Yes, You Can Still Have a Festive Diwali, Even Though It's Going to Look a Little Different This Year

Some excellent news for those of you stuck in the never-ending quarantine time cycle: Diwali, aka the Festival of Lights, is coming up sooner than you think to get you out of that funk. The fall holiday, which is widely observed by millions of Hindus all over the world, spans over five days and signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year. In an apt message for 2020, it’s all about good triumphing over evil, welcoming new beginnings, and allowing light to overcome darkness—with the festivities starting on November 12th.

Speaking of, it's no secret that Diwali celebrations are going to be very different this year—and that might mean connecting with your family via Zoom. Thankfully, you're already well-versed in all the different ways you can make virtual celebrations a hell of a lot less boring...right? I mean, even though there won't be the usual dope festivals that go 50k-people deep for fireworks and live performances, tons of public celebrations are also still happening. Just...with a virtual twist.

We chatted with Neeta Bhasin, the curator/founder behind the annual “Diwali at Times Square” event, for everything you need to know about this truly cozy and joyful holiday this new year—and just how you can make your celebration great in this trash fire we're living in.

