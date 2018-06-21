World Cup day eight: Argentina on the brink, France send Peru home and more

Yahoo Sport UK

Day eight of the World Cup started like many ended, with VAR a big discussion point.

Australia and Denmark shared the points in the day’s first game after an action-packed first half.

The Socceroos were indebted to the new system after the attention of the referee was called and a VAR review spotted a Danish handball.

Ice-cool Mile Jedinak converted from the spot, cancelling out Christian Eriksen’s left-footed opener.

France were unconvincing in their opening game, but they scraped past Peru 1-0 thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s first half tap-in.

The defeat dumped the South Americans out of the World Cup after just two games, to the agony of tens of thousands of Peruvians who packed out the Ekaterinburg Arena.

The last game of the day could have huge ramifications for Argentina as they turned in an insipid performance and lost 3-0 to Croatia to leave their qualification hope hanging by a thread.

Here are the best images from the day’s action.

World Cup – Argentina vs Croatia

Dejected: Even Lio Messi wasn’t able to rescue Argentina against Croatia. (REUTERS)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

All over: Ivan Rakitic scores Croatia’s third goal in injury time as Argentina’s defence gave up the ghost. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Jubilation: Croatia players celebrate after Luka Modric scored their side’s second goal. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Luka Modric celebrates doubling Croatia’s lead over Argentina. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Goal: One number 10 from La Liga stepped up to score for his country, but it wasn’t Messi. Luka Modric scores from outside the box to put Croatia 2-0 up. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks dejected after conceding their first goal scored by Ante Rebic. (REUTERS)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Missed the ball: Ante Rebic misses the ball but catches his man.

Croatia’s Ante Rebic, left, scores his side’s opening goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Stunner: Ante Rebic scores Croatia’s opener with a wonderful dipping volley over Argentina’s goalkeeper. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina vs Croatia

Agony and ecstasy: Ante Rebic celebrates his goal while goalkeeper Willy Caballero wants the world to swallo him whole. (REUTERS)

World Cup – Argentina vs Croatia

Croatia’s Ante Rebic scores their first goal with a wonderful dipping volley. (REUTERS)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero reacts to his howler which gave Croatia the lead. (Getty)

World Cup – Argentina Croatia

Mario Mandzukic tries to put Croatia into the lead but couldn’t test goalkeeper Willy Cabarello. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Manuel Lanzini lies on his knees. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Big guns: Two of the biggest names on the pitch, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, go head to head. (AP)

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina’s Maximiliano Meza tries to score in front of Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Lionel Messi and Maximiliano Meza are denied by Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic in Argentina’s best chance to score. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

I’m in charge: Lionel Messi gets a telling off from referee Ravshan Irmatov. (AP)

World Cup – Argentina v Croatia

Feeling the pich?: Messi talks to his Argentine teammates. (AP)

World Cup: Argentina v Croatia

Hope: An Argentinian fan hopes her team can get the first win of the World Cup against Croatia. (AP)

World Cup: Argentina v Croatia

In good voice: An Argentinian fan hopes to roar his tem on to victory over Croatia. (AP)

World Cup: France v Peru

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrate in typically French style after sending Les Bleus 1-0 up. (EFE)

World Cup: France v Peru

Off the mark: Kylian Mbappe wheels away after scoring his first goal of the tournament. (EFE)

World Cup: France v Peru

Despair: Peru fans react after Mbappe sent France into the lead. (REUTERS)

World Cup: France v Peru

Over already: Peru fans are dejected after their playoff hopes were dashed after just two matches. (EFE)

World Cup: France v Peru

Tap in: Kylian Mbappe scores France’s first goal. (REUTERS)

World Cup: France v Peru

Close: Paolo Guerrero has Peru’s first shot on target, which was saved by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (REUTERS)

World Cup: France v Peru

Olivier Giroud in action with Peru’s Alberto Rodriguez. (REUTERS)

World Cup: France v Peru

France and Peru fans inside the stadium before the match. (REUTERS)

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

Australia’s Mile Jedinak, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

Australia’s Mile Jedinak, left, celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

Denmark fans cheer prior to the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

Australia’s Andrew Nabbout grimaces in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

Soccer Football – World Cup – Group C – Denmark vs Australia – Samara Arena, Samara, Russia – June 21, 2018 Denmark’s Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their first goal with Yussuf Poulsen as Australia’s Mathew Ryan reacts REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

World Cup: Denmark v Australia

The anatomy of Christian Eriksen’s truly unique World Cup 2018 goal

