Zoë Kravitz Wore the Most Naked Dress of All Time to the Met Gala Last Night
- 1/24
1) Zoë Kravitz
- 2/24
2) Kendall Jenner
- 3/24
3) Olivia Rodrigo
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/24
4) Halle Bailey
- 5/24
5) Megan Fox
- 6/24
6) Julia Garner
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/24
7) Ella Emhoff
- 8/24
8) Hailee Steinfeld
- 9/24
9) Grimes
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/24
10) Imaan Hammam
- 11/24
11) Teyana Taylor
- 12/24
12) Saweetie
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/24
13) Zoey Deutch
- 14/24
14) Maisie Williams
- 15/24
15) Winnie Harlow
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/24
16) Nia Dennis
- 17/24
17) Emily Ratajkowski
- 18/24
18) Emily Blunt
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/24
19) Irina Shayk
- 20/24
20) CL
- 21/24
21) Shawn Mendes
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/24
22) Taylor Hill
- 23/24
23) Lourdes Leon
- 24/24
24) Lili Reinhart