What Working Out Looked Like 50 Years Ago
- 1/41
What Working Out Looked Like 50 Years Ago
- 2/41
The YMCA was everything.
- 3/41
Vita Parcours became a movement.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/41
People loved group classes.
- 5/41
Calisthenics were still popular.
- 6/41
Fitness devices were flooding the market.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/41
At-home workouts became popular.
- 8/41
Programs for kids became more popular.
- 9/41
And physical fitness was evaluated in schools.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/41
Even the President was working out.
- 11/41
People jogged in full sweatsuits.
- 12/41
Football was the most popular sport.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/41
Training was old-school.
- 14/41
But basketball was a close second.
- 15/41
Outdoor gyms were popping up everywhere.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/41
The medicine ball was still king.
- 17/41
Stationary bikes offered a solid warm-up.
- 18/41
Gymnasiums looked (and probably smelled) the exact same.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/41
Tennis became huge in the United States.
- 20/41
People loved working out in nature.
- 21/41
...like really loved it.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/41
Women often wore leotards.
- 23/41
Men wore short shorts.
- 24/41
Arnold Schwarzenegger was in his prime
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/41
So, naturally, weight lifting became huge.
- 26/41
Weight machines wound up in every gym.
- 27/41
Stretching was big.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/41
Especially for the elderly.
- 29/41
Soccer was widely popular, too.
- 30/41
So was skipping rope.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/41
The speed bag was a staple in any gym.
- 32/41
Lots of people enlisted the help of a personal trainer.
- 33/41
The electric belt massager was a quick fix.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/41
Yoga made its way over from India....
- 35/41
...and it caught on quickly.
- 36/41
Aerobics built up momentum too.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/41
Trampolines were a part of gym class.
- 38/41
But as a kid, nothing beat riding your bike.
- 39/41
Jogging was popular, too.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/41
As was skiing.
- 41/41
The bar was a sign of strength.