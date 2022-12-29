8 New Year's Good-Luck Recipes to Bring Health, Wealth, and Happiness in 2023

<p>There so many ways to celebrate the new year, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g34704057/quarantine-new-years-eve-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's Eve parties" class="link ">New Year's Eve parties</a> to favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g25360543/new-year-traditions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's traditions" class="link ">New Year's traditions</a>, like toasting with champagne cocktails or scarfing down a hearty <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g1914/new-years-brunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's brunch" class="link ">New Year's brunch</a>. Setting yourself up for success in the year ahead is arguably one of the best ways to celebrate. For some people, that means making a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/advice/g985/achievable-new-year-resolutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Year's resolution" class="link ">New Year's resolution</a>, while for others it simply calls for picking up a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g25918451/best-organizers-planners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cute daily planner" class="link ">cute daily planner</a>. But there's another, lesser-known tradition practiced by people around the world: eating a variety of good-luck foods on January 1.</p><p>Certain foods, like noodles, cabbage, and lentils, symbolize good fortune in the new year. After downing plenty of bubbly and sweet treats on New Year's Eve, start 2022 off right with these New Year's good-luck foods that all promise wealth, prosperity and good fortune in the coming year. Take a note from different cultural traditions from a range of countries around the world as you make these delicious recipes, everything from green side dishes to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g4241/best-pork-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crowd-pleasing pork dinners" class="link ">crowd-pleasing pork dinners</a>.</p>
<p>The color green symbolizes luck — think about four-leaf clovers, dollar bills, and jade jewelry. As if that's not enough, eating a plate full of greens (kale, green beans, and Brussels sprouts) will start your year off on a healthy note. </p><p><strong>Try these recipes:</strong></p><p><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a27229903/sweet-pea-risotto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Pea Risotto »" class="link ">Sweet Pea Risotto »</a></em></em> </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28186104/grilled-green-beans-fennel-and-farro-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Green Beans, Fennel, and Farro »" class="link ">Grilled Green Beans, Fennel, and Farro »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a26767475/charred-snap-peas-with-creamy-tarragon-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charred Snap Peas with Creamy Tarragon Dressing »" class="link ">Charred Snap Peas with Creamy Tarragon Dressing »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a25323337/brussels-sprouts-with-pepitas-and-figs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brussel Sprouts with Pepitas and Figs »" class="link ">Brussel Sprouts with Pepitas and Figs »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a19865491/mixed-green-and-herb-toss-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad »" class="link ">Mixed Green and Herb Toss Salad »</a></em> </p>
<p>In many Asian countries, people eat long noodles on New Year's Day to lengthen their life. One catch: You can't break the noodle from your plate to your mouth.</p><p><strong>Try these recipes:</strong></p><p><em><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a25336953/asian-steak-noodle-bowl-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Asian Steak Noodle Bowl »" class="link ">Asian Steak Noodle Bowl »</a></em></em></em></p><p><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47690/thai-style-shrimp-and-coconut-noodles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thai-Style Shrimp and Coconut Noodles »" class="link ">Thai-Style Shrimp and Coconut Noodles »</a></em></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a48188/tofu-pad-thai-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tofu Pad Thai »" class="link ">Tofu Pad Thai »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a42200/peanutty-edamame-and-noodle-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peanutty Edamame and Noodle Salad »" class="link ">Peanutty Edamame and Noodle Salad »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a42182/red-curry-shrimp-and-noodles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red Curry Shrimp and Noodles »" class="link ">Red Curry Shrimp and Noodles »</a><br></em></p>
<p>In Germany, Ireland, and parts of the United States, cabbage is associated with luck and fortune since its green hue resembles money. Purple cabbage, however, is just for show ... but just as versatile. </p><p><strong>Try these recipes: </strong> </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a6232/corned-beef-cabbage-potatoes-2505/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corned Beef and Cabbage »" class="link ">Corned Beef and Cabbage »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47532/pork-chops-with-balsamic-braised-cabbage-and-apples-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pork Chops with Balsamic Braised Cabbage and Apples »" class="link ">Pork Chops with Balsamic Braised Cabbage and Apples »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a45246/cabbage-corn-slaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cabbage and Corn Slaw »" class="link ">Cabbage and Corn Slaw »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a45232/salmon-burgers-cabbage-apple-slaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salmon Burgers with Cabbage-Apple Slaw »" class="link ">Salmon Burgers with Cabbage-Apple Slaw »</a><br></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a42203/roast-pork-and-sweet-potatoes-with-spicy-cabbage-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roast Pork and Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Cabbage »" class="link ">Roast Pork and Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Cabbage »</a></em> </p>
<p>Pork, once reserved for the elite, symbolizes wealth and prosperity. Aim high this year by filling up with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g333/pork-chop-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hearty pork dinner" class="link ">hearty pork dinner </a>on January 1st. </p><p><strong>Try these recipes:</strong></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a28469802/pork-chops-with-bloody-mary-tomato-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pork Chops with Bloody Mary Tomato Salad »" class="link ">Pork Chops with Bloody Mary Tomato Salad »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a28639176/pork-and-veggie-stir-fry-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pork and Veggie Stir Fry »" class="link ">Pork and Veggie Stir Fry »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a26767593/fennel-and-thyme-pork-roast-with-root-vegetables-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fennel and Thyme Poke Roast with Root Vegetables »" class="link ">Fennel and Thyme Poke Roast with Root Vegetables »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a25657117/quick-pork-ragu-with-ravioli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pork Ragu with Ravioli »" class="link ">Pork Ragu with Ravioli »</a> </em><em><em><br></em></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a25654176/mustard-glazed-pork-chops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mustard Glazed Pork Chops »" class="link ">Mustard Glazed Pork Chops »</a></em> </p>
<p>In some countries, people associate fish with the new year since they swim in one direction — forward. Others, however, think fish symbolize abundance since they swim in schools. You can't go wrong with either.</p><p><strong>Try these recipes:</strong></p><p><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a28210001/avocado-and-tuna-salad-wraps-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avocado and Tuna Salad Wraps »" class="link ">Avocado and Tuna Salad Wraps »</a></em><br></em></p><p><em> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a28197409/lime-tilapia-with-citrus-avocado-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lime Tilapia with Citrus-Avocado Pasta »" class="link ">Lime Tilapia with Citrus-Avocado Pasta »</a></em> </p><p><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a22749664/roasted-salmon-with-green-beans-and-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Salmon with Green Beans and Tomatoes »" class="link ">Roasted Salmon with Green Beans and Tomatoes »</a></em></em> </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46651/soy-glazed-cod-and-bok-choy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:S" class="link "><em>S</em></a><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46651/soy-glazed-cod-and-bok-choy-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oy-Glazed Cod and Bok Choy »" class="link ">oy-Glazed Cod and Bok Choy »</a></em></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a22566380/salmon-blt-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salmon BLT »" class="link ">Salmon BLT »</a></em> </p>
<p>Thought to resemble coins, lentils are eaten throughout Italy on New Year's Day to bring good fortune in the year ahead.</p><p><strong>Try these recipes: </strong></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a22749804/white-bean-cassoulet-with-pork-and-lentils-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Bean Cassoulet with Pork and Lentils »" class="link ">White Bean Cassoulet with Pork and Lentils »</a></em><em><br></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/a47522/lentil-bolognese-spaghetti-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lentil &quot;Bolognese Spaghetti&quot; »" class="link ">Lentil "Bolognese Spaghetti" »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47530/seared-salmon-with-lentil-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pressure Cooker Winter Squash and Lentil Stew »" class="link ">Pressure Cooker Winter Squash and Lentil Stew »</a></em><br></p><p><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47530/seared-salmon-with-lentil-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad »" class="link ">Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad » </a></em></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a35778/warm-wild-mushroom-and-lentil-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warm Wild Mushroom and Lentil Salad »" class="link ">Warm Wild Mushroom and Lentil Salad »</a></em> <br></p>
<p>Long associated with abundance and fertility, pomegranates are eaten in Turkey and other Mediterranean countries as a sign of good luck. It doesn't hurt that this jewel-toned fruit is in its prime come January. </p><p><strong>Try these recipes: </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a46930/pomegranate-honey-glazed-chicken-and-squash-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pomegranate-Honey Glazed Chicken and Squash »" class="link "><em>Pomegranate-Honey Glazed Chicken and Squash »</em></a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a46067/pomegranate-poison-spritz-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pomegranate Poison Spritz »" class="link "><em>Pomegranate Poison Spritz »</em></a></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16386/spiced-chicken-tacos-avocado-pomegranate-salsa-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spiced Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Pomegranate Salsa »" class="link ">Spiced Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Pomegranate Salsa »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a35801/pineapple-pom-fruit-melange/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pineapple-Pom Fruit Melange »" class="link ">Pineapple-Pom Fruit Melange »</a></em><em><br></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16174/green-olive-walnut-pomegranate-dip-recipe-fw1114/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Olive, Walnut, and Pomegranate Dip »" class="link ">Green Olive, Walnut, and Pomegranate Dip »</a></em></p>
<p>Considered a common good-luck food in the South, black-eyed peas are thought to bring prosperity, especially when served on a bed of collard greens. </p><p><strong>Try these recipes: </strong></p><p><em><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a42221/coconutty-rice-peas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coconutty Rice and Peas »" class="link ">Coconutty Rice and Peas »</a></em></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a16111/black-eyed-peas-coconut-milk-ethiopian-spices-recipe-fw1114/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black-Eyed Peas with Coconut Milk and Ethiopian Spices »" class="link ">Black-Eyed Peas with Coconut Milk and Ethiopian Spices »</a></em> </p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a14099/garlicky-black-eyed-peas-with-spinach-and-bacon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garlicky Black-Eyed Peas with Spinach and Bacon »" class="link ">Garlicky Black-Eyed Peas with Spinach and Bacon »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a15087/black-eyed-pea-salad-tomatoes-and-peppers-recipe-wdy0213/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Peppers »" class="link ">Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Peppers »</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a42429/fresh-black-eyed-peas-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fresh Black-Eyed Peas Salad »" class="link ">Fresh Black-Eyed Peas Salad »</a></em> </p>

Around the world, people eat certain foods that symbolize good luck in the coming year. Try one of these New Year's good luck foods for health, happiness and prosperity in 2023.

