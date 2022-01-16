Wow, This Genius Cap Keeps Your Hairstyle Completely Protected in the Rain
- 1/27
- 2/27
1) Buttah Skin Transforming Kit
- 3/27
2) Shades of Color 2022 Weekly Planner
- 4/27
3) Partake Foods Soft-Baked & Crunchy Vegan Cookies Variety Pack
- 5/27
4) Mented Cosmetics Lip & Eye Kit
- 6/27
5) SheKiss Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
- 7/27
6) Grace Eleyae Sleep Cap/Beanie
- 8/27
7) Harlem Candle Company Renaissance Luxury Candle
- 9/27
8) Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap
- 10/27
9) SwirlyCurly Snappee Snap-Off Hair Ties
- 11/27
10) Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven with Lid
- 12/27
11) Black Card Revoked
- 13/27
12) TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask
- 14/27
13) ICONI Seamless High-Waisted Leggings
- 15/27
14) Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
- 16/27
15) Live By Being Release Milk Bath with Rose Petals & Cocoa Butter
- 17/27
16) PiperWai Natural Activated Charcoal Deodorant
- 18/27
17) Ubuntu Life Flat Mule Shoes
- 19/27
18) House of Marley Wired Noise Isolating Headphones
- 20/27
19) Hairbrella Waterproof Rain Hat
- 21/27
20) POWERHANDZ PowerPack Resistance Bands
- 22/27
21) Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly
- 23/27
22) Orijin Bees Fro Zizzy Bee
- 24/27
23) The Cut Buddy Shaping & Styling Tool for Beard and Hair Line
- 25/27
24) Lick You Silly Beef Dog Treats
- 26/27
25) 'Hair Love' Book
- 27/27
26) Hampton Adams Athletic Sports Tape