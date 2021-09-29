Is Dior's Mini Bowler Next Year's It-Bag?

  • <p>When designers weren't presenting the next chic It bag of the season, they got a little weird. This is not an understatement. At Thom Browne, the brand's signature dachshund-shaped top-handle bags were dressed up as Greek gods. Moschino's <em>Rugrats</em>-themed runway featured a clutch in the shape of a baby bottle. LUAR's holographic mini bag might blind you. And at Dior, a mecca of It-Bags, they premiered a mini bowler sure to make the influencer rounds. </p><p>No matter your preference, get carried away with our favorite bag styles spotted on the spring-summer runways, ahead. </p>
    1/44

    Is Dior's Mini Bowler Next Year's It-Bag?

    When designers weren't presenting the next chic It bag of the season, they got a little weird. This is not an understatement. At Thom Browne, the brand's signature dachshund-shaped top-handle bags were dressed up as Greek gods. Moschino's Rugrats-themed runway featured a clutch in the shape of a baby bottle. LUAR's holographic mini bag might blind you. And at Dior, a mecca of It-Bags, they premiered a mini bowler sure to make the influencer rounds.

    No matter your preference, get carried away with our favorite bag styles spotted on the spring-summer runways, ahead.

  • 2/44

    Christian Dior

  • 3/44

    Christian Dior

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/44

    Is Dior's Mini Bowler Next Year's It-Bag?

  • 5/44

    Christian Dior

  • 6/44

    Courreges

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/44

    Victoria/Tomas

  • 8/44

    Victoria/Tomas

  • 9/44

    Mame Kurogouchi

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/44

    Marine Serre

  • 11/44

    Collina Strada

  • 12/44

    Collina Strada

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/44

    Peter Do

  • 14/44

    Peter Do

  • 15/44

    Ulla Johnson

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/44

    Ulla Johnson

  • 17/44

    Gabriela Hearst

  • 18/44

    Gabriela Hearst

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 19/44

    Coach

  • 20/44

    Coach

  • 21/44

    Coach

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 22/44

    Michael Kors Collection

  • 23/44

    Michael Kors Collection

  • 24/44

    Thom Browne

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 25/44

    Thom Browne

  • 26/44

    Anna Sui

  • 27/44

    Rachel Comey

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 28/44

    Rachel Comey

  • 29/44

    Tory Burch

  • 30/44

    Tory Burch

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 31/44

    Moschino

  • 32/44

    Moschino

  • 33/44

    Moschino

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 34/44

    Tom Ford

  • 35/44

    Tom Ford

  • 36/44

    Tom Ford

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 37/44

    Christian Siriano

  • 38/44

    Christian Siriano

  • 39/44

    Khaite

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 40/44

    LUAR

  • 41/44

    Brandon Maxwell

  • 42/44

    Brandon Maxwell

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 43/44

    Altuzarra

  • 44/44

    Altuzarra

<p>When designers weren't presenting the next chic It bag of the season, they got a little weird. This is not an understatement. At Thom Browne, the brand's signature dachshund-shaped top-handle bags were dressed up as Greek gods. Moschino's <em>Rugrats</em>-themed runway featured a clutch in the shape of a baby bottle. LUAR's holographic mini bag might blind you. And at Dior, a mecca of It-Bags, they premiered a mini bowler sure to make the influencer rounds. </p><p>No matter your preference, get carried away with our favorite bag styles spotted on the spring-summer runways, ahead. </p>

Get a hold of the things they carried at Moschino, Coach, and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories