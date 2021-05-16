Zoopla reveals 7 coastal properties for sale just moments from the sea

  • <p>What a stand-out property! With eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, a pool, sauna, and a 360-degree observatory, it's perfect for anyone looking for a fresh start. Tempted? It's still on the market...</p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/56236105/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is for sale for £995,000 with Purplebricks via Zoopla." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is for sale for £995,000 with Purplebricks via Zoopla.</a><br></p>
    9) Eight-bedroom property, Pembrokeshire, Wales, £995,000

    What a stand-out property! With eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, a pool, sauna, and a 360-degree observatory, it's perfect for anyone looking for a fresh start. Tempted? It's still on the market...

    This property is for sale for £995,000 with Purplebricks via Zoopla.

  • <p>In the Welsh city of Swansea, this four-bedroom property has well-manicured <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/garden/g36276312/instagrammable-garden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gardens</a>, generous living quarters, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, plus spectacular sea views. </p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58099629/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is currently on the market for £850,000 with Fine & Country via Zoopla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is currently on the market for £850,000 with Fine & Country via Zoopla</a>. </p>
    1) 4-bedroom property, Swansea, £850,000

    In the Welsh city of Swansea, this four-bedroom property has well-manicured gardens, generous living quarters, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, plus spectacular sea views.

    This property is currently on the market for £850,000 with Fine & Country via Zoopla.

  • <p>Just look at those glorious sea views! Imagine waking up to the glistening ocean everyday... </p>
    Just look at those glorious sea views! Imagine waking up to the glistening ocean everyday...

  • <p>Like something from Grand Designs, this spectacular award-winning home in Truro, Cornwall, has caught our eye. It might be on the market for £3.2 million, but it has contemporary <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/a36379892/interior-tweaks-happy-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interiors</a>, four bedrooms, a ground floor games room, private sun terrace with a hot tub, plus direct access to the sea. </p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58152172/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is currently on the market for £3,250,000 with H Tiddy via Zoopla." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is currently on the market for £3,250,000 with H Tiddy via Zoopla.</a><br></p>
    3) Four-bedroom, house, Cornwall, £3.2 million

    Like something from Grand Designs, this spectacular award-winning home in Truro, Cornwall, has caught our eye. It might be on the market for £3.2 million, but it has contemporary interiors, four bedrooms, a ground floor games room, private sun terrace with a hot tub, plus direct access to the sea.

    This property is currently on the market for £3,250,000 with H Tiddy via Zoopla.

  • <p>This property has direct water access rights via a tidal slipway to the Percuil River, making it easier than ever to go for a dip. </p>
    This property has direct water access rights via a tidal slipway to the Percuil River, making it easier than ever to go for a dip.

  • <p>Over in <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a35457840/best-place-to-live-work-life-balance-great-britain/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scotland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scotland</a>, this traditional stone-built detached house is within walking distance of beautiful beaches. It might be in need of some TLC, but this gives new owners the chance to spruce it up as they wish. </p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/54076562/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is currently on the market for £120,000 with Harper Macleod via Zoopla." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is currently on the market for £120,000 with Harper Macleod via Zoopla.</a><br></p>
    5) Three-bedroom house, Nairn, Scotland, £120,000

    Over in Scotland, this traditional stone-built detached house is within walking distance of beautiful beaches. It might be in need of some TLC, but this gives new owners the chance to spruce it up as they wish.

    This property is currently on the market for £120,000 with Harper Macleod via Zoopla.

  • <p>It might have sea views, but anyone wanting to put down an offer will have to give the home a serious renovation. Up for the challenge?</p>
    It might have sea views, but anyone wanting to put down an offer will have to give the home a serious renovation. Up for the challenge?

  • <p>With uninterrupted sea views, this well-maintained property is the ultimate seaside <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/g36107053/airbnb-cottages/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cottage</a>. On the market for £215,000, the red sandstone property has a terraced garden, two double bedrooms and a kitchen with sea views. </p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58330511/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is currently on the market for £215,000 with Arran Estate Agents via Zoopla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is currently on the market for £215,000 with Arran Estate Agents via Zoopla</a>. </p>
    7) Two-bedroom cottage, £215,000, North Ayrshire

    With uninterrupted sea views, this well-maintained property is the ultimate seaside cottage. On the market for £215,000, the red sandstone property has a terraced garden, two double bedrooms and a kitchen with sea views.

    This property is currently on the market for £215,000 with Arran Estate Agents via Zoopla.

  • <p>Imagine waking up to these stellar sea views...</p>
    Imagine waking up to these stellar sea views...

  • <p>It might need some modernising, but it's got heaps of potential (and an original fireplace which we love).</p>
    It might need some modernising, but it's got heaps of potential (and an original fireplace which we love).

  • <p>Looking for an investment buy? This bungalow — on the market for just £32,950 — is situated in a sought-after location. You'll find three bedrooms, two <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bathroom/g35911266/hotel-bathroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bathrooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bathrooms</a>, and brilliant views of the Devon cliffs. </p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58467120/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is for sale for £32,950 with Sarah Dunn & Co via Zoopla." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is for sale for £32,950 with Sarah Dunn & Co via Zoopla.</a><br></p>
    11) Three-bedroom bungalow, Exmouth, £32,950

    Looking for an investment buy? This bungalow — on the market for just £32,950 — is situated in a sought-after location. You'll find three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and brilliant views of the Devon cliffs.

    This property is for sale for £32,950 with Sarah Dunn & Co via Zoopla.

  • <p>Don't forget your surfboard...</p>
    Don't forget your surfboard...

  • <p>This beautifully presented period home, situated in the heart of the popular seaside village of Aberlady, has a south-facing roof terrace, impressive siting room and an original wood-burner style stove. Looking to move closer to the sea? Take a peek around this home...</p><p><a href="https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/58467763/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This property is currently on the market for £595,000 with Murray Beith Murray via Zoopla." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This property is currently on the market for £595,000 with Murray Beith Murray via Zoopla.</a><br></p>
    13) Four-bedroom house, Aberlady, Scotland, £595,000

    This beautifully presented period home, situated in the heart of the popular seaside village of Aberlady, has a south-facing roof terrace, impressive siting room and an original wood-burner style stove. Looking to move closer to the sea? Take a peek around this home...

    This property is currently on the market for £595,000 with Murray Beith Murray via Zoopla.

  As well as a pretty garden, new owners will also be just a short walk from the ocean. Dreamy!
    As well as a pretty garden, new owners will also be just a short walk from the ocean. Dreamy!

    Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

    Love what you're reading? Enjoy House Beautiful magazine delivered straight to your door every month with Free UK delivery. Buy direct from the publisher for the lowest price and never miss an issue!

These seaside properties will have you dreaming of balmy beach days.

