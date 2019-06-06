20 names to know at the 2019 World Cup

20 names to know at the 2019 World CupYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 6, 2019, 9:49 p.m. UTCThe 2019 Women’s World Cup is almost here. While you may know names like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, it’s time to familiarize yourself with the sport’s many other stars.– Henry BushnellChristine Sinclair, CanadaCanada’s ageless wonder is on 181 international goals, three shy of Abby Wambach’s record.Kadiesha Buchanan, CanadaA breakout player at the 2015 World Cup as a 19-year-old, Buchanan has all the physical tools to be a world-class center back. And she might have to be one, like, right now for Canada to make a deep run in France.Sam Kerr, AustraliaKerr has been bagging nearly a goal per game at club level since she was 21. Now 25, she’s the NWSL’s all-time leading scorer by a wide margin, and primed to power an otherwise-somewhat-dysfunctional Australia through the tournament. Kerr is delightfully direct – almost Aussie Rules-esque – and terrifying with space to run into. She also meets crosses with ferocity. Few female players have ever matched her combination of quickness, technical ability and poacher’s instincts. And she heads a Matildas 11 that is more complete, with more latter-round upside, than ever before – even if there’s plenty of downside as well.Scroll to continue with contentAdMarta, BrazilThe six-time world player of the year, now 33, isn’t the all-powerful wizard she once was. She’s battling a quad injury, and part of a Brazilian team limping to France without a win (or even a draw) since last July. They’ve lost nine straight. But Marta’s creativity and technical ability remain uninhibited and unparalleled. And this could be our last chance to savor them on soccer’s grandest stage. So cherish the opportunity. Whether Brazil flames out or recaptures its mid-2000s joy, Marta’s brilliance must be celebrated.Formiga, BrazilThe 41-year-old Brazilian midfielder is going to her seventh World Cup. Nobody’s ever done that before. And it might be a long time before anybody does it again.Fran Kirby, EnglandThe other is Kirby, Who can play up front or in behind a striker. For the national team, she’ll likely be deployed as a No. 10, but a goalscoring one – and one Neville would take over Marta.Nikita Parris, EnglandParris England’s most exciting attacker. The 25-year-old’s pace and skill terrorize opposing defenders from out wide. She’s one of two forwards who absolutely has to be in Neville’s 11.Lucy Bronze, EnglandBronze is one of the most talented players on the most talented England team ever. The big question: Is she a right back? A midfielder? Something else?Amandine Henry, FranceWidely considered Europe’s best all-around central midfielder, Henry is France’s heartbeat. She can dictate a game by distributing the ball or retrieving it. And she’s a big reason why the hosts have American fans worried about a potential quarterfinal showdown in Paris.Wendie Renard, FranceRenard is as sturdy and as towering (6-foot-2) as center backs come. She also has an amazing backstory. Born about an hour away from any legitimate town or village on the Caribbean island Martinique, she grew up playing soccer with boys in the parking lot of a housing project, or on the beach with a plastic bottle instead of a ball. She lost her father to cancer when she was 8. She flew to France and joined Lyon as a teen, with locals making fun of her accent and tears rolling down her cheeks. A decade later, she’s arguably the best defender in the sport, with a nation (or two) at her back as she chases World Cup glory.Eugénie Le Sommer, FranceLe Sommer is the proven goalscorer, simultaneously crafty and clinical no matter where she’s positioned across the forward line. But a number of other attackers – especially Delphine Cascarino and Kadi Diani – deserve mention.Jennifer Hermoso, SpainSpain can tiki-taka better than ever on the women’s side. It didn’t drop a single point in qualifying. But it’s going to need goals to make noise in France. And it’s going to need them from Jenni, the prolific Atletico Madrid striker with fox-in-the-box instincts to complement the rest of the squad’s technical ability.Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, JamaicaShaw went from Jamaica to a Florida community college to the University of Tennessee to the World Cup. Along the way, she lost three brothers to gang violence, a fourth to an automobile accident, and two nephews as well. But she became the first of a large family to graduate from an American college, and led the Reggae Girlz to their first Women’s World Cup with seven goals in seven qualifiers.Saki Kumagai, JapanAn artist and a metronome. A conductor and a safeguard. A midfielder and a defender, all at once. Kumagai is probably the closest thing the women’s game has to Sergio Busquets – though she’s got a bit of Pirlo and a bit of Bonucci in her as well. For Lyon, she sits in front of the back line, picking up the ball in between center backs or ahead of them. For Japan, she sometimes plays as a center back, but brings the same on-ball qualities. Her football intelligence is off the charts. Her technical ability can match it, and makes her a lovely watch. (An educational one, too.)Kim Little, ScotlandScotland is the most potent of the four Women’s World Cup first-timers – Jamaica, Chile and South Africa being the others – and Little is a big reason why. The Arsenal midfielder – a former NWSL MVP with the Seattle Reign – fought back from a torn ACL in 2017 only to fracture her fibula in 2018. But she’s healthy for the World Cup, and ready to star.Wang Shuang, ChinaChina has fallen from the ranks of the women’s soccer elite. But Wang Shuang, its only European-based player, has a game that harkens back to the other ‘99ers. With one of the best left feet in the sport, the PSG attacker is worth your two viewing hours, even if her team isn’t a legitimate contender.Lieke Martens, NetherlandsA playmaking winger, the chance-creating catalyst for both club (Barcelona) and country (Netherlands).Vivianne Miedema, NetherlandsThe Dutch are one of a few high-ceiling, relatively-low-floor teams at this World Cup. They nearly failed to qualify. They only won a single game four summers ago in Canada. But they’re the reigning European champions, and their attacking trident – Martens, 22-year-old Arsenal striker Miedema, and Lyon winger Shanice van de Sanden – is one of a few that can rival that of the United States.Alexandra Popp, GermanyA well-rounded forward who’ll play ahead of Marozsan, and who has helped fuel Wolfsburg’s dominance domestically.Dzsenifer Marozsan, GermanyMarozsan is a Hungarian-born No. 10 who is Germany’s captain and creative engine. At 27, she has already won 13 major trophies, including four Champions Leagues (with two different clubs), the Euros and Olympic gold. The only vacant spot on her résumé is the space for “World Cup champion.”