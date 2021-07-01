New York Is Back and So Is 'Gossip Girl'

  A new era of Gossip Girl is here. Ahead of the July 8 release of HBO Max's rendition of the cult-favorite teen drama, the next generation of stars took to the red carpet at Spring Studios in New York City. The all-new cast—featuring soon-to-be household names such as Whitney Peak, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, and more—stepped out in a range of red-carpet-worthy looks to toast to a new beginning of the beloved pop culture phenomenon. In classic Gossip Girl fashion, of course, a number of iconic brands were called upon to dress the cast for the big night, because what is Gossip Girl without big industry names like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton? Ahead, check out some of the standout looks from Wednesday night's premiere.
    A new era of Gossip Girl is here. Ahead of the July 8 release of HBO Max's rendition of the cult-favorite teen drama, the next generation of stars took to the red carpet at Spring Studios in New York City. The all-new cast—featuring soon-to-be household names such as Whitney Peak, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, and more—stepped out in a range of red-carpet-worthy looks to toast to a new beginning of the beloved pop culture phenomenon. In classic Gossip Girl fashion, of course, a number of iconic brands were called upon to dress the cast for the big night, because what is Gossip Girl without big industry names like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton? Ahead, check out some of the standout looks from Wednesday night's premiere.

  • <p>Whitney Peak wearing Chanel.</p>
    Whitney Peak wearing Chanel.

  • <p>Whitney Peak</p>
    Whitney Peak

  • <p>Emily Alyn Lind wearing Gucci.</p>
    Emily Alyn Lind wearing Gucci.

  • <p>Emily Alyn Lind</p>
    Emily Alyn Lind

  • <p>Jordan Alexander wearing Wiederhoeft.</p>
    Jordan Alexander wearing Wiederhoeft.

  • <p>Jordan Alexander</p>
    Jordan Alexander

  • <p>Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak</p>
    Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak

  • <p>Zión Moreno wearing Giorgio Armani.</p>
    Zión Moreno wearing Giorgio Armani.

  • <p>Zión Moreno</p>
    Zión Moreno

  • <p>Zión Moreno and Emily Alyn Lind</p>
    Zión Moreno and Emily Alyn Lind

  • <p>Thomas Doherty wearing Givenchy. </p>
    Thomas Doherty wearing Givenchy.

  • <p>Thomas Doherty</p>
    Thomas Doherty

  • <p>Evan Mock wearing Gucci. </p>
    Evan Mock wearing Gucci.

  • <p>Evan Mock</p>
    Evan Mock

  • <p>Evan Mock and girlfriend Gray Sorrenti</p>
    Evan Mock and girlfriend Gray Sorrenti

  • <p>Savannah Smith in Louis Vuitton. </p>
    Savannah Smith in Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>Savannah Smith</p>
    Savannah Smith

  • <p>Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, and Tavi Gevinson. </p>
    Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, and Tavi Gevinson.

  • <p>Tavi Gevinson in Stella McCartney. </p>
    Tavi Gevinson in Stella McCartney.

  • <p>Tavi Gevinson</p>
    Tavi Gevinson

  • <p>Eli Brown wearing Thom Browne. </p>
    Eli Brown wearing Thom Browne.

  • <p>Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown</p>
    Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown

  • <p>Thomas Doherty, <em>Gossip Girl </em>showrunner Joshua Safran, Eli Brown, and Evan Mock. </p>
    Thomas Doherty, Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran, Eli Brown, and Evan Mock.

  • <p>The cast of <em>Gossip Girl </em>posing at the premiere.</p>
    The cast of Gossip Girl posing at the premiere.

  • <p>Jason Gotay attending the <em>Gossip Girl </em>premiere.</p>
    Jason Gotay attending the Gossip Girl premiere.

  • <p>Adam Chanler-Berat</p>
    Adam Chanler-Berat

  • <p>Johnathan Fernandez</p>
    Johnathan Fernandez

  • <p>Laura Benanti</p>
    Laura Benanti

  • <p>Donna Murphy</p>
    Donna Murphy

  • <p>Rana Roy</p>
    Rana Roy

  • <p><em>Gossip Girl</em> head stylist Eric Daman</p>
    Gossip Girl head stylist Eric Daman

  • <p><em>Gossip Girl</em> writers and creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.</p>
    Gossip Girl writers and creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

  • <p>Todd Almond</p>
    Todd Almond

See all the stylish photos from last night's New York City premiere.

