The worst freak injuries in spring training history

Steve Sparks might never be able to shake off this 1994 spring training mishap. Following the lead of a team motivational speech, which featured a group of strongmen ripping apart phone books, the former Brewers pitcher decided to copy the stunt. He was halfway through his tearing of the now obsolete telephone directory when his left shoulder popped out of the socket. Unfortunately for Sparks, he was was unable to make it to the 1994-95 roster, but did land into it a year later.