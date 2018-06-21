World Cup day eight: Argentina on the brink, France send Peru home and more

Day eight of the World Cup started like many ended, with VAR a big discussion point.

Australia and Denmark shared the points in the day’s first game after an action-packed first half.

The Socceroos were indebted to the new system after the attention of the referee was called and a VAR review spotted a Danish handball.

Ice-cool Mile Jedinak converted from the spot, cancelling out Christian Eriksen’s left-footed opener.

France were unconvincing in their opening game, but they scraped past Peru 1-0 thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s first half tap-in.

The defeat dumped the South Americans out of the World Cup after just two games, to the agony of tens of thousands of Peruvians who packed out the Ekaterinburg Arena.

The last game of the day could have huge ramifications for Argentina as they turned in an insipid performance and lost 3-0 to Croatia to leave their qualification hope hanging by a thread.

