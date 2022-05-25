WWE Hell in a Cell – 9 best HIAC matches of all time

  • <p>Hell in a Cell is in an odd summer spot for the second year in a row, with the WWE shunting it from Halloween once more for <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a39966325/wwe-hell-in-a-cell-2022-match-card-predictions-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hell in a Cell 2022" class="link ">Hell in a Cell 2022</a>.</p><p>There have been a massive FIFTY HIAC matches in the WWE since Shawn Michaels took an assist from Kane and put down The Undertaker back in 1997.</p><p>But of all those matches, which are the very best?</p><p>Move through our gallery for our pick of the best 10 HIAC matches of all time.</p>
    WWE Hell in a Cell

    Hell in a Cell is in an odd summer spot for the second year in a row, with the WWE shunting it from Halloween once more for Hell in a Cell 2022.

    There have been a massive FIFTY HIAC matches in the WWE since Shawn Michaels took an assist from Kane and put down The Undertaker back in 1997.

    But of all those matches, which are the very best?

    Move through our gallery for our pick of the best 10 HIAC matches of all time.

  • <p>The entire Lesnar/Taker trilogy is over-maligned, including this match, but a classic old-school story really was told in three parts. The criticism of "dick-kicking Old Man Taker" belies the absolute shock of Lesnar's <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/review/a562778/wrestlemania-xxx-review-the-end-of-an-era-dawn-of-a-new-age-part-two/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Streak-breaking victory at WrestleMania XXX" class="link ">Streak-breaking victory at WrestleMania XXX</a>. It was this feud that transitioned Taker into a new role, and this bloody finale underlined the end of the Deadman's immortality.</p><p>Taker <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/news/a664894/wwe-summerslam-2015-as-it-happened-the-undertaker-seeks-revenge-on-brock-lesnar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got his win back at SummerSlam" class="link ">got his win back at SummerSlam</a> in controversial circumstances, so his ultimate defeat had to be final, brutal and without comeback. With that final F-5 on to the exposed ring boards, it was. Although the Wyatts' epilogue was fumbled horribly at the following month's <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/news/a774904/wwe-survivor-series-2015-live-blog-review-roman-reigns-undertaker-sheamus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Survivor Series" class="link ">Survivor Series</a>, on the night it was a suitably creepy finish that moved things on for the Phenom.</p>
    9. Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker (Hell in a Cell 2015)

    The entire Lesnar/Taker trilogy is over-maligned, including this match, but a classic old-school story really was told in three parts. The criticism of "dick-kicking Old Man Taker" belies the absolute shock of Lesnar's Streak-breaking victory at WrestleMania XXX. It was this feud that transitioned Taker into a new role, and this bloody finale underlined the end of the Deadman's immortality.

    Taker got his win back at SummerSlam in controversial circumstances, so his ultimate defeat had to be final, brutal and without comeback. With that final F-5 on to the exposed ring boards, it was. Although the Wyatts' epilogue was fumbled horribly at the following month's Survivor Series, on the night it was a suitably creepy finish that moved things on for the Phenom.

  • <p>For years and years, this is the Hell in a Cell match WWE fans had been praying for.</p><p>Bayley and Sasha Banks's rivalry is up there with Dean Ambrose/Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn as maybe THE defining rivalry of the modern era.</p><p>In fact, you might argue that this one even came a little late. There was a touch more fire a little earlier, with so much hugging/fighting/hugging maybe lancing the rage before they finally got in the Cell.</p><p>But that's just quibbling. Because when these two women went at it in Satan's Structure, there were appropriate fireworks, even without a crowd in attendance.</p><p>Kendo sticks, chairs and Sasha Banks putting one over on her best frenemy to win a HIAC match at the third attempt, echo her NXT win at THAT Brooklyn match all those years ago, and also end Bayley's year-plus reign and nab the SmackDown Women's Championship.</p>
    8. Sasha Banks vs Bayley (Hell in a Cell 2020)

    For years and years, this is the Hell in a Cell match WWE fans had been praying for.

    Bayley and Sasha Banks's rivalry is up there with Dean Ambrose/Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn as maybe THE defining rivalry of the modern era.

    In fact, you might argue that this one even came a little late. There was a touch more fire a little earlier, with so much hugging/fighting/hugging maybe lancing the rage before they finally got in the Cell.

    But that's just quibbling. Because when these two women went at it in Satan's Structure, there were appropriate fireworks, even without a crowd in attendance.

    Kendo sticks, chairs and Sasha Banks putting one over on her best frenemy to win a HIAC match at the third attempt, echo her NXT win at THAT Brooklyn match all those years ago, and also end Bayley's year-plus reign and nab the SmackDown Women's Championship.

  • <p>Too often since HIAC became its own pay-per-view, matches are forced into the structure without having built up enough bad blood to warrant it. Here, the Cell was <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/interviews/a605569/seth-rollins-i-want-to-headline-above-john-cena-at-hell-in-a-cell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:absolutely warranted" class="link ">absolutely warranted</a> as the most <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/feature/a575293/the-shield-2012-2014-after-seth-rollinss-betrayal-why-we-loved-them/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serious rivalry in recent WWE history" class="link ">serious rivalry in recent WWE history</a> was (for a short while) resolved.</p><p>A great back-and-forth full of classic moments that both nodded to the past of Hell in a Cell while also taking advantage of the young wrestlers' own character, athleticism and imagination, this felt like making good on all those "new era" promises we'd been hearing for so long.</p><p>This time Bray Wyatt got involved before the finish, gifting Seth Rollins the win. Many fans are still peeved by how it played out, but hey, the first ever HIAC match ended with interference so it's hardly unprecedented.</p>
    7. Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell 2014)

    Too often since HIAC became its own pay-per-view, matches are forced into the structure without having built up enough bad blood to warrant it. Here, the Cell was absolutely warranted as the most serious rivalry in recent WWE history was (for a short while) resolved.

    A great back-and-forth full of classic moments that both nodded to the past of Hell in a Cell while also taking advantage of the young wrestlers' own character, athleticism and imagination, this felt like making good on all those "new era" promises we'd been hearing for so long.

    This time Bray Wyatt got involved before the finish, gifting Seth Rollins the win. Many fans are still peeved by how it played out, but hey, the first ever HIAC match ended with interference so it's hardly unprecedented.

  • <p>A significant step in the Women's (R)evolution, even if it seemed to be <a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/interviews/a840129/becky-lynch-hell-in-cell-2017-isnt-step-back-wwe-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a false dawn a year later" class="link ">a false dawn a year later</a>. Two of the standouts of the NXT Golden Generation go head to head in the first women's Hell in a Cell match, and the first all-woman match to headline a main roster pay-per-view.</p><p>The pressure was absolutely on, but both women absolutely delivered. There were nods to Mankind/Undertaker with Sasha Banks leaping off a stretcher after an early beatdown to get the match going, and more than one hat tip from The Boss to her hero Eddie Guerrero<span class="redactor-invisible-space">, too.</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">In the end though it was about the here and now, and after some heavy blows with chairs (and through announce tables), it was Charlotte who edged a thrilling match-up with Natural Selection to take the Raw Women's Championship.</span></p>
    6. Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair (Hell in a Cell 2016)

    A significant step in the Women's (R)evolution, even if it seemed to be a false dawn a year later. Two of the standouts of the NXT Golden Generation go head to head in the first women's Hell in a Cell match, and the first all-woman match to headline a main roster pay-per-view.

    The pressure was absolutely on, but both women absolutely delivered. There were nods to Mankind/Undertaker with Sasha Banks leaping off a stretcher after an early beatdown to get the match going, and more than one hat tip from The Boss to her hero Eddie Guerrero, too.

    In the end though it was about the here and now, and after some heavy blows with chairs (and through announce tables), it was Charlotte who edged a thrilling match-up with Natural Selection to take the Raw Women's Championship.

  • <p>You could argue that this is too gimmicky to be in a best-ever bouts list, but if you're arguing against gimmicks in a Hell in a Cell debate you're missing the point.</p><p>What this match-up lacks in brutality and blood is made up for in sheer thrills, spills, spears, TV monitors, ladders, chairs 'n' stairs. And when you think it's all over, there's a chokeslam off a mousetrap arrangement of ladders through the canvas straight to hell.</p>
    5. Edge vs The Undertaker (SummerSlam 2008)

    You could argue that this is too gimmicky to be in a best-ever bouts list, but if you're arguing against gimmicks in a Hell in a Cell debate you're missing the point.

    What this match-up lacks in brutality and blood is made up for in sheer thrills, spills, spears, TV monitors, ladders, chairs 'n' stairs. And when you think it's all over, there's a chokeslam off a mousetrap arrangement of ladders through the canvas straight to hell.

  • <p>Triple H and Shawn Michaels both took part in the most grotesque HIAC, when – as a classic vintage DX – they shoved Vince McMahon's bloodied head up the ass of the Big Show at Unforgiven in 2006. It's fitting that The Game returned to hell with HBK as special guest ref for this most respectful of battles.</p><p>Third time unlucky for HHH in his bid to end the Phenom's streak, it's the moments after the count that elevated this contest. Shawn Michaels helps the Undertaker to his feet for an embrace, before the pair of them do the same for Triple H. Enough to make a grown man cry.</p><p>Supposedly the End of an Era, both men met once more for<a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/ustv/a867822/wwe-super-show-down-2018-results-video-highlights-undertaker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Last Time Ever at the Super Show Down" class="link "> the Last Time Ever at the Super Show Down</a> in October 2018.</p>
    4. The Undertaker vs Triple H (WrestleMania XXVIII 2012) [guest referee Shawn Michaels]

    Triple H and Shawn Michaels both took part in the most grotesque HIAC, when – as a classic vintage DX – they shoved Vince McMahon's bloodied head up the ass of the Big Show at Unforgiven in 2006. It's fitting that The Game returned to hell with HBK as special guest ref for this most respectful of battles.

    Third time unlucky for HHH in his bid to end the Phenom's streak, it's the moments after the count that elevated this contest. Shawn Michaels helps the Undertaker to his feet for an embrace, before the pair of them do the same for Triple H. Enough to make a grown man cry.

    Supposedly the End of an Era, both men met once more for the Last Time Ever at the Super Show Down in October 2018.

  • <p>If you want something a bit more rough and ready, you can't do better than The Game supposedly retiring Mick Foley. "What could be worse than a 2x4 wrapped in barbed wire...?" we're asked. "Oh my god, the 2x4 wrapped in barbed wire is burning!"</p><p>Add a drop through the cage with a canvas-denting thud and Stephanie McMahon playing Lady Macbeth on the edge of the cell and you've got a match that lives long in the memory.</p>
    3. Triple H vs Cactus Jack (No Way Out 2000)

    If you want something a bit more rough and ready, you can't do better than The Game supposedly retiring Mick Foley. "What could be worse than a 2x4 wrapped in barbed wire...?" we're asked. "Oh my god, the 2x4 wrapped in barbed wire is burning!"

    Add a drop through the cage with a canvas-denting thud and Stephanie McMahon playing Lady Macbeth on the edge of the cell and you've got a match that lives long in the memory.

  • <p>The first Hell in a Cell match, and a toss-up still as the best ever. The Deadman's power looked like prevailing over the athleticism of Michaels before the interruption by Paul Bearer and his long-trailed unveiling of The Undertaker's "darkest secret".</p><p>Ripping the door off the cell, Kane turned his brother into a rabbit in the redlights, administering his sibling's own Tombstone Piledriver. That left HBK memorably "crawling out of a pool of his own blood" for the win.</p>
    2. Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker (Badd Blood 1997)

    The first Hell in a Cell match, and a toss-up still as the best ever. The Deadman's power looked like prevailing over the athleticism of Michaels before the interruption by Paul Bearer and his long-trailed unveiling of The Undertaker's "darkest secret".

    Ripping the door off the cell, Kane turned his brother into a rabbit in the redlights, administering his sibling's own Tombstone Piledriver. That left HBK memorably "crawling out of a pool of his own blood" for the win.

  • <p>The absolute shock of watching that bump the first time around can never be relived. What stuns isn't so much the distance, but the sheer casualness of The Undertaker flinging his opponent off the top of the cage.<a href="https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/wwe/news/a501665/wwe-jim-rosss-best-bouts-the-undertaker-vs-mankind-the-rock-more/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Good gawd almighty, they've killed him! As god is my witness, he is broken in half!&quot;" class="link ">"Good gawd almighty, they've killed him! As god is my witness, he is broken in half!"</a> yells JR, and you believe it.</p><p>Much has been said in the years since by those involved, but this match has to be seen to be believed. It was necessarily stop-start and relatively short on action, but that just added to the drama. And there was still time for that second bump through the cage, plenty of chair action, Terry Funk getting chokeslammed out of his shoes and, of course, a bag full of thumbtacks.</p>
    1. Mankind vs The Undertaker (King of the Ring 1998)

    The absolute shock of watching that bump the first time around can never be relived. What stuns isn't so much the distance, but the sheer casualness of The Undertaker flinging his opponent off the top of the cage."Good gawd almighty, they've killed him! As god is my witness, he is broken in half!" yells JR, and you believe it.

    Much has been said in the years since by those involved, but this match has to be seen to be believed. It was necessarily stop-start and relatively short on action, but that just added to the drama. And there was still time for that second bump through the cage, plenty of chair action, Terry Funk getting chokeslammed out of his shoes and, of course, a bag full of thumbtacks.

