Your Yard Needs These Best Mailboxes—Even in the Digital Age

  • <p>In the days of digital bills and e-mail, your mailbox can easily be overlooked. The (still very much essential) item is key is upgrading your overall <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-maintenance/g31970500/front-step-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curb appeal" class="link ">curb appeal</a>. So, if you're a snail mail supporter or just get a giddy feeling every time you receive a physical, handwritten letter, consider upgrading your existing 25-plus-year-old mailbox with something more secure and stylish.</p><p>Whether you'd prefer to stake a posted mailbox at the edge of your driveway to <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/g32179551/entryway-ideas-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:greet guests upon their arrival" class="link ">greet guests upon their arrival</a> or put up a charming wall-mounted option that's more convenient for everyday collecting, there are plenty of options for your home. In fact, we selected several—from personalized mailboxes that display your address to large-capacity options that accommodate magazines, padded envelopes, and small parcels, and even secure lockable selections that'll protect your household from mail-identity theft. No matter your security preference, budget, or style, we've found the best mailbox for <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g4662/fall-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your front yard" class="link ">your front yard</a>.</p>
    Your Yard Needs These Best Mailboxes—Even in the Digital Age

    In the days of digital bills and e-mail, your mailbox can easily be overlooked. The (still very much essential) item is key is upgrading your overall curb appeal. So, if you're a snail mail supporter or just get a giddy feeling every time you receive a physical, handwritten letter, consider upgrading your existing 25-plus-year-old mailbox with something more secure and stylish.

    Whether you'd prefer to stake a posted mailbox at the edge of your driveway to greet guests upon their arrival or put up a charming wall-mounted option that's more convenient for everyday collecting, there are plenty of options for your home. In fact, we selected several—from personalized mailboxes that display your address to large-capacity options that accommodate magazines, padded envelopes, and small parcels, and even secure lockable selections that'll protect your household from mail-identity theft. No matter your security preference, budget, or style, we've found the best mailbox for your front yard.

  • <p><strong>Whitehall Products</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$547.23</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IQSA0UC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll never mistakenly receive your neighbors' mail again with a mailbox that's customized with your address. To personalize this option, fill out an order form after purchasing to receive two address plaques that you can place on the sides. </p>
    1) Whitehall Products French Deluxe Mailbox

    Whitehall Products

    amazon.com

    $547.23

    Shop Now

    You'll never mistakenly receive your neighbors' mail again with a mailbox that's customized with your address. To personalize this option, fill out an order form after purchasing to receive two address plaques that you can place on the sides.

  • <p><strong>Gibraltar Mailboxes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FOPMFWW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mailbox and post combo makes for a great first impression to your home. Elegant scrolls down the center of the post give it some character, while a medium capacity mailbox is just the right size for a day's worth of letters and pamphlets. </p>
    2) Classic Post Mailbox

    Gibraltar Mailboxes

    amazon.com

    $36.85

    Shop Now

    This mailbox and post combo makes for a great first impression to your home. Elegant scrolls down the center of the post give it some character, while a medium capacity mailbox is just the right size for a day's worth of letters and pamphlets.

  • <p><strong>Gibraltar Mailboxes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000HCXM9M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who actually <em>wants </em>to hike down their driveway just to pick up a few letters? This decorative wall-mounted mailbox is super convenient to access—just open your front door and voilà! Plus, it doesn't require a post or tedious assembly to set up.</p>
    3) Classic Wall-Mounted Mailbox

    Gibraltar Mailboxes

    amazon.com

    $23.50

    Shop Now

    Who actually wants to hike down their driveway just to pick up a few letters? This decorative wall-mounted mailbox is super convenient to access—just open your front door and voilà! Plus, it doesn't require a post or tedious assembly to set up.

  • <p><strong>AmishToyBox.com</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MHYQMB5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, hear us out: We absolutely love this adorable barn mailbox. It is made by craftsmen in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country and features such a sweet design. What better way to welcome people to your farm than with a barn posted right at the head of your driveway? </p>
    4) Dutch Barn Mailbox

    AmishToyBox.com

    amazon.com

    $149.50

    Shop Now

    Okay, hear us out: We absolutely love this adorable barn mailbox. It is made by craftsmen in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country and features such a sweet design. What better way to welcome people to your farm than with a barn posted right at the head of your driveway?

  • <p><strong>Mail Boss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$248.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00442GX6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mail theft is much more serious than having a stranger steal your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. In addition to missing out on the occasional 20 percent off deal, the valuable personal information from your mail can be used to steal your identity.</p><p>This secure locking mailbox will protect your post from vandalism. The baffle door easily accepts letters and parcels, while the sturdy steel construction can hold up to the elements.</p>
    5) Security Mailbox

    Mail Boss

    amazon.com

    $248.99

    Shop Now

    Mail theft is much more serious than having a stranger steal your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. In addition to missing out on the occasional 20 percent off deal, the valuable personal information from your mail can be used to steal your identity.

    This secure locking mailbox will protect your post from vandalism. The baffle door easily accepts letters and parcels, while the sturdy steel construction can hold up to the elements.

  • <p><strong>ARCHITECTURAL MAILBOXES</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$72.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y6DRPM7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>From small packages to menus to <a href="https://shop.countryliving.com/country-living-magazine.html?source=topnav" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:magazine subscriptions" class="link ">magazine subscriptions</a>, your mail goes beyond just letters. Get a mailbox that can handle heavy loads, so that everything can securely fit in without the risk of falling out and flying away.</p>
    6) Oversiezed Post-Mount Mailbox

    ARCHITECTURAL MAILBOXES

    amazon.com

    $72.39

    Shop Now

    From small packages to menus to magazine subscriptions, your mail goes beyond just letters. Get a mailbox that can handle heavy loads, so that everything can securely fit in without the risk of falling out and flying away.

  • <p>rejuvenation.com</p><p><strong>$627.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rejuvenation.com%2Fcatalog%2Fcollections%2Frural-post-mount-mailbox%2Fproducts%2F592e18f3bbddbd0aff4624ff&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-maintenance%2Fg33662251%2Fbest-mailboxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upgrade your entire mail situation with this beautiful warm brass mailbox. If you're worried about security, Rejuvenation also offers this brass mailbox in a classic <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rejuvenation.com%2Fcatalog%2Fcollections%2Ftall-classic-mailbox%2Fproducts%2F59090808d559304b8f019bbe%3Fcm_src%3DAutoRel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fhome-maintenance%2Fg33662251%2Fbest-mailboxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:locking mailbox style" class="link ">locking mailbox style</a>. </p>
    7) Brass Post-Mount Mailbox

    rejuvenation.com

    $627.00

    Shop Now

    Upgrade your entire mail situation with this beautiful warm brass mailbox. If you're worried about security, Rejuvenation also offers this brass mailbox in a classic locking mailbox style.

  • <p><strong>Gibraltar Mailboxes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003TJ9DRA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Admit it: Lately your online shopping habit has been out of control. If what comes in the mail is more important to you than your actual mailbox, this affordable wall-mounted option is a steal for the money. </p><p>The decorative fleur-de-lis emblem at its center is optional, but we're totally here for its cute French country look.</p>
    8) Classic Wall-Mount Mailbox

    Gibraltar Mailboxes

    amazon.com

    $14.50

    Shop Now

    Admit it: Lately your online shopping habit has been out of control. If what comes in the mail is more important to you than your actual mailbox, this affordable wall-mounted option is a steal for the money.

    The decorative fleur-de-lis emblem at its center is optional, but we're totally here for its cute French country look.

  • <p><strong>Gibraltar Mailboxes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000O518YI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Metal mailboxes may look great, but many of them will rust over the years. This affordable plastic option is coated with a UV inhibitor that protects its white finish from weathering, so it'll stand the test of time without rusting or deteriorating.</p>
    9) White Plastic Mailbox

    Gibraltar Mailboxes

    amazon.com

    $14.97

    Shop Now

    Metal mailboxes may look great, but many of them will rust over the years. This affordable plastic option is coated with a UV inhibitor that protects its white finish from weathering, so it'll stand the test of time without rusting or deteriorating.

  • <p><strong>Mail Boss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$128.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L52W29H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How adorable is this old-timey wood mailbox? It features a lock to prevent mail-identity theft and a baffle door to deter fishing, so your parcels and letters will be completely safe. It does require a post (not included), but luckily <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mail-Boss-7121-Ground-Mounting/dp/B07QN8J1RC/ref?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.33662251%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this wooden option" class="link ">this wooden option</a> matches perfectly. </p>
    10) Vintage Locking Mailbox

    Mail Boss

    amazon.com

    $128.99

    Shop Now

    How adorable is this old-timey wood mailbox? It features a lock to prevent mail-identity theft and a baffle door to deter fishing, so your parcels and letters will be completely safe. It does require a post (not included), but luckily this wooden option matches perfectly.

No matter your security preference, budget, or style, we've found the best mailbox for your front yard.

