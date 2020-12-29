You'll Wanna Get in on These Cute 2021 Shoe Trends Stat

  Can you even believe 2021 is almost here? That was a rhetorical question because the answer is obviously a big ol' nope. But since we can't fight the inevitable passing of time, the fashion trends for 2021 are here. More specifically, we're talking shoe trends from spring/summer and fall/winter '21 runway shows. A couple of them might be familiar since they're resurfacing and sticking around from seasons past, while others feel more fresh or are modern iterations of classic silhouettes. 

Whether you're looking for a new shoe purchase or you just want to ogle some pretty footwear (hi, same), you've come to the right place. Plus, there are shoe trends here for everyone, from those who have a more casual, dressed-down aesthetic to those who always look for an excuse to wear their fanciest garb. Keep scrolling for 10 cute shoe trends happening in 2021, and if you're in the mood for more fashion inspo in the new year, click for the best overall 2021 fashion trends For even more ~content~ specifically around spring fashion, click for the spring 2021 fashion, bag, shoes, and jewelry trends. We're nothing if not prepared!
    You'll Wanna Get in on These Cute 2021 Shoe Trends Stat

    Can you even believe 2021 is almost here? That was a rhetorical question because the answer is obviously a big ol' nope. But since we can't fight the inevitable passing of time, the fashion trends for 2021 are here. More specifically, we're talking shoe trends from spring/summer and fall/winter '21 runway shows. A couple of them might be familiar since they're resurfacing and sticking around from seasons past, while others feel more fresh or are modern iterations of classic silhouettes.

    Whether you're looking for a new shoe purchase or you just want to ogle some pretty footwear (hi, same), you've come to the right place. Plus, there are shoe trends here for everyone, from those who have a more casual, dressed-down aesthetic to those who always look for an excuse to wear their fanciest garb. Keep scrolling for 10 cute shoe trends happening in 2021, and if you're in the mood for more fashion inspo in the new year, click for the best overall 2021 fashion trends For even more ~content~ specifically around spring fashion, click for the spring 2021 fashion, bag, shoes, and jewelry trends. We're nothing if not prepared!

  • <p>Chain detailing will add all the shine you need to up your shoe game this year. </p><p><em>Victoria Beckham</em></p>
    1) Thick Chains

    Chain detailing will add all the shine you need to up your shoe game this year.

    Victoria Beckham

  • <p><strong>Jessica Rich</strong></p><p>jessicarich.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjessicarich.com%2Fcollections%2Fcustom-collection%2Fproducts%2Fmonaco-sandal-noir&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any outfit is given a huge upgrade with a chain sandal like this one. </p>
    2) Monaco Sandal Noir

    Jessica Rich

    jessicarich.com

    $250.00

    Shop Now

    Any outfit is given a huge upgrade with a chain sandal like this one.

  • <p><strong>Schutz</strong></p><p>schutz.com</p><p><strong>$298.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fschutz-shoes.com%2Fproducts%2Florina-f20-high-heel-leather-boot%3Fcolor%3Dumber&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Square-toe boots will look so good this winter. Wear these guys with a pair of jeans or with a midi-length dress.</p>
    3) Lorina Leather & Metal Boot

    Schutz

    schutz.com

    $298.00

    Shop Now

    Square-toe boots will look so good this winter. Wear these guys with a pair of jeans or with a midi-length dress.

  • <p>These flip-flops are the ultimate TBT; plus, they'll keep your feet comfy and ready for a hot summer day. </p><p><em>Stella McCartney</em></p>
    4) Cushiony Flip-Flops

    These flip-flops are the ultimate TBT; plus, they'll keep your feet comfy and ready for a hot summer day.

    Stella McCartney

  • <p><strong>Ancient Greek Sandals</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$220.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fancient-greek-sandals%2Fcharys-leather-sandals%2F1301206&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These leather flip flops have a cushioned footbed, so they're extra supportive. </p>
    5) Charys Leather Sandals

    Ancient Greek Sandals

    net-a-porter.com

    $220.00

    Shop Now

    These leather flip flops have a cushioned footbed, so they're extra supportive.

  • <p><strong>Shop-Pêche</strong></p><p>shop-peche.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shop-peche.com/collections/shoes/products/capri" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A slime-green sandal with thick straps and a squishy platform will make any outfit pop. </p>
    6) Capri

    Shop-Pêche

    shop-peche.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    A slime-green sandal with thick straps and a squishy platform will make any outfit pop.

  • <p>Hello, statement-making lace-ups! </p><p><em>Thebe Magugu</em><br></p>
    7) Super Strappy Sandals

    Hello, statement-making lace-ups!

    Thebe Magugu

  • <p><strong>Havva Mustafa </strong></p><p>havvamustafa.com</p><p><strong>£280.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhavvamustafa.com%2Fcollections%2Faw19%2Fproducts%2Fhb-sandal-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your feet will be the center of attention in these strappy heels. You can lace them high up your calf or you can keep the lace-up action closer to your ankle—it's up to you! </p>
    8) 'HB' Sandal

    Havva Mustafa

    havvamustafa.com

    £280.00

    Shop Now

    Your feet will be the center of attention in these strappy heels. You can lace them high up your calf or you can keep the lace-up action closer to your ankle—it's up to you!

  • <p><strong>By Dose</strong></p><p>by-dose.com</p><p><strong>$102.42</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.by-dose.com/shop/pre-order-walnut-wrap-knotted-sandals" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Extra strappy heels that match your skin tone will make your legs look wayyy long. </p>
    9) Walnut Ankle Wrap Knitted Sandals

    By Dose

    by-dose.com

    $102.42

    Shop Now

    Extra strappy heels that match your skin tone will make your legs look wayyy long.

  • <p>Yes, the humble clog is still A Thing—and in 2021, they're all about neutral tones.</p><p><em>Hermes</em></p>
    10) Neutral Clogs

    Yes, the humble clog is still A Thing—and in 2021, they're all about neutral tones.

    Hermes

  • <p><strong>Loeffler Randall</strong></p><p>loefflerrandall.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fproducts%2Fmaxine&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Go for a leopard print when you're looking for a fun shoe! These bow-adorned ones will def be a show stopper. </p>
    11) Maxine Mocha Leopard Clog

    Loeffler Randall

    loefflerrandall.com

    $395.00

    Shop Now

    Go for a leopard print when you're looking for a fun shoe! These bow-adorned ones will def be a show stopper.

  • <p><strong>Simon Miller</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$470.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fhigh-raid-clog-simon-miller%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1501183836.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're all about height, these platform clogs are calling your name. </p>
    12) High Raid Clogs

    Simon Miller

    shopbop.com

    $470.75

    Shop Now

    If you're all about height, these platform clogs are calling your name.

  • <p>And if you're not about the height and you want to keep your heel as tiny as possible? Presenting these baby kitten styles. </p><p><em>Valentino</em></p>
    13) Kitten Heels

    And if you're not about the height and you want to keep your heel as tiny as possible? Presenting these baby kitten styles.

    Valentino

  • <p><strong>Schutz</strong></p><p>schutz-shoes.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fschutz-shoes.com%2Fproducts%2Fleni-f20-sandal-leather%3Fcolor%3Dpink&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have you ever seen a kitten heel THIS small?! So cute. </p>
    14) Leni Leather Sandal

    Schutz

    schutz-shoes.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    Have you ever seen a kitten heel THIS small?! So cute.

  • <p><strong>Charles & Keith</strong></p><p>charleskeith.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charleskeith.com%2Fus%2FCK1-60920172_MULTI.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A block shape will make you forget you're even wearing heels. </p>
    15) Tweed Pointed Toe Slingback Heels

    Charles & Keith

    charleskeith.com

    $46.00

    Shop Now

    A block shape will make you forget you're even wearing heels.

  • <p>Flatforms, esp ones of the strappy variety, will be everywhere in 2021. Good thing they're comfy!</p><p><em>Gabriela Hearst</em> </p>
    16) Strappy Flatforms

    Flatforms, esp ones of the strappy variety, will be everywhere in 2021. Good thing they're comfy!

    Gabriela Hearst

  • <p><strong>Teva</strong></p><p>openingceremony.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.openingceremony.com/en-us/shopping/opening-ceremony-x-teva-platform-sandals-15521159?gclid=CjwKCAiArIH_BRB2EiwALfbH1GPl28erxoZ-snFzKL7Y2h9vDWg3IA9iQF8nizXz_CuDVSb4k_e9PRoC4-EQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yes to these rainbow platform Teva sandals. </p>
    17) Opening Ceremony X Teva Flatforms

    Teva

    openingceremony.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Yes to these rainbow platform Teva sandals.

  • <p><strong>Soludos</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fsoludosreg%253B-minorca-platform-espadrille-sandals-99105412031.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These sandals with a bright dress will make a super cute outfit this summer. </p>
    18) Minorca Platform Espadrille Sandals

    Soludos

    madewell.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    These sandals with a bright dress will make a super cute outfit this summer.

  • <p>After wearing slippers in your house for a while now, you'll finally get to wear them out, too.</p><p><em>Molly Goddard</em></p>
    19) Chic Slippers

    After wearing slippers in your house for a while now, you'll finally get to wear them out, too.

    Molly Goddard

  • <p><strong>Ugg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078VDKGKR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.35017315%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your feet will absolutely melt in these UGG slippers that have become *the* footwear of quarantine. </p>
    20) Fluff Yeah Slide Sandal

    Ugg

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    Your feet will absolutely melt in these UGG slippers that have become *the* footwear of quarantine.

  • <p><strong>Confetti</strong></p><p>confetti-boutique.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.confetti-boutique.com/collections/fur-slides-slippers/products/blue-lamb-fur-slippers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These bright-blue slides are cozy and cute enough to wear in and out of your house. </p>
    21) Blue Lab Fur Sneakers

    Confetti

    confetti-boutique.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    These bright-blue slides are cozy and cute enough to wear in and out of your house.

  • <p>If you're big on sneaks, you'll love this retro-looking trend for 2021.</p><p><em>Rag & Bone</em></p>
    22) Sporty Sneakers

    If you're big on sneaks, you'll love this retro-looking trend for 2021.

    Rag & Bone

  • <p><strong>GOLA</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgola-classics-grandslam-trident-sneaker-women%2F5786896&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These tri-colored ones from Gola are just so fun! </p>
    23) Classics Grandslam Trident Sneaker

    GOLA

    nordstrom.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    These tri-colored ones from Gola are just so fun!

  • <p><strong>Onitsuka Tiger</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$98.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Frebilac-runner-sneakers-onitsuka-tiger%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1518921433.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These colorblocked shoes will take you from your workout to lunch, all while looking stylish. </p>
    24) Rebilac Runner Sneakers

    Onitsuka Tiger

    shopbop.com

    $98.24

    Shop Now

    These colorblocked shoes will take you from your workout to lunch, all while looking stylish.

  • <p>These tight-fitting, rounded ballet flats are like hugs for your feet. </p><p><em>Marina Moscone</em></p>
    25) Glove Ballet Flats

    These tight-fitting, rounded ballet flats are like hugs for your feet.

    Marina Moscone

  • <p><strong>Zou Xou</strong></p><p>zouxou.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.zouxou.com/shop/glove-flat-in-hazelnut" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These Zou Xou ones have a V-shaped vamp and slight heel so you'll make any outfit look effortless with them on. </p>
    26) Glove Flat in Hazelnut

    Zou Xou

    zouxou.com

    $249.00

    Shop Now

    These Zou Xou ones have a V-shaped vamp and slight heel so you'll make any outfit look effortless with them on.

  • <p><strong>Mansur Gavriel</strong></p><p>mansurgavriel.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mansurgavriel.com%2Fproducts%2Fvegetable-tanned-ballerina-cammello&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mansur's ballet flats have bow details on them, and you can also get them monogrammed for a personal rouch. </p>
    27) Dream Ballerina

    Mansur Gavriel

    mansurgavriel.com

    $190.00

    Shop Now

    Mansur's ballet flats have bow details on them, and you can also get them monogrammed for a personal rouch.

  • <p>Why choose just one color when you can have them all? </p><p><em>Louis Vuitton</em> </p>
    28) Bold Colorblocking

    Why choose just one color when you can have them all?

    Louis Vuitton

  • <p><strong>Cult Gaia</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$298.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fmaya-sandal-cult-gaia%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1540051293.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These bright pink-and-green slides will be your go-to summer shoe, promise. </p>
    29) Maya Sandals

    Cult Gaia

    shopbop.com

    $298.00

    Shop Now

    These bright pink-and-green slides will be your go-to summer shoe, promise.

  • <p><strong>Wandler</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$720.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fisa-bootie-wandler%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1569900385.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg35017315%2F2021-shoe-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>How about a boot style with colors split right down the middle? You'll never have to pick between black or brown boots again when these have BOTH. </p>
    30) Isa Booties

    Wandler

    shopbop.com

    $720.00

    Shop Now

    How about a boot style with colors split right down the middle? You'll never have to pick between black or brown boots again when these have BOTH.

