Zayn Malik's Body Language Around Gigi Hadid Is "Protective," Expert Says

Nobody is exempt from relationship struggles…not even celebrity power couples. Take it from Gigi Hadid, one of the most successful supermodels, like, ever, and and Zayn Malik, a boy-bander-turned-solo-artist who actually managed to make it big on his own. Their relationship’s been a rollercoaster since the two first met back in 2015. Each having recently split from their respective exes, they jumped right in. Next thing you know Gigi was featured in Zayn’s debut music video for “Pillow Talk,” the pair landed the cover of Vogue, and they gave fans all the PDA they’ve ever wanted on the famous steps at the Met Gala.

Since those days of being young and smitten though, the couple’s broken up four times, sometimes because of schedules, other times because of trust issues. Each time, the tabloids speculated about whether it was really over, but Gigi and Zayn always reunited. Most recently, the two made it official again in November 2019. In January, the couple was spotted celebrating Zayn’s birthday in New York, a month later, Gigi posted a photo of Zayn on her secondary Instagram account, and in April, Gigi announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Quarantining on her family’s farm, Gigi was able to keep her pregnancy relatively private only posting a few pics of her bump online. But when she gave birth in late September, the pair gave fans a rare glimpse into their private lives by announcing the arrival of their daughter with photos.

With the arrival of the newest member of their family, it seems Gigi and Zayn are going strong. At least, it seems that way online. To be extra sure, though, WH brought in Karen Donaldson, body language expert, to analyze the couple’s moves most recently and throughout the years.