great.

The year versus two months, that's a big deal. It just sort of depends. If I'm the Baltimore Orioles or something, I might Juan Soto, but you know.

HANNAH KEYSER: Yeah, I think I agree. I think congrats to me on coming up with a fun hypothetical off the top of my head and to you for having the correct answer.

[LAUGHING]