Raptors’ Darko Rajakovic explains the priority for Gradey Dick in G League

With playing time at a premium with the Toronto Raptors, rookie Gradey Dick has spent time in the G League with the Raptors to see consistent playing time.

The assignments appear to be paying off.

Dick hasn’t played with the Raptors since logging nine minutes against Chicago on Nov. 24. He has since made five appearances with the 905, averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal on 30% shooting from 3-point range.

The opportunity to play heavy minutes will help Dick continue the transition from college to the improved competition level in the NBA. The team is hopeful those minutes in the G League will help build his confidence on the court.

“My priority right now is for him finding that rhythm, playing heavy minutes, helping the team over there, getting a swag, getting confidence in playing,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said, via Aaron Rose of All Raptors. “That’s his absolute priority right now. Those minutes (have) a lot of value for him. He’s enjoying (being) over there, being with the team. So it’s great for him to be on assignment.”

The Raptors assigned Dick to the 905 after an inconsistent start to the season. He had appeared in 15 of their first 16 games but is averaging just 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist on 27% shooting from the field. He has scored in double figures just twice.

Dick scored two points in his debut with the 905 on Nov. 25. He bounced back and scored at least 20 points in each of his next three games. He produced 14 points, five assists and three rebounds in his last outing on Thursday.

The organization has been encouraged, though, by how Dick is handling himself on and off the court as a first-year player. They believe Dick will eventually be able to contribute once the game slows for him.

