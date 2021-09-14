Zoë Kravitz Wore the Most Naked Dress of All Time to the Met Gala Last Night

  • <p>Wearing Saint Laurent. </p>
    1) Zoë Kravitz

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • <p>Wearing Givenchy. </p>
    2) Kendall Jenner

    Wearing Givenchy.

  • <p>Wearing Saint Laurent. </p>
    3) Olivia Rodrigo

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • <p>Wearing Rodarte. </p>
    4) Halle Bailey

    Wearing Rodarte.

  • <p>Wearing Dundas. </p>
    5) Megan Fox

    Wearing Dundas.

  • <p>Wearing Stella McCartney. </p>
    6) Julia Garner

    Wearing Stella McCartney.

  • <p>Wearing Stella McCartney. </p>
    7) Ella Emhoff

    Wearing Stella McCartney.

  • <p>Wearing Iris van Herpen. </p>
    8) Hailee Steinfeld

    Wearing Iris van Herpen.

  • <p>Wearing Iris van Herpen. </p>
    9) Grimes

    Wearing Iris van Herpen.

  • <p>Wearing Versace. </p>
    10) Imaan Hammam

    Wearing Versace.

  • <p>Wearing Prabal Gurung. </p>
    11) Teyana Taylor

    Wearing Prabal Gurung.

  • <p>Wearing Christian Cowan. </p>
    12) Saweetie

    Wearing Christian Cowan.

  • <p>Wearing a beaded lilac number with gloves. </p>
    13) Zoey Deutch

    Wearing a beaded lilac number with gloves.

  • <p>Wearing a design by her boyfriend Reuben Selby. </p>
    14) Maisie Williams

    Wearing a design by her boyfriend Reuben Selby.

  • <p>Wearing Iris van Herpen. </p>
    15) Winnie Harlow

    Wearing Iris van Herpen.

  • <p>Wearing Stella McCartney. </p>
    16) Nia Dennis

    Wearing Stella McCartney.

  • <p>Wearing Vera Wang. </p>
    17) Emily Ratajkowski

    Wearing Vera Wang.

  • <p>Wearing Miu Miu. </p>
    18) Emily Blunt

    Wearing Miu Miu.

  • <p>Wearing Moschino. </p>
    19) Irina Shayk

    Wearing Moschino.

  • <p>Wearing Alexander Wang. </p>
    20) CL

    Wearing Alexander Wang.

  • <p>Wearing Michael Kors. </p>
    21) Shawn Mendes

    Wearing Michael Kors.

  • <p>Wearing Versace. </p>
    22) Taylor Hill

    Wearing Versace.

  • <p>Wearing Moschino.</p>
    23) Lourdes Leon

    Wearing Moschino.

  • <p>Wearing Christian Siriano. </p>
    24) Lili Reinhart

    Wearing Christian Siriano.

