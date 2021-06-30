The Worst Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked
- 1/19
19. (Middle-aged) Groot
- 2/19
18. Dr. Maya Hansen
- 3/19
17. Thanos
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/19
16. Captain America
- 5/19
15. Karli Morgenthau
- 6/19
14. Flash Thompson
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/19
13. Ultron
- 8/19
12. Trevor Slattery
- 9/19
11. Ronan the Accuser
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/19
10. Whiplash
- 11/19
9. Tony Stark
- 12/19
8. Red Skull
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/19
7. Star-Lord
- 14/19
6. Malekith
- 15/19
5. Ralph Boehner
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/19
4. Elon Musk
- 17/19
3. Tyler Hayward
- 18/19
2. Hawkeye
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/19
1. Bill O'Reilly