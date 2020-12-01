Yahoo India's Top 10 'Most Searched Politicians' of 2020

  Here are the top political personalities that India searched for most on Yahoo in 2020.
    Most Searched Politicians

    Here are the top political personalities that India searched for most on Yahoo in 2020.
  Jyotiraditya Scindia
    10. Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia
  Sonia Gandhi
    9. Sonia Gandhi

    Sonia Gandhi
  Nirmala Sitharaman
    8. Nirmala Sitharaman

    Nirmala Sitharaman
  Pranab Mukherjee
    7. Pranab Mukherjee

    Pranab Mukherjee
  Mamata Banerjee
    6. Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee
  Arvind Kejriwal
    5. Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal
  Uddhav Thackeray
    4. Uddhav Thackeray

    Uddhav Thackeray
  Amit Shah
    3. Amit Shah

    Amit Shah
  Rahul Gandhi
    2. Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi
  Narendra Modi
    1. Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi
Here are the top political personalities that India searched for most on Yahoo in 2020.
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sonia Gandhi
Nirmala Sitharaman
Pranab Mukherjee
Mamata Banerjee
Arvind Kejriwal
Uddhav Thackeray
Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Here are the top 10 politicians that India searched for on the Yahoo platform in 2020.

