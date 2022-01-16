Wow, This Genius Cap Keeps Your Hairstyle Completely Protected in the Rain

  One of the many ways to be an ally to the Black community is by shopping Black-owned businesses. There are literally thousands of Black-owned brands across the internet, and many of them are on Amazon. The site recently launched a Black Business Accelerator, and their list of Black-owned businesses is continually growing. 

From household brand names like Mented Cosmetics and Ayesha Curry Kitchenware to Live By Being Apothecary's small-batch handcrafted goods, there are so many great companies to check out. It won't take long to find everyday essentials, innovative workout gear and tech products, delicious treats, stationary, and everything in between — all of which support an entrepreneurial business. Not to mention all these new favorite finds will come with Amazon's fast, free shipping. 

Below, you'll find a few of our editors' (and reviewers!) favorite Black-owned brands on Amazon to shop and support today and every day. And because we're just scratching the surface with these recommendations, we promise to continue updating this list.
    One of the many ways to be an ally to the Black community is by shopping Black-owned businesses. There are literally thousands of Black-owned brands across the internet, and many of them are on Amazon. The site recently launched a Black Business Accelerator, and their list of Black-owned businesses is continually growing.

    From household brand names like Mented Cosmetics and Ayesha Curry Kitchenware to Live By Being Apothecary's small-batch handcrafted goods, there are so many great companies to check out. It won't take long to find everyday essentials, innovative workout gear and tech products, delicious treats, stationary, and everything in between — all of which support an entrepreneurial business. Not to mention all these new favorite finds will come with Amazon's fast, free shipping.

    Below, you'll find a few of our editors' (and reviewers!) favorite Black-owned brands on Amazon to shop and support today and every day. And because we're just scratching the surface with these recommendations, we promise to continue updating this list.

  1) Buttah Skin Transforming Kit

buttah. by Dorion Renaud

$59.99

Using the power of raw and organic shea butter, Buttah Skin's products target common skincare issues, such as dryness and hyperpigmentation, specifically for melanin-rich skin. Buttah Skin founder Dorion Renaud was inspired to start the line because he felt people of color were being overlooked in the skincare world. "I couldn't find a section for myself in high-end retailers and it was discouraging," he shared on the Buttah Skin site. This complete 3-step kit contains all you need to start your skincare journey, including a gel cleanser, vitamin C serum and the brand's signature CocoShea Revitalizing Cream.
    1) Buttah Skin Transforming Kit

    Using the power of raw and organic shea butter, Buttah Skin's products target common skincare issues, such as dryness and hyperpigmentation, specifically for melanin-rich skin. Buttah Skin founder Dorion Renaud was inspired to start the line because he felt people of color were being overlooked in the skincare world. “I couldn’t find a section for myself in high-end retailers and it was discouraging,” he shared on the Buttah Skin site. This complete 3-step kit contains all you need to start your skincare journey, including a gel cleanser, vitamin C serum and the brand's signature CocoShea Revitalizing Cream.

  2) Shades of Color 2022 Weekly Planner

Shades of Color 

$18.00

Shades of Color offers an array of stationery, accessories, and home decor that feature beautiful illustrations by various Black artists. This planner comes in multiple designs and includes motivational quotes, coloring pages, and recipes.
    2) Shades of Color 2022 Weekly Planner

    Shades of Color offers an array of stationery, accessories, and home decor that feature beautiful illustrations by various Black artists. This planner comes in multiple designs and includes motivational quotes, coloring pages, and recipes.

  3) Partake Foods Soft-Baked & Crunchy Vegan Cookies Variety Pack

Partake Foods

$41.99

Boring boxed cookies? Think again. Partake Foods is changing the game with these delicious and, yes, nutritious cookies. Their eight-box variety pack includes the classics like chocolate chip and ginger snap, plus bakery-worthy flavors like birthday cake, cookie butter, and carrot cake. They come in soft-baked and crunchy varieties to satisfy cookie lovers on both sides of the great texture debate. Plus, they are dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, and allergy friendly (free of peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, shellfish, mustard, sesame, and sulfites). Each box contains 15 cookies.
    3) Partake Foods Soft-Baked & Crunchy Vegan Cookies Variety Pack

    Boring boxed cookies? Think again. Partake Foods is changing the game with these delicious and, yes, nutritious cookies. Their eight-box variety pack includes the classics like chocolate chip and ginger snap, plus bakery-worthy flavors like birthday cake, cookie butter, and carrot cake. They come in soft-baked and crunchy varieties to satisfy cookie lovers on both sides of the great texture debate. Plus, they are dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, and allergy friendly (free of peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, shellfish, mustard, sesame, and sulfites). Each box contains 15 cookies.

  4) Mented Cosmetics Lip & Eye Kit

Mented Cosmetcs

$83.25

Mented Cosmetics made a splash in the beauty industry when they launched a line of nude lipsticks specifically formulated for women of color in 2017. Since then, the brand has become a household name for beauty aficionados and expanded their product offering beyond lipsticks to include eyeshadow, brow pencils, lip gloss, and highlighters for all skin tones. Mented's popular lip and eye kit includes their best-selling Nude Lala lipstick in a matte and semi-matte finish, a moisturizing nude gloss, a brow pencil, and their signature everyday eye nude eyeshadow palette.
    4) Mented Cosmetics Lip & Eye Kit

    Mented Cosmetics made a splash in the beauty industry when they launched a line of nude lipsticks specifically formulated for women of color in 2017. Since then, the brand has become a household name for beauty aficionados and expanded their product offering beyond lipsticks to include eyeshadow, brow pencils, lip gloss, and highlighters for all skin tones. Mented's popular lip and eye kit includes their best-selling Nude Lala lipstick in a matte and semi-matte finish, a moisturizing nude gloss, a brow pencil, and their signature everyday eye nude eyeshadow palette.

  5) SheKiss Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

SheKiss

$36.99

SheKiss offers a range of affordable and trendy clothing, including party dresses, rompers, jumpsuits and maxi dresses like this one. Reviewers rave about the true-to-size and comfortable fit.
    5) SheKiss Long Maxi Dress with Pockets

    SheKiss offers a range of affordable and trendy clothing, including party dresses, rompers, jumpsuits and maxi dresses like this one. Reviewers rave about the true-to-size and comfortable fit.

  6) Grace Eleyae Sleep Cap/Beanie

Grace Eleyae (GE)

$19.99

Whether you want to wear it as a beanie during the day or as a sleep cap at night, GE's satin-lined hair cap is made to protect your hair from frizz, knots, and breakage while you rest. You can even use it to retain hairstyles or to lock a deep conditioner in. Note that some reviewers complain about the cap slipping, but there is an elastic and to help secure the cap in place.
    6) Grace Eleyae Sleep Cap/Beanie

    Whether you want to wear it as a beanie during the day or as a sleep cap at night, GE's satin-lined hair cap is made to protect your hair from frizz, knots, and breakage while you rest. You can even use it to retain hairstyles or to lock a deep conditioner in. Note that some reviewers complain about the cap slipping, but there is an elastic and to help secure the cap in place.

  7) Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Luxury Candle

HARLEM CANDLE CO.

$48.00

New year, new candle. Harlem Candle Company's new scent for 2022, renaissance, is bold yet delicate with notes of fresh tea leaves, yuzu, cardamom, and tobacco. It has an impressive 80-hour burn time from just one single wick and comes in a beautiful gold glass jar. All the candles from Harlem Candle Company are handcrafted in New York City.
    7) Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Luxury Candle

    New year, new candle. Harlem Candle Company's new scent for 2022, renaissance, is bold yet delicate with notes of fresh tea leaves, yuzu, cardamom, and tobacco. It has an impressive 80-hour burn time from just one single wick and comes in a beautiful gold glass jar. All the candles from Harlem Candle Company are handcrafted in New York City.

  8) Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap

Alaffia

$15.29

African Black soap is said to treat skin issues like acne and blackheads and can be used on your face and body. Alaffia is a green skin and haircare brand that makes beauty lotions and washes. One reviewer says, "It's not harsh on my skin, it's the real deal."
    8) Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap

    African Black soap is said to treat skin issues like acne and blackheads and can be used on your face and body. Alaffia is a green skin and haircare brand that makes beauty lotions and washes. One reviewer says, "It's not harsh on my skin, it's the real deal."

  9) SwirlyCurly Snappee Snap-Off Hair Ties

SWIRLYCURLY

$30.92

There's no snagging, pulling, breakage, tangles or pain with these hair ties from SwirlyCurly, Keziah Dhamma's line of premium accessories for curly natural hair. Reviewers note how comfortable they are, with one proclaiming it's the "best product in the world."
    9) SwirlyCurly Snappee Snap-Off Hair Ties

    There's no snagging, pulling, breakage, tangles or pain with these hair ties from SwirlyCurly, Keziah Dhamma's line of premium accessories for curly natural hair. Reviewers note how comfortable they are, with one proclaiming it's the "best product in the world."

  10) Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven with Lid

Ayesha Curry Kitchenware

$69.99

There's no kitchen tool quite like a cast iron Dutch oven—and to no one's surprise, this one from kitchen and lifestyle maven Ayesha Curry is absolutely stellar. At six quarts, it's roomy enough to cook up a feast for the whole family in one pot. It features a stain-resistant enamel coating for easy cleanup, a self-basting lid (complete with Ayesha's signature heart logo), sturdy handles, and is stove- and oven-safe up to 500°F. Not to mention it's super affordable—Dutch ovens of this size and quality can cost as much as $400.
    10) Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven with Lid

    There's no kitchen tool quite like a cast iron Dutch oven—and to no one's surprise, this one from kitchen and lifestyle maven Ayesha Curry is absolutely stellar. At six quarts, it's roomy enough to cook up a feast for the whole family in one pot. It features a stain-resistant enamel coating for easy cleanup, a self-basting lid (complete with Ayesha’s signature heart logo), sturdy handles, and is stove- and oven-safe up to 500°F. Not to mention it's super affordable—Dutch ovens of this size and quality can cost as much as $400.

  11) Black Card Revoked

Black Card Revoked

$14.49

Your next family function can be a little more entertaining with Black Card Revoked, which is a trivia game that revolves around Black pop culture. There are also "majority rules" cards where the "right" answer would be an opinion choice that the majority of the group agrees on. The brand says the game is safe for family play.
    11) Black Card Revoked

    Your next family function can be a little more entertaining with Black Card Revoked, which is a trivia game that revolves around Black pop culture. There are also "majority rules" cards where the "right" answer would be an opinion choice that the majority of the group agrees on. The brand says the game is safe for family play.

  12) TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask

TGIN 

$14.09

Reviewers say that this Honey Miracle Hair Mask has your hair "feeling like butter" after one use. TGIN, or Thank God It's Natural, has a mission to provide "lightweight moisture" and quality haircare for textured hair. Amazon reviewers say a little goes a long way with their products, and some even claim it their "holy grail" for soft and manageable hair.
    12) TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask

    Reviewers say that this Honey Miracle Hair Mask has your hair "feeling like butter" after one use. TGIN, or Thank God It's Natural, has a mission to provide "lightweight moisture" and quality haircare for textured hair. Amazon reviewers say a little goes a long way with their products, and some even claim it their "holy grail" for soft and manageable hair.

  13) ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Leggings

ICONI

$45.00

ICONI is an activewear line that is equal parts fashionable and functional. Their best-selling compression leggings are super stretchy and moisture-wicking, and feature a supportive waistband for a seamless and flattering fit—they look just as good at the gym as they do when running errands. Plus, ICONI donates 10% of their profits to nonprofit organizations.
    13) ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Leggings

    ICONI is an activewear line that is equal parts fashionable and functional. Their best-selling compression leggings are super stretchy and moisture-wicking, and feature a supportive waistband for a seamless and flattering fit—they look just as good at the gym as they do when running errands. Plus, ICONI donates 10% of their profits to nonprofit organizations.

  14) Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Briogeo

$38.00

Briogeo is well-known for their deep conditioning products, but not everyone knows that it's Black-owned. Reviewers especially love this hydrating mask, which is meant to treat dry and damaged hair. It contains no sulfates, silicones, or parabens. The mask also works well to protect from future damage, no matter if you have straight or curly hair.
    14) Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

    Briogeo is well-known for their deep conditioning products, but not everyone knows that it's Black-owned. Reviewers especially love this hydrating mask, which is meant to treat dry and damaged hair. It contains no sulfates, silicones, or parabens. The mask also works well to protect from future damage, no matter if you have straight or curly hair.

  15) Live By Being Release Milk Bath with Rose Petals & Cocoa Butter

LIVE BY BEING Apothecary

$34.00

Live By Being Apothecary is an artisanal skincare and wellness brand founded by Kennedy Lowery. All of Live By Being's products are handmade in small batches in their Houston, Texas studio. Their signature Release Milk Baths will hydrate, nourish, and soften skin while heightening your senses and uplifting your mood. This blend is our favorite, featuring organic coconut milk, cocoa butter, rose petal flakes, and essential oils. This 16oz jar yields about 8-10 baths.
    15) Live By Being Release Milk Bath with Rose Petals & Cocoa Butter

    Live By Being Apothecary is an artisanal skincare and wellness brand founded by Kennedy Lowery. All of Live By Being's products are handmade in small batches in their Houston, Texas studio. Their signature Release Milk Baths will hydrate, nourish, and soften skin while heightening your senses and uplifting your mood. This blend is our favorite, featuring organic coconut milk, cocoa butter, rose petal flakes, and essential oils. This 16oz jar yields about 8-10 baths.

  16) PiperWai Natural Activated Charcoal Deodorant

PiperWai

$13.00

PiperWai is a line of natural deodorants and body care. Their signature activated charcoal deodorant is extremely porous and absorbs moisture and odors on contact. To use, simply scoop some into your hands and rub it in until it melts. Bonus: The packaging is made of recycled ocean waste plastic.
    16) PiperWai Natural Activated Charcoal Deodorant

    PiperWai is a line of natural deodorants and body care. Their signature activated charcoal deodorant is extremely porous and absorbs moisture and odors on contact. To use, simply scoop some into your hands and rub it in until it melts. Bonus: The packaging is made of recycled ocean waste plastic.

  17) Ubuntu Life Flat Mule Shoes

Ubuntu Life

$120.00

These always-on-trend espadrilles from Ubuntu Life are handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya using genuine leather, traditional jute soles, and vulcanized rubber for durability. They're great, but don't take it from us—Oprah included these mules on her 2020 list of Oprah's Favorite Things! When ordering, take note that these tend to run small. We recommend sizing up one size from your usual.
    17) Ubuntu Life Flat Mule Shoes

    These always-on-trend espadrilles from Ubuntu Life are handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya using genuine leather, traditional jute soles, and vulcanized rubber for durability. They're great, but don't take it from us—Oprah included these mules on her 2020 list of Oprah's Favorite Things! When ordering, take note that these tend to run small. We recommend sizing up one size from your usual.

  18) House of Marley Wired Noise Isolating Headphones

House of Marley

$19.99

House of Marley sells affordable, high-quality headphones and speakers if you're looking to snag some on a budget. These in-ear headphones for instance, are noise-cancelling and cost just $25 — that's a pretty amazing deal for such a feature. Reviewers love the stylish design and rave about the sound quality.
    18) House of Marley Wired Noise Isolating Headphones

    House of Marley sells affordable, high-quality headphones and speakers if you're looking to snag some on a budget. These in-ear headphones for instance, are noise-cancelling and cost just $25 — that's a pretty amazing deal for such a feature. Reviewers love the stylish design and rave about the sound quality.

  19) Hairbrella Waterproof Rain Hat

Hairbrella

$39.99

Offering your hair 100% coverage from the elements (rain, humidity, drizzle — you name it), Hairbrella's hat is also satin-lined to keep hair soft and moisturized. Plus, it folds into itself creating a pouch small enough to fit into your bag or glove compartment so you can always be prepared for unpredictable weather.
    19) Hairbrella Waterproof Rain Hat

    Offering your hair 100% coverage from the elements (rain, humidity, drizzle — you name it), Hairbrella's hat is also satin-lined to keep hair soft and moisturized. Plus, it folds into itself creating a pouch small enough to fit into your bag or glove compartment so you can always be prepared for unpredictable weather.

  20) POWERHANDZ PowerPack Resistance Bands

POWERHANDZ

$18.99

POWERHANDZ uses the latest and greatest fitness technology to create innovative training equipment for various sports like basketball, football, baseball, and boxing, plus general use workout equipment. We're big fans of their resistance bands, which are perfect for low-impact workouts and working to rehabilitate injuries. The resistance bands also come with two sliding disks and a drawstring carrying bag.
    20) POWERHANDZ PowerPack Resistance Bands

    POWERHANDZ uses the latest and greatest fitness technology to create innovative training equipment for various sports like basketball, football, baseball, and boxing, plus general use workout equipment. We're big fans of their resistance bands, which are perfect for low-impact workouts and working to rehabilitate injuries. The resistance bands also come with two sliding disks and a drawstring carrying bag.

  21) Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly

Curls

$15.18

You might have already heard about Curls, as they're often sold at drugstores in the hair section. Amazon reviewers love the Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly, which is formulated with organic blueberry extract and raw castor oil to keep your curls and waves defined and frizz-free.
    21) Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly

    You might have already heard about Curls, as they're often sold at drugstores in the hair section. Amazon reviewers love the Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly, which is formulated with organic blueberry extract and raw castor oil to keep your curls and waves defined and frizz-free.

  22) Orijin Bees Fro Zizzy Bee

Orijin Bees

$49.99

Wanting to help her daughter appreciate the beauty of her African heritage, Melissa Orijin created Origin Bees baby dolls—dolls that celebrate diverse features like different skin tones and hair textures. This doll comes dressed to the nines in an Ankara tutu dress and large
    22) Orijin Bees Fro Zizzy Bee

    Wanting to help her daughter appreciate the beauty of her African heritage, Melissa Orijin created Origin Bees baby dolls—dolls that celebrate diverse features like different skin tones and hair textures. This doll comes dressed to the nines in an Ankara tutu dress and large hair bow.

  • <p><strong>The Cut Buddy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PVCZ7JT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.33598763%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As seen on Shark Tank in season 9, <strong>The Cut Budd</strong><strong>y</strong> is a useful tool that helps you trim and shape a beard or hairline right at home. It comes with multiple curve lengths and shapes, and a bonus pencil to help you get your perfect shave.<br></p>
    23) The Cut Buddy Shaping & Styling Tool for Beard and Hair Line

    As seen on Shark Tank in season 9, The Cut Buddy is a useful tool that helps you trim and shape a beard or hairline right at home. It comes with multiple curve lengths and shapes, and a bonus pencil to help you get your perfect shave.

  • <p><strong>Lick You Silly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01F1OP1VW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.33598763%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dog treats often come with complicated ingredient lists and additives galore. These treats from <strong>Lick You Silly</strong>, on the other hand, are made from <strong>100% USDA inspected freeze dried beef liver</strong> (or chicken liver, depending on which flavor you choose). They are soft and easily digestible, making them great for puppies and dogs of all ages. </p>
    24) Lick You Silly Beef Dog Treats

    Dog treats often come with complicated ingredient lists and additives galore. These treats from Lick You Silly, on the other hand, are made from 100% USDA inspected freeze dried beef liver (or chicken liver, depending on which flavor you choose). They are soft and easily digestible, making them great for puppies and dogs of all ages.

  • <p><strong>Kokila</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525553363?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.33598763%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kids' book has taken over social media lately because of its sweet father/daughter story. It focuses on the girls' relationship with her hair and how her dad helps her to love herself fully. Director Jordan Peele loves the story, saying author Matthew Cherry <strong>"leads the ranks of new creatives who are telling unique stories of the Black experience." </strong></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a33249687/how-to-watch-hair-love-short-film/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Watch Matthew Cherry's Short Film Hair Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Watch Matthew Cherry's Short Film <em>Hair Love</em></a></p>
    25) 'Hair Love' Book

    This kids' book has taken over social media lately because of its sweet father/daughter story. It focuses on the girls' relationship with her hair and how her dad helps her to love herself fully. Director Jordan Peele loves the story, saying author Matthew Cherry "leads the ranks of new creatives who are telling unique stories of the Black experience."

    RELATED: How to Watch Matthew Cherry's Short Film Hair Love

  • <p><strong>Hampton Adams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072MCYFMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.33598763%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made for lifters, rock climbers and other sports enthusiasts, this sports tape from <strong>Hampton Adams</strong> is easy to tear and is sticky enough to keep a strong hold. Reviewers unanimously agree that it's a breeze to use and remove.</p>
    26) Hampton Adams Athletic Sports Tape

    Made for lifters, rock climbers and other sports enthusiasts, this sports tape from Hampton Adams is easy to tear and is sticky enough to keep a strong hold. Reviewers unanimously agree that it's a breeze to use and remove.

