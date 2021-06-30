The Worst Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

Yahoo Sports

NBA play by play legend Doris Burke of ESPN joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes amid the thrilling 2021 conference finals. Chris opens the conversation with a question about the grueling schedule the players have faced before asking Burke about the hard work that went into her meteoric rise in the business. They also cover the hiring of Chauncey Billups in Portland and the way Becky Hammon was viewed throughout the process. The duo also opines about the best player in the league, where the future of the game lies and which celebrity outside of Drake shocked Burke the most with their fandom of her work.