World Cup 2019: Best of knockouts

Check out the best photos from the the 2019 World Cup’s knockout round.

Kathrin Hendrich of Germany celebrates victory with her team mates after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe #15 of USA celebrates her the second goal by penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) France's midfielder Valerie Gauvin (R) vies with Brazil's defender Kathellen during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between France and Brazil, on June 23, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Norway players celebrate their sides victory after a penalty shootout during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images) Leah Williamson of England and Keira Walsh of England celebrate victory after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images) (L-R) Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrate victory after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Lydia Williams of Australia fails to save as Guro Reiten of Norway (not pictured) scores Norway's second penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images ) During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. Amandine Henry of France (L) in action against Tamires Britto of Brazil (R) during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images) Goalkeeper Barbara Barbosa of Brazil (R) defends the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images) During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. Beatriz Zaneratto Joao of Brazil receives a yellow card from referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin of Canada during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Players of Spain celebrate Jennifer Hermoso's goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images) Tameka Yallop of Australia holds off the challenge from Guro Reiten of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images) Virginia Torrecilla of Spain defending against Rose Lavelle of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images) United States' midfielder Julie Ertz (L) vies with Spain's midfielder Vicky Losada during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA, on June 24, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims, northern France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images) #9 Svenja Huth of Germany in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) (L-R) Crystal Dunn of USA Women, Vicky Losada of Spain Women during the World Cup Women match between Spain v USA at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims France (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin talks to Thaisa of Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) United States' forward Alex Morgan (L) vies with Spain's midfielder Andrea Sanchez Falcon during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA, on June 24, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims, northern France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images) (L-R) Kosovare Asllani of Sweden Women, Sophie Schmidt of Canada Women during the World Cup Women match between Sweden v Canada at the Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Spain goalkeeper Sandra PaÃ±os #13 dives for the penalty kick of Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States during a 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between Spain and the United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by John Todd/isiphotos.com/Getty Images). During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria fails to save from Sara Daebritz of Germany, who scores Germany's second goal from a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Caitlin Foord of Australia runs with the ball under pressure from Karina Saevik of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Isabell Herlovsen of Norway celebrates with teammate Caroline Graham Hansen after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images ) Hayley Raso of Australia is challenged by Maren Mjelde of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Ellen White of England battles for possession with Yvonne Leuko of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Emily Gielnik of Australia celebrates after her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images ) Ellen White of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Alex Greenwood of England battles for possession with Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Alexandra Takounda of Cameroon in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Amandine Henry of France battles for possession with Marta of Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) Marta of Brazil reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) Amandine Henry of France scores her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Amandine Henry of France celebrates her goal with teammates the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) Valerie Gauvin of France scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) #1 Barbara of Brazil reacts after losing the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) Valerie Gauvin of France celebrates her team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Crystal Dunn of the USA battles for possession with Vicky Losada of Spain during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) #20 Delphine Cascarino of France competes for the ball with #21 Monica of Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) #11 Kadidiatou Diani of France controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images) During the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with her team mates after scoring her sides first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Andrea Falcon of Spain is challenged by Kelley O'hara of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Nilla Fischer of Sweden is challenged by Sophie Schmidt of Canada during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Sweden and Canada at Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Janine Beckie of Canada misses a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Sweden and Canada at Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)