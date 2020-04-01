Woodworking Can Bring Solace in Times of Uncertainty

Woodworking Can Bring Solace in Times of UncertaintyPopular MechanicsApril 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m. UTCWhen things get stressful, it’s worth slowing down and appreciating the simpler things.From Popular MechanicsWoodworking Can Bring Solace in Times of UncertaintyWhile none of us can flee from the uncertainty that comes with COVID-19, we can find some relief in small things. Like my friends, family, and coworkers, I’ve been self-isolating for weeks. During that time, I found some solace just sharpening and tuning up some classic woodworking tools. Why bother with hand tools? That’s a valid question. I’ll admit that they can be exasperating and fussy, but the more you use them, the better and more efficient they are—like all tools, they reward practice. And there’s nothing like a sharp, well-adjusted handtool. The tools helping me cope are a combination of new and old models, some even stretching from the 1930s that I restored decades ago. They’re safe, quiet, and produce a pleasingly clean cut. It’s woodworking therapy 101. 1) The Router PlaneA motor-driven router can cut shaped edges, 90-degree notches (known as rabbets), grooves, and dadoes (a groove that runs across the grain). The No. 71 router plane shown here (without its depth-gauge assembly) is a pretty simple instrument, it cuts grooves and dadoes. Raise and lower the L-shaped cutter by loosening the thumb screw at the back and then turn the adjustment wheel at the top of the post. When the cutter is at the proper depth, retighten the thumb screw.I show the router plane making a quick and rough cut on a dado. To make the cut shown, I sawed the walls of the dado with a handsaw and used a chisel to quickly remove most of the wood. Then I shaved the dado to finished depth. As you can see, the plane’s shavings are pretty coarse. This indicates it needs further sharpening and that I have it set for an aggressive cut. Lie Nielsen’s plane is far superior to mine with a much more stout cutter and far improved depth adjustment. 2) Duplex Rabbet PlaneThis Stanley plane cuts a rabbet, which takes its name from Old English and Latin roots, rabbatre, to beat back or beat down. It’s called a duplex rabbet plane because you can put its cutter in two positions: the rear, as shown, or in the front, enabling you to plane closer to a corner, such as in a door jamb. To adjust its cutter forward or back, first loosen the adjustment screw at the top of the cap, then tip its lever forward or press it back. To set the width of the rabbet, loosen the thumb screw above the fence, then slide the fence along the rod. When the fence is the correct distance from the plane’s side, tighten the thumb screw. Now the plane will make a cut from its edge to the inside face of the fence. There’s a little stop on the plane’s side that slides up and down. Adjust it to the depth that you want the plane to cut. When the plane cuts to that depth, the stop will make contact with the surface of the workpiece. Now the plane will cut no further.There’s no need to buy an antique, the duplex rabbet plane is still commonly available at hardware stores and on the web.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Bullnose Shoulder PlaneThe bullnose shoulder plane is somewhat like the rabbet plane above but it’s short and stubby for getting into tight spots. Also, its cutter is at a much lower angle for extreme precision–such as when planing the end grain of some woodworking joints, such as the shoulder of a tenon. Don’t know your tenon from your elbow? This will help. The bullnose shoulder plane is used to fine tune rabbets, tenons, and other joints, such as the face of a half lap joint that we show here. The face and shoulder of the half lap are sawed with a handsaw and then planed to final dimension using Model 90J. To use it, loosen the adjustment wheel on the back and slide the cutter forward and back to adjust its depth of cut. Tighten the wheel. Its open nose permits you to reach in and clear shavings. I bought the 90J new in 1989; sadly, it’s no longer made. The closest you can get to it is this beautiful model built by Veritas. Yes, it’s more complex, but it’s capable of nearly surgical precision, which my 90J is not.