World Cup 2019: Best of quarter finals

Check out the best photos from the the 2019 World Cup’s quarter finals.

LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Lucy Bronze of England Women celebrates 0-3 with Ellen White of England Women, Jill Scott of England Women, Keira Walsh of England Women, Steph Houghton of England Women, Millie Bright of England Women, Nikita Parris of England Women during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (L-R) Jill Scott of England Women, Ingrid Syrstad Engen of Norway Women during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France. (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Alex Morgan of the USA battles for possession with Griedge Mbock Bathy of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Norway's defender Maria Thorisdottir (L) vies with England's forward Ellen White during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between Norway and England, on June 27, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France. (Photo by Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images) LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Vilde Boe Risa of Norway (R) fights for the ball with Toni Duggan of England (L) during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images) Julie Ertz of USA react during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Wendie Renard of France scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Maren Mjelde of Norway, Beth Mead of England during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Lucy Bronze of England (H) celebrates her goal with teammates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images) LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Steph Houghton of England Women, Karen Bardsley of England Women during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Nikita Parris of England (L) attempts to kicks a penalty defended by Goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth of Norway (R) during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images) Karen Bardsley (Manchester City WFC) of England does passed during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Alex Morgan of the USA jumps for the ball with Griedge Mbock Bathy of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Ellen White of England wins a header during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of USA scores his team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images) Wendie Renard of France scores his team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images) Jill Scott of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Ellen White of England celebrates the goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) Karina Saevik of Norway is challenged by Lucy Bronze of England during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Ellen White of England collides with Ingrid Hjelmseth of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Tobin Heath of the USA scores her team's third goal however it is disallowed for offside during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Steph Houghton of England competes for the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Cecilie Fiskerstrand of England pass the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) Steph Houghton of England in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Toni Duggan of England Women during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France. (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of the USA (not in frame) scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: #7 Abby Dahlkemper of USA competes for the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) Alyssa Naeher of the USA battles for possession with Valerie Gauvin of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Alex Morgan and Kelley O'hara of the USA celebrate following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of the USA is challenged by Sarah Bouhaddi of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Amandine Henry of France shows appreciation to the fans after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)