Rangers part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant after first-round playoff exit

Gerard Gallant is done in New York after two seasons. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The New York Rangers are making a change after a brutal first-round exit of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The team announced Saturday it had mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant.

OFFICIAL: #NYR and head coach Gerard Gallant have mutually agreed to part ways. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 6, 2023

Two weeks ago, Gallant and the Rangers appeared on track to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for a second straight year when they took a 2-0 lead over the New Jersey Devils. The Devils responded with three straight wins, then pulled out the series victory with a dominant 4-0 win in Game 7.

Gallant finishes his Rangers career after two seasons with a combined 99-46-19 record. The 59-year-old previously held the same position with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.