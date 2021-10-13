What Working Out Looked Like 50 Years Ago

  • <p>From circuit training to HIIT workouts, there's no shortage of fitness trends circulating the internet today. But in the 1970s, yoga and stationary bikes were some of the big trends taking over gyms everywhere. We're rewinding back five decades to give you a glimpse of what fitness looked like 50 years ago.</p>
    1/41

    What Working Out Looked Like 50 Years Ago

    From circuit training to HIIT workouts, there's no shortage of fitness trends circulating the internet today. But in the 1970s, yoga and stationary bikes were some of the big trends taking over gyms everywhere. We're rewinding back five decades to give you a glimpse of what fitness looked like 50 years ago.

  • <p>Gym-goers in 1970 are seen jogging around an upper track as others play basketball on the court below. </p>
    2/41

    The YMCA was everything.

    Gym-goers in 1970 are seen jogging around an upper track as others play basketball on the court below.

  • <p>Have you heard of CrossFit? Back in the 1970s, Vita Parcours—an outdoor fitness trail that had various courses and exercises set up along it—was basically the CrossFit of this era. </p>
    3/41

    Vita Parcours became a movement.

    Have you heard of CrossFit? Back in the 1970s, Vita Parcours—an outdoor fitness trail that had various courses and exercises set up along it—was basically the CrossFit of this era.

  • <p>A teacher at the Women's League leads an auditorium full of people in a movement class. </p>
    4/41

    People loved group classes.

    A teacher at the Women's League leads an auditorium full of people in a movement class.

  • <p>The body weight training exercise, popularized in the 1960s, consists of movements like push-ups, jumping jacks, and pull-ups that improve strength and endurance. </p>
    5/41

    Calisthenics were still popular.

    The body weight training exercise, popularized in the 1960s, consists of movements like push-ups, jumping jacks, and pull-ups that improve strength and endurance.

  • <p>If you thought the shake-weight was inventive, you would have been amazed by the gadgets created in the 1970s for toning, strengthening, stretching, you name it. The device pictured was used in Germany for toning arms. </p>
    6/41

    Fitness devices were flooding the market.

    If you thought the shake-weight was inventive, you would have been amazed by the gadgets created in the 1970s for toning, strengthening, stretching, you name it. The device pictured was used in Germany for toning arms.

  • <p>Thanks to all of the new fitness inventions, working out at home was easier than ever before. Here, British wrestler Jackie Pallo works on his strength training before a match. </p>
    7/41

    At-home workouts became popular.

    Thanks to all of the new fitness inventions, working out at home was easier than ever before. Here, British wrestler Jackie Pallo works on his strength training before a match.

  • <p>The '70s had more of an emphasis on physical fitness than ever before, especially for children. Here, an after-school program teaches kids simple exercises they can do at home.</p>
    8/41

    Programs for kids became more popular.

    The '70s had more of an emphasis on physical fitness than ever before, especially for children. Here, an after-school program teaches kids simple exercises they can do at home.

  • <p>A sports writer gets his physical fitness reading taken at a clinic set up by two volunteer college students.</p>
    9/41

    And physical fitness was evaluated in schools.

    A sports writer gets his physical fitness reading taken at a clinic set up by two volunteer college students.

  • <p>President Gerald Ford fits in time to exercise during his busy day in his home gym in the (you guessed it) White House. </p>
    10/41

    Even the President was working out.

    President Gerald Ford fits in time to exercise during his busy day in his home gym in the (you guessed it) White House.

  • <p>This was the look in the 1970s—a grey matching sweatsuit. And, yes, this man is running in a pair of Converse All Stars. Our feet hurt just looking at him.</p>
    11/41

    People jogged in full sweatsuits.

    This was the look in the 1970s—a grey matching sweatsuit. And, yes, this man is running in a pair of Converse All Stars. Our feet hurt just looking at him.

  • <p>By 1970, every little boy was signing up for a Pee-Wee team, in the hopes of becoming the next Joe Montana. </p>
    12/41

    Football was the most popular sport.

    By 1970, every little boy was signing up for a Pee-Wee team, in the hopes of becoming the next Joe Montana.

  • <p>Football players push their coaches on a scrum machine. This method of training is still used today, but the machines aren't made out of wood, like the one seen here in 1975.</p>
    13/41

    Training was old-school.

    Football players push their coaches on a scrum machine. This method of training is still used today, but the machines aren't made out of wood, like the one seen here in 1975.

  • <p>The 1970s saw a boost in popularity for basketball, with all-star players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, and Pete Maravich helping grow the sport's popularity throughout the decade. </p>
    14/41

    But basketball was a close second.

    The 1970s saw a boost in popularity for basketball, with all-star players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, and Pete Maravich helping grow the sport's popularity throughout the decade.

  • <p>A group of teenagers wait for their turn on an outdoor apparatus. Gymnastic equipment, like the parallel rings and balance bar, became popular in exercise parks. </p>
    15/41

    Outdoor gyms were popping up everywhere.

    A group of teenagers wait for their turn on an outdoor apparatus. Gymnastic equipment, like the parallel rings and balance bar, became popular in exercise parks.

  • <p>Heavyweight boxer, Henry Cooper, uses the medicine ball for a killer ab exercise. </p>
    16/41

    The medicine ball was still king.

    Heavyweight boxer, Henry Cooper, uses the medicine ball for a killer ab exercise.

  • <p>Italian actor, Renzo Montagnani, warms up for his workout on a stationary bike in 1971, which was just another fitness invention during the decade. </p>
    17/41

    Stationary bikes offered a solid warm-up.

    Italian actor, Renzo Montagnani, warms up for his workout on a stationary bike in 1971, which was just another fitness invention during the decade.

  • <p>Are you having a middle school flashback? From the wooden floor to the paneled room divider, it doesn't seem like school gymnasiums have changed much over the past few decades. </p>
    18/41

    Gymnasiums looked (and probably smelled) the exact same.

    Are you having a middle school flashback? From the wooden floor to the paneled room divider, it doesn't seem like school gymnasiums have changed much over the past few decades.

  • <p>Tennis reached its peak in popularity in the 1980s, after a huge boom during the '70s. As a result, everyday people started investing in rackets and tennis shoes.</p>
    19/41

    Tennis became huge in the United States.

    Tennis reached its peak in popularity in the 1980s, after a huge boom during the '70s. As a result, everyday people started investing in rackets and tennis shoes.

  • <p>You couldn't go to a park in the '70s without seeing a group partaking in aerobics or tai chi. </p>
    20/41

    People loved working out in nature.

    You couldn't go to a park in the '70s without seeing a group partaking in aerobics or tai chi.

  • <p>A group of men gather to flow through a yoga practice together in a local park. </p>
    21/41

    ...like really loved it.

    A group of men gather to flow through a yoga practice together in a local park.

  • <p>Italian actress Scilla Gabel works out in a black leotard, a typical workout outfit of the decade. </p>
    22/41

    Women often wore leotards.

    Italian actress Scilla Gabel works out in a black leotard, a typical workout outfit of the decade.

  • <p>We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that in the '70s men wore some of the shortest shorts we've ever seen to get their sweat on.</p>
    23/41

    Men wore short shorts.

    We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that in the '70s men wore some of the shortest shorts we've ever seen to get their sweat on.

  • <p>The bodybuilding craze swept across the United States in the '70s and <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/g19643875/young-arnold-schwarzenegger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to fame" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to fame</a> as the face of the sport.</p>
    24/41

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was in his prime

    The bodybuilding craze swept across the United States in the '70s and Arnold Schwarzenegger rose to fame as the face of the sport.

  • <p>Thanks to Schwarzenegger, big muscles were in fashion and weight lifting quickly became the latest exercise trend—especially with young men. </p>
    25/41

    So, naturally, weight lifting became huge.

    Thanks to Schwarzenegger, big muscles were in fashion and weight lifting quickly became the latest exercise trend—especially with young men.

  • <p>These machines were added to gyms so that people looking to bulk up could safely lift on their own—without a spot. </p>
    26/41

    Weight machines wound up in every gym.

    These machines were added to gyms so that people looking to bulk up could safely lift on their own—without a spot.

  • <p>In the 1970s, flexibility was stressed to health conscious people as a way to lead a healthier life.</p>
    27/41

    Stretching was big.

    In the 1970s, flexibility was stressed to health conscious people as a way to lead a healthier life.

  • <p>Care patients or people living in retirement communities fully embraced stretching, as it helped them stay limber and was a low intensity option.</p>
    28/41

    Especially for the elderly.

    Care patients or people living in retirement communities fully embraced stretching, as it helped them stay limber and was a low intensity option.

  • <p>Members of the English soccer team participating in the World Cup compete in a wheel barrel race during practice. We assume they were goofing around here, but who knows!</p>
    29/41

    Soccer was widely popular, too.

    Members of the English soccer team participating in the World Cup compete in a wheel barrel race during practice. We assume they were goofing around here, but who knows!

  • <p>Fitness lovers began imitating the training techniques of boxers, and their go-to was the jump rope. </p>
    30/41

    So was skipping rope.

    Fitness lovers began imitating the training techniques of boxers, and their go-to was the jump rope.

  • <p>Recreational boxing became a thing in the '70s, and as such, no gym was complete without its own speed bag. Here, Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler uses it to train. </p>
    31/41

    The speed bag was a staple in any gym.

    Recreational boxing became a thing in the '70s, and as such, no gym was complete without its own speed bag. Here, Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler uses it to train.

  • <p>But not many had Schwarzenegger as their trainer back in the day, that was only Sally Fields. </p>
    32/41

    Lots of people enlisted the help of a personal trainer.

    But not many had Schwarzenegger as their trainer back in the day, that was only Sally Fields.

  • <p>The invention from the 1950s promised to banish stubborn belly fat and was still popular decades later in the 1970s. </p>
    33/41

    The electric belt massager was a quick fix.

    The invention from the 1950s promised to banish stubborn belly fat and was still popular decades later in the 1970s.

  • <p>It wasn't until the '70s that New Age followers began practicing the centuries old spiritual exercise of yoga. </p>
    34/41

    Yoga made its way over from India....

    It wasn't until the '70s that New Age followers began practicing the centuries old spiritual exercise of yoga.

  • <p>Throughout the decade, yoga grew from a counter-culture practice to a common exercise for a svelte frame. Here, woman try a shoulder stand pose, which is said to increase thyroid activity. </p>
    35/41

    ...and it caught on quickly.

    Throughout the decade, yoga grew from a counter-culture practice to a common exercise for a svelte frame. Here, woman try a shoulder stand pose, which is said to increase thyroid activity.

  • <p>The workout trend that swept the '80s started out as an extension of the yoga exercises that grew in popularity in the '70s.</p>
    36/41

    Aerobics built up momentum too.

    The workout trend that swept the '80s started out as an extension of the yoga exercises that grew in popularity in the '70s.

  • <p>From dodgeball to relay races, gym class was full of inventive activities. In the '70s, trampolining was a way for kids to reach physical fitness goals. </p>
    37/41

    Trampolines were a part of gym class.

    From dodgeball to relay races, gym class was full of inventive activities. In the '70s, trampolining was a way for kids to reach physical fitness goals.

  • <p>There anything better than meeting up with your neighborhood crew for a ride around the block. </p>
    38/41

    But as a kid, nothing beat riding your bike.

    There anything better than meeting up with your neighborhood crew for a ride around the block.

  • <p>Here, a man goes for a jog around Central Park's reservoir in 1971. </p>
    39/41

    Jogging was popular, too.

    Here, a man goes for a jog around Central Park's reservoir in 1971.

  • <p>A man and woman ski down a slope with fresh powder. The only difference between now and then? The over-the-top fashion of the '70s.</p>
    40/41

    As was skiing.

    A man and woman ski down a slope with fresh powder. The only difference between now and then? The over-the-top fashion of the '70s.

  • <p>From pull-ups to chin-ups—and whatever actor Terence Hill is demonstrating here—the bar was the easiest way to flex your strength at your gym. </p>
    41/41

    The bar was a sign of strength.

    From pull-ups to chin-ups—and whatever actor Terence Hill is demonstrating here—the bar was the easiest way to flex your strength at your gym.

Rewinding back to 1970 to see what gyms, athletes, fitness trends, and more looked like 50 years ago.

