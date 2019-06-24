World Cup 2019: Best of knockouts

World Cup 2019: Best of knockoutsYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 24, 2019, 9:12 p.m. UTCCheck out the best photos from the the 2019 World Cup’s knockout round.World Cup 2019: KnockoutsKathrin Hendrich of Germany celebrates victory with her team mates after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsMegan Rapinoe #15 of USA celebrates her the second goal by penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsFrance's midfielder Valerie Gauvin (R) vies with Brazil's defender Kathellen during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between France and Brazil, on June 23, 2019, at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, north western France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)Scroll to continue with contentAdWorld Cup 2019: KnockoutsNorway players celebrate their sides victory after a penalty shootout during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsLeah Williamson of England and Keira Walsh of England celebrate victory after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts(L-R) Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrate victory after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsLydia Williams of Australia fails to save as Guro Reiten of Norway (not pictured) scores Norway's second penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images )World Cup 2019: KnockoutsDuring the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAmandine Henry of France (L) in action against Tamires Britto of Brazil (R) during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsGoalkeeper Barbara Barbosa of Brazil (R) defends the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsDuring the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.World Cup 2019: KnockoutsBeatriz Zaneratto Joao of Brazil receives a yellow card from referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin of Canada during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsPlayers of Spain celebrate Jennifer Hermoso's goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsTameka Yallop of Australia holds off the challenge from Guro Reiten of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsVirginia Torrecilla of Spain defending against Rose Lavelle of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsUnited States' midfielder Julie Ertz (L) vies with Spain's midfielder Vicky Losada during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA, on June 24, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims, northern France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts#9 Svenja Huth of Germany in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts(L-R) Crystal Dunn of USA Women, Vicky Losada of Spain Women during the World Cup Women match between Spain v USA at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims France (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsReferee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin talks to Thaisa of Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsUnited States' forward Alex Morgan (L) vies with Spain's midfielder Andrea Sanchez Falcon during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA, on June 24, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims, northern France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts(L-R) Kosovare Asllani of Sweden Women, Sophie Schmidt of Canada Women during the World Cup Women match between Sweden v Canada at the Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsSpain goalkeeper Sandra PaÃ±os #13 dives for the penalty kick of Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States during a 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between Spain and the United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by John Todd/isiphotos.com/Getty Images).World Cup 2019: KnockoutsDuring the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsChiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria fails to save from Sara Daebritz of Germany, who scores Germany's second goal from a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Germany and Nigeria at Stade des Alpes on June 22, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsCaitlin Foord of Australia runs with the ball under pressure from Karina Saevik of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsIsabell Herlovsen of Norway celebrates with teammate Caroline Graham Hansen after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images )World Cup 2019: KnockoutsHayley Raso of Australia is challenged by Maren Mjelde of Norway during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsEllen White of England battles for possession with Yvonne Leuko of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsEmily Gielnik of Australia celebrates after her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images )World Cup 2019: KnockoutsEllen White of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAlex Greenwood of England battles for possession with Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene of Cameroon during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsDuring the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAlexandra Takounda of Cameroon in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAmandine Henry of France battles for possession with Marta of Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsMarta of Brazil reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAmandine Henry of France scores her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAmandine Henry of France celebrates her goal with teammates the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsValerie Gauvin of France scores her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts#1 Barbara of Brazil reacts after losing the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsValerie Gauvin of France celebrates her team's first goal with team mates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsCrystal Dunn of the USA battles for possession with Vicky Losada of Spain during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts#20 Delphine Cascarino of France competes for the ball with #21 Monica of Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsDuring the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: Knockouts#11 Kadidiatou Diani of France controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsDuring the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsMegan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with her team mates after scoring her sides first goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsAndrea Falcon of Spain is challenged by Kelley O'hara of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsNilla Fischer of Sweden is challenged by Sophie Schmidt of Canada during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Sweden and Canada at Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)World Cup 2019: KnockoutsJanine Beckie of Canada misses a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Sweden and Canada at Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)