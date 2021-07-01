New York Is Back and So Is 'Gossip Girl'

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28. Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 after hitting .160 with four home runs and