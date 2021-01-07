You Won't Believe Where These Celebs Worked Before They Were Famous

Pascal Siakam finally had himself a game — scoring 32 points — but the Raptors simply couldn't handle the red-hot Suns en route to another loss.
The Raptors and Suns linked arms in a show of solidarity during the Canadian and American anthems ahead of their matchup Wednesday night.
Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are two of the NFL's most dynamic talents, as the Titans look to eliminate the Ravens for the second straight year.
Richard Sherman referred to the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as "terrorists."
Bradley Beal has set a new career high in points three times in the last year. The Wizards are 0-3 in those games.
Steve Kerr called out senators by name after the riot in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
The Toronto Raptors point guard took his media session after the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns to discuss what happened at Capitol Hill and praised the WNBA for their role in getting Raphael Warnock elected in Georgia
The NBA rushed the start of the 2020-21 campaign, opening training camps just 51 days after crowning a champion, all in an attempt to recoup roughly $1 billion in potential losses, and it has come at a cost to the on-court product.
The Magic guard had been averaging career highs in points and assists.
How you fare in goal can often make or break your fantasy hockey season.
The status of Sunday’s game isn’t going to change without a fresh spate of infections, but a source inside the Browns said the team has “a long way to go” before getting beyond the most recent outbreak.
The Toronto Raptors head coach discussed his thoughts on what transpired at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC before Wednesday’s game vs the Suns.
NBA players responded to the violence in Washington on Wednesday.
Jamal Adams said Wednesday there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury.
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will face trial for his alleged involvement in blackmailing former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena in a “sex tape" scandal, the Versailles prosecutor's office said Thursday.Benzema is suspected of having pressured his former national team teammate to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which Valbuena featured. He will stand trial on the charge of conspiracy to attempt blackmail, the prosecutor's office said in a message to The Associated Press. A date for the trial has yet to be set.The 33-year-old Benzema, the most talented French forward of his generation, has been banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal, despite consistent showings with Real Madrid.The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend that year to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police.Four other people will also stand trial in the case. Benzema denies any wrongdoing.When the story broke, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the former Lyon player had “no place” in the national team. Former French President Francois Hollande was quoted as saying in a book that Benzema was not an example of morality.Benzema, who is of Algerian descent, had a good relationship with France coach Didier Deschamps. But he accused Deschamps of giving in to pressure from racists when the coach decided not to include him in the squad for the 2016 European Championship.Benzema has scored 27 international goals in 81 appearances with France.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSamuel Petrequin, The Associated Press
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Wolverhampton Wanderers have recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell at Fiorentina as the Premier League club looks for cover for the injured Raul Jimenez. The 23-year-old Italian was loaned out a year ago and scored four goals following the Serie A restart in June. He has no goals this season in limited minutes coming off the bench. Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29. He is still recovering. Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Wolves this season.The Associated Press
TOKYO — The Yomiuri Giants have agreed to a deal with American first baseman Justin Smoak.Smoak played last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants. The deal was announced on the Yomiuri Giants website on Thursday and confirmed by a team spokesman.The Yomiuri Giants did not provide any financial details.The 34-year-old Smoak broke in with the Texas Rangers in 2008 and has also played for Seattle and Toronto. He is a switch-hitting batter and has a career average of .229 with 196 home runs. He was an All-Star in 2017.He hit only .176 in the short season last year with the Brewers and Giants.The Yomiuri Giants won the Central League last season but lost in the Japan Series to the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in four games.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Russell Wilson looked nothing like an MVP in the second half of the season.
Philip Rivers' chances of getting to a Super Bowl are running out.
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees doesn’t want the Saints to make their upcoming playoff run about him, even if the record-setting quarterback’s career could end on any given weekend.Brees, who turns 42 on Jan. 15 and is the NFL’s all-time leading passer, hasn’t committed to playing another season.His extraordinary 20 seasons as an NFL player could end with either the next Saints loss, or perhaps, a Super Bowl victory. But Brees bristles at the notion that speculation about the end of his playing days should overshadow the story of the Saints’ 2020 season or the club's preparation for the single-elimination NFL post-season.“All I know is this, I did not come back to play this season for myself,” said Brees. “I came back for my team. I came back for the city. I came back for the organization. That’s why I am here.”It sounds like coach Sean Payton and Brees’ teammates are in lockstep on that front as they prepare for their playoff opener Sunday against the Chicago Bears in the Superdome.Payton went so far as to assert that a potentially imminent end to Brees' career is, “The last thing on anyone’s mind.”“Right now, it’s all the things necessary to beat Chicago,” Payton continued. “Shoot, there will be a number of players, coaches, personnel -- there will be changes every year.”But Brees has been a constant in New Orleans since 2006, a time when lingering devastation from Hurricane Katrina, which had struck less than a year earlier, remained commonplace across the cityscape.The Saints had gone 3-13 the season during their displacement by the storm in 2005. But Brees quickly led a storybook turnaround in the team's first season back in New Orleans and the Superdome. The Saints made the playoffs and advanced to the NFC title game at the end of the 2006 season. That captivating run ended against the Bears in Chicago.What followed during the next decade included the city’s lone major pro sports championship and more than a few historically significant moments in the Superdome.Brees was the Super Bowl MVP when the Saints capped their 2009 season with a championship. Brees later obliterated franchise passing records and eventually began eclipsing the most significant passing marks in NFL history.He has passed for 80,358 yards in the regular season (post-season statistics do not count toward NFL career totals or records), making Brees the first NFL QB to pass for 80,000 yards. His 571 touchdowns rank second behind only Tom Brady’s 581.All the while, Brees dedicated himself to supporting New Orleans with millions of dollars in charitable endeavours, opened businesses in the area, took part in national campaigns to promote the city’s tourism industry and even started a network of flag football leagues, including one in which he coaches his sons in New Orleans.All four of Brees’ children were born during his stint with the Saints, growing up in a renovated, historic home near Audubon Park. Brees has been known to frequent the park, where he built a playground, with his family as a typical resident would.“No one has ever scored higher as far as their combination of athletic achievement and involvement in a community,” said political pundit, Louisiana native and New Orleans resident James Carville, asserting that Brees is to New Orleans what Ted Williams was to Boston and Michael Jordan to Chicago.“In more ways than one, he’s arguably the most significant New Orleanian of the 21st century,” Carville added.Be that as it may, Saints players who spoke after practice on Wednesday sounded intent on honouring Brees’ wish to keep the focus on the team.“No one knows Drew’s future and what that holds,” said left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been Brees' teammate since 2013. “So, we’re just going to take this thing one game at a time, try to execute our game plan to the best of our ability and be victorious week after week.”If Brees were looking for reasons to retire, he could start with recent injuries. He missed five games with a thumb injury in 2019. He missed four games with rib and lung injuries this season.He also has a handsomely paid job as an analyst on NBC football broadcasts awaiting him, and it would be hard to blame a father for wanting to be more involved in the lives of his children, although they seem to enjoy their father's football career.Brees has spoken this season of being on “borrowed time." And Payton suggested in a radio interview last spring, before ultimately back-tracking, that Brees would retire after this season.Brees doesn't pass for as many yards as he used to. He eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark in four seasons, but this season had 2,942, his second straight season with fewer than 3,000.Still, his efficiency has remained high.This season, Brees completed 70.5% of his passes, which compares favourably to most QBs except himself. He finished the 2018 season with a record 74.4 % completion rate, which last season dropped only slightly to 74.3%.Technically, Brees is under contract through next season after signing a two-year, $50 million deal last off-season. But he doesn’t have to play it out.“You know what? Honestly, I’ve played the last four seasons in a row as if it was my last," Brees said. "So, as I sit here, right now, my approach is very much the same.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press