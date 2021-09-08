New York Fashion Week's Best Runway Looks

  • <p>Christian Siriano is helping bring Gotham back—by literally holding his show at the gilded Gotham Hall, the former Greenwich Savings Bank, after transporting guests to his Connecticut home last season. Whether he’s in town or country Siriano is having fun. The runway was accompanied by a live performance by Marina and model-of-the-moment Precious Lee opened the show in a knockout yellow look featuring cut-outs. That reveal of skin was an overarching theme of the collection, with both sheer elements and peek-a-boo cuts on day dresses and gowns. But there was also tailored suiting for the lady who prefers things a bit more covered up. Likewise, the collection showcased a mix of bold shades of neon green and orange offset with minimal black and ivory. "In a time when so many of us need an escape from the world, fashion is a great place to explore," Siriano says, "For this collection I went back to a simpler time and looked to my past. I was inspired by the Italian women in my life. The old photographs of my grandmother in the 60's and 70's on holiday in Positano wearing her apricot orange dress inspired an Italian coastal collection filled with color and joy." It’s time to show off again, however that looks for you.</p>
The biggest moments from the catwalks.

