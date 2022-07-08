Yes, You Should Buy a Kid-Specific Mattress for Your Child

  • <p> Let's be honest: Picking out a mattress for your child is no easy feat. While there are plenty of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5090/best-crib-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crib mattresses" class="link ">crib mattresses</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29892090/best-mattresses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adult mattresses" class="link ">adult mattresses</a> to choose from, it can be confusing when it comes to buying a mattress specifically for a child – whether you're upgrading from a crib or toddler bed or it's just time for an update.<br></p><p>The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab reviews mattresses for every budget and preference, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29993775/best-memory-foam-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memory foam styles" class="link ">memory foam styles</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g34383668/best-organic-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organic beds" class="link ">organic beds</a> and more. We also test <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:children's products" class="link ">children's products</a> of all kinds, like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g4695/best-kids-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toys" class="link ">toys</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/kids-backpack-reviews/g149/best-kids-backpacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backpacks" class="link ">backpacks</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/reviews/g4995/best-baby-crib/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cribs" class="link ">cribs</a> to name a few. To find the best mattresses for kids, we evaluated our top-rated brands with options for children along with kid-specific brands and took into consideration materials used, special features, prices, and real user feedback. </p><h2 class="body-h2">Our top picks:</h2><p>We most recently reviewed this article in July 2022 to replace any out-of-stock options and continue to stand behind these recommendations based on our evaluations. You can read on for more shopping tips at the end of this article, but first, <strong>h</strong><strong>ere are the best mattresses to buy for kids.</strong> </p>
  • <p><strong>Saatva</strong></p><p>saatva.com</p><p><strong>$749.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-youth&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Saatva is one of our top-rated luxury mattresses for adults and now offers a kid-friendly version in its lineup.<strong> The two-sided design is made to grow with your child: </strong>The firmer side offers more support for ages 3-7 and the cushioned side has comfort foam for ages 8-12. The organic cotton cover has a water-resistant finish for easy clean-up from inevitable accidents and spills, plus there's a waterproof barrier on the inside for extra protection. Saatva also offers an any-reason return policy within 365 days; you just pay a $99 return pickup fee.</p>
    Saatva is one of our top-rated luxury mattresses for adults and now offers a kid-friendly version in its lineup. The two-sided design is made to grow with your child: The firmer side offers more support for ages 3-7 and the cushioned side has comfort foam for ages 8-12. The organic cotton cover has a water-resistant finish for easy clean-up from inevitable accidents and spills, plus there's a waterproof barrier on the inside for extra protection. Saatva also offers an any-reason return policy within 365 days; you just pay a $99 return pickup fee.

  • <p><strong>Rest Haven</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F303194863%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to save, this pick is <strong>under $100 and designed specifically for kids' bodies.</strong> It includes including plush gel-infused memory foam for spine alignment and temperature regulation, high density base foam for structured support and a soft cover for added comfort. The 5-inch height makes it safe for bunk beds, but it can also be used on a regular frame and makes it easy to climb in and out of bed. And if you're concerned about potential damages from overnight accidents, add a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g27396450/best-waterproof-mattress-protectors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:waterproof mattress protector" class="link ">waterproof mattress protector</a>.<br></p><p> Another perk: This one conveniently ships compressed in a box so you don't have to wait for a delivery service to set it up. </p>
    If you're looking to save, this pick is under $100 and designed specifically for kids' bodies. It includes including plush gel-infused memory foam for spine alignment and temperature regulation, high density base foam for structured support and a soft cover for added comfort. The 5-inch height makes it safe for bunk beds, but it can also be used on a regular frame and makes it easy to climb in and out of bed. And if you're concerned about potential damages from overnight accidents, add a waterproof mattress protector.

    Another perk: This one conveniently ships compressed in a box so you don't have to wait for a delivery service to set it up.

  • <p><strong>My Green Mattress</strong></p><p>mygreenmattress.com</p><p><strong>$749.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mygreenmattress.com/product/kiwi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For parents who prefer to buy beds made of natural materials, My Green Mattress beds are <strong>certified organic so you know they follow strict standards throughout the entire manufacturing process.</strong> This style in particular is designed for children with a firm yet contouring feel using coils, latex, wool and cotton. For $125 you can upgrade to a two-sided mattresses; both sides are the same, but it allows you to flip it over every so often to extend the life. And while many kid-specific mattresses are only available for smaller beds, this one comes in seven sizes including Queen and King, plus <a href="https://www.mygreenmattress.com/product/kiwi-bunk-bed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a lower version for bunk beds." class="link ">a lower version for bunk beds.</a></p>
    For parents who prefer to buy beds made of natural materials, My Green Mattress beds are certified organic so you know they follow strict standards throughout the entire manufacturing process. This style in particular is designed for children with a firm yet contouring feel using coils, latex, wool and cotton. For $125 you can upgrade to a two-sided mattresses; both sides are the same, but it allows you to flip it over every so often to extend the life. And while many kid-specific mattresses are only available for smaller beds, this one comes in seven sizes including Queen and King, plus a lower version for bunk beds.

  • <p><strong>Naturepedic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$899.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M6C67LV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34437135%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one also has healthy materials for kids and is certified organic, but it's <strong>made without latex in case you're worried about allergies for your child.</strong> The mattress uses firm coils with cotton, wool and plant-based PLA to make up its impressive seven-layer design. It's more expensive than other kids mattress, but it's ideal for children of all ages and offers luxurious features like good edge support, making it more comfortable to sit at the edge of the bed. Naturepedic also offers <a href="https://www.amazon.com/2-in-1-Organic-Kids-Mattress-Trundle/dp/B082P81N8X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34437135%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a lower-priced organic mattress" class="link ">a lower-priced organic mattress</a> for younger kids, trundle beds and bunk beds.</p><p><em>Use code GH20 for 20% off your purchase through the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.naturepedic.com%2Fverse-organic-kids-mattress-buy&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naturepedic site." class="link ">Naturepedic site.</a></em></p>
    This one also has healthy materials for kids and is certified organic, but it's made without latex in case you're worried about allergies for your child. The mattress uses firm coils with cotton, wool and plant-based PLA to make up its impressive seven-layer design. It's more expensive than other kids mattress, but it's ideal for children of all ages and offers luxurious features like good edge support, making it more comfortable to sit at the edge of the bed. Naturepedic also offers a lower-priced organic mattress for younger kids, trundle beds and bunk beds.

    Use code GH20 for 20% off your purchase through the Naturepedic site.

  • <p><strong>Bundle of Dreams</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$349.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbundle-of-dreams-trade-classic-100-breathable-6-inch-twin-mattress-organic-cotton-cover-in-white%2F5238029&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Unlike other mattresses, this one is<strong> made without latex, foam and innersprings and instead uses compressed poly fibers, allowing air to easily flow through. </strong>This is especially important because toddlers may get night sweats even if it's not warm in their room. The cover is an organic cotton with a water-resistant finish, and it's fully removable so you can machine wash it as needed. It has a low 6-inch height and is reversible with two firmness levels. It's specifically targeted towards toddlers and younger kids, and also comes in a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbundle-of-dreams-trade-6-inch-100-breathable-full-mattress-with-organic-cotton-cover%2F5238031&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Full-size version" class="link ">Full-size version</a>.</p>
    Unlike other mattresses, this one is made without latex, foam and innersprings and instead uses compressed poly fibers, allowing air to easily flow through. This is especially important because toddlers may get night sweats even if it's not warm in their room. The cover is an organic cotton with a water-resistant finish, and it's fully removable so you can machine wash it as needed. It has a low 6-inch height and is reversible with two firmness levels. It's specifically targeted towards toddlers and younger kids, and also comes in a Full-size version.

  • <p><strong>5 Little Monkeys</strong></p><p>5littlemonkeysbed.com</p><p><strong>$499.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2F5littlemonkeysbed.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-sleep-system&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g4138/best-mattress-in-a-box/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattress-in-a-box" class="link ">mattress-in-a-box</a> trend is super popular for adults, and this brand offers the same convenient benefits for kids bedding.<strong> The all-foam mattress ships compressed in a box for you to set up whenever you have time </strong>and it has a 100-night trial period so you can get a refund if you don't love it. The mattress itself has several layers of foam for comfort and support inside an organic cotton cover. It also comes with a water-resistant mattress protector with a band to keep it in place and a kid-friendly pillow that helps support proper alignment. </p>
    The mattress-in-a-box trend is super popular for adults, and this brand offers the same convenient benefits for kids bedding. The all-foam mattress ships compressed in a box for you to set up whenever you have time and it has a 100-night trial period so you can get a refund if you don't love it. The mattress itself has several layers of foam for comfort and support inside an organic cotton cover. It also comes with a water-resistant mattress protector with a band to keep it in place and a kid-friendly pillow that helps support proper alignment.

  • <p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>purple.com</p><p><strong>$699.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fmattresses%2Fkids&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For kids that prefer a softer mattress with more pressure relief, <strong>Purple is best known for its unique grid-like material that feels soft yet supportive.</strong> This new version designed specifically for toddlers through teenagers up to 14 years old (or bodies up to 115 pounds) has a lighter surface that allows them to feel the cradling effects. Like some of the other kids mattresses, the cover is machine washable so you can keep it clean. It's also more affordable than the other Purple mattresses for adults, which can get pricey. Just note that it's currently only available in Twin size.</p>
    For kids that prefer a softer mattress with more pressure relief, Purple is best known for its unique grid-like material that feels soft yet supportive. This new version designed specifically for toddlers through teenagers up to 14 years old (or bodies up to 115 pounds) has a lighter surface that allows them to feel the cradling effects. Like some of the other kids mattresses, the cover is machine washable so you can keep it clean. It's also more affordable than the other Purple mattresses for adults, which can get pricey. Just note that it's currently only available in Twin size.

  • <p><strong>Linenspa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$157.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IU6RJYA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34437135%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mattress isn't designed specifically for kids, but <strong>its 8-inch profile, low cost and medium-firm feel make it a solid choice for children.</strong> It has over 50,000 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.5-star rating, including reviews from parents who bought it for bunk beds and said they're impressed with how well their kids sleep on it. The mattress is made up of coils for support with two small layers of foam for cushioning and comfort. Like some other lower-priced beds, it ships compressed in a box for you to set up yourself.</p>
    This mattress isn't designed specifically for kids, but its 8-inch profile, low cost and medium-firm feel make it a solid choice for children. It has over 50,000 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.5-star rating, including reviews from parents who bought it for bunk beds and said they're impressed with how well their kids sleep on it. The mattress is made up of coils for support with two small layers of foam for cushioning and comfort. Like some other lower-priced beds, it ships compressed in a box for you to set up yourself.

  • <p><strong>IKEA</strong></p><p>ikea.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikea.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Fminnesund-foam-mattress-firm-white-30315876%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg34437135%2Fbest-kids-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>IKEA is best known for its low prices, so it's no surprise that the brand offers kids mattresses for under $100. If you're looking for a simple design while spending as little as possible<strong>,</strong> this one is a great option and comes with a 365-day return period. The low profile makes it useful for trundle beds, bunk beds, and daybeds and the<strong> foam interior is covered with a machine washable outer fabric, which even has a child-proof zipper.</strong> And because it's sold rolled up in stores, you can even go home with it the same day.</p>
    IKEA is best known for its low prices, so it's no surprise that the brand offers kids mattresses for under $100. If you're looking for a simple design while spending as little as possible, this one is a great option and comes with a 365-day return period. The low profile makes it useful for trundle beds, bunk beds, and daybeds and the foam interior is covered with a machine washable outer fabric, which even has a child-proof zipper. And because it's sold rolled up in stores, you can even go home with it the same day.

  • <p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$67.03</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083Y2HWWZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34437135%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you're traveling or in a temporary living situation, <strong>this travel mattress is made just for kids with its low height and bumpers to prevent rolling out.</strong> The airbed and frame are also separate, allowing you to use your own <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g35874010/best-crib-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:crib" class="link ">crib</a> or toddler bed sheets, and provide an extra sleeping surface in a pinch. Intex air mattresses have typically stayed inflated nicely overnight without sagging in our evaluations, plus this one comes with a pump for easy inflation and deflates into a small storage bag for added convenience.</p>
    Whether you're traveling or in a temporary living situation, this travel mattress is made just for kids with its low height and bumpers to prevent rolling out. The airbed and frame are also separate, allowing you to use your own crib or toddler bed sheets, and provide an extra sleeping surface in a pinch. Intex air mattresses have typically stayed inflated nicely overnight without sagging in our evaluations, plus this one comes with a pump for easy inflation and deflates into a small storage bag for added convenience.

