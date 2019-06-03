Winning looks on the PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament

<p>Overcoming a four-stroke deficit at the start of the day, Patrick Cantlay earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament with a final-round 64. In an all-black ensemble, he also looked like a force to be reckoned with. Monochromatic outfits certainly send a message and as a bonus, are easy to match when on the road. Shop his looks now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://www.travismathew.com/shop/tops/polos/classy-black-polo.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TravisMathew Classy Golf Shirt BUY NOW: $85" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TravisMathew Classy Golf Shirt<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $85</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.travismathew.com/shop/bottoms/pants/beckladdium-black-pant.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TravisMathew Beckladdium Golf Pants BUY NOW: $125" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TravisMathew Beckladdium Golf Pants<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $125</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/oaYKg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Golf Hat BUY NOW: $30" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Golf Hat<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $30</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.footjoy.com/golf-shoes/men/spiked/dryjoys-tour/006DRY.html?dwvar_006DRY_color=53678#pmid=nosale&start=3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy DryJoys Tour BUY NOW: $190" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy DryJoys Tour<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $190</a></p>
<p>Kevin Na began wearing the mysterious WAAC letters and devil-like logo in 2017. WAAC Golf is a South Korean apparel brand, and the name is an acronym for "win at all costs," according to Na. His victory at Colonial Country Club certainly paid off with the 35-year-old leaving Fort Worth with a <a href="https://www.golfdigest.com/story/kevin-na-gives-kenny-harms-the-best-caddie-gift-ever-the-sweet-dodge-muscle-car-he-won-at-the-charles-schwab-challenge?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$1.314 million first-place check and a car he gifted to his caddie." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$1.314 million first-place check and a car he gifted to his caddie.</a> Shop Na's winning looks now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> For a similar look, try the <a href="https://www.haggar.com/waffle-golf-polo/classic-fit/58695.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hagger Waffle Golf Polo BUY NOW: $25" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hagger Waffle Golf Polo<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $25</a><br> OR the <a href="https://trendygolfusa.com/products/psycho-bunny-neon-camo-embroidery-polo-midnight-ss19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Psycho Bunny Neon Camo Embroidery Polo Midnight BUY NOW: $98" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Psycho Bunny Neon Camo Embroidery Polo Midnight<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $98</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> For a similar look, try the <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/ultimate365-3-stripes-tapered-pants/DQ2209.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas Ultimate 3-Stripes Tapered Pants BUY NOW: $90" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas Ultimate 3-Stripes Tapered Pants <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $90</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.footjoy.com/golf-shoes/men/spikeless/prosl/002PSL.html?dwvar_002PSL_color=53273" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy Pro/SL BUY NOW: $160" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy Pro/SL<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $160</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://www.callawaygolf.com/accessories/headwear/spr4797258.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Adjustable Cap BUY NOW: $30" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Adjustable Cap<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $30</a></p>
<p>Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship looks were a bit different than what we are used to seeing on the ultra athletic 29-year-old. Fans certainly took notice of his more fashion-forward and refined scripting. The Nike ensembles pulled inspiration from 1990's-fashion with thick color-blocking stripes, eye-catching graphics and bold colors. Shop his look now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/kPQV3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Men's Vapor Color Block Golf Polo in Sail/Black" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Men's Vapor Color Block Golf Polo in Sail/Black</a><br> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/dri-fit-vapor-mens-golf-polo-rfzlST/AV4180-133" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Available at nike.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Available at nike.com</a><br> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/kPQV3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW: $65" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $65</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/qGkVj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flat Front Flex Golf Pants in Black Available at golfgalaxy.com BUY NOW: $80" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Flat Front Flex Golf Pants in Black<br> Available at golfgalaxy.com<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $80</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/tour-premiere-nrg-mens-golf-shoe-Gf7750" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Limited Edition Nike Tour Premiere NRG Golf Shoes Available at nike.com BUY NOW: $220" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Limited Edition Nike Tour Premiere NRG Golf Shoes<br> Available at nike.com<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $220</a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/stretch-woven-mens-golf-belt-w9wjMN/112280-051" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Woven Belt in Black Available at nike.com BUY NOW: $55" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Woven Belt in Black<br> Available at nike.com<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $55</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/aZe1W" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat ($35)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat ($35)</a><br> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/aZe1W" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Available at golfgalaxy.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Available at golfgalaxy.com</a><br> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/aZe1W" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW: $35" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $35</a></p>
<p>Sung Kang earned his first PGA Tour win at Trinity Forest Golf Club in a quiet and simple color palette. From afar it looked like a white golf shirt with gray pants, but upon closer inspection it's revealed that the shirt collar and placket are gray to match the pants. The contrasting collar gives the look that needed touch of personality and makes the ensemble feel more intentional. Shop his look now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/NYoXb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Under Armour Threadborne Polo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Under Armour Threadborne Polo</a><br> <a href="https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/threadborne-polo/pcid1306111-100" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Available at underarmour.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Available at underarmour.com</a><br> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/NYoXb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW: $70" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $70</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/yxEWb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:UA Showdown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">UA Showdown</a><br> <a href="https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/mens-ua-showdown-pants/pid1309545-513" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Available at underarmour.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Available at underarmour.com</a><br> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/yxEWb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW: $80" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $80</a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/MYog2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Men's UA Webbing Belt 2.0" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Men's UA Webbing Belt 2.0</a><br> <a href="https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/mens-webbing-2-0-belt/pid1305487-100" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Available at underarmour.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Available at underarmour.com</a><br> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/MYog2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW: $20" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $20</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.footjoy.com/golf-shoes/men/spiked/dryjoys-tour/006DRY.html?dwvar_006DRY_color=53673" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy DryJoys Tour Available at footjoy.com BUY NOW: $190" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy DryJoys Tour<br> Available at footjoy.com<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $190</a></p>
<p>Max Homa earned his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship battling through a three-way tie going into the final round and soggy conditions that forced delays at Quail Hollow. Homa has been wearing TravisMathew apparel since 2014, a year after he turned pro. During his win, he wore a familiar color palette from the company that included greyish blue tones and fun pops of personality. Shop his look now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> For a similar look, try: <a href="https://www.travismathew.com/shop/tops/polos/garcia-blue-polo.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TravisMathew Garcia golf shirt ($90)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TravisMathew Garcia golf shirt ($90)</a> or <a href="https://www.travismathew.com/shop/tops/polos/benson-blue-polo.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Benson Golf Shirt ($85)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Benson Golf Shirt ($85)</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.travismathew.com/shop/bottoms/pants/pantladdium-blue-pants.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pantladdium Pant ($105)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pantladdium Pant ($105)</a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> <a href="https://www.travismathew.com/shop/accessories/belts/tucker-grey-belt.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tucker Belt ($55)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tucker Belt ($55)</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/nPLLX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Golf Hat ($30)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Golf Hat ($30)</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.footjoy.com/golf-shoes/men/spiked/icon-black/005ICB.html?color=52004&dwvar=005ICB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy ICON Black ($300)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy ICON Black ($300)</a></p>
<p>The unexpected duo of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer proved worthy after a three-shot-victory at the Zurich Classic earned them the trophy and championship belts. While uniforms are not a required part of this team event, it's important that players are conscious of what the other is wearing to avoid clashing colors or opposing patterns. The Rahm-Palmer team looks bright and athletic at TPC Louisiana, Rahm in Adidas and Palmer in Columbia. Shop their looks now:</p> <p><strong>Rahm's Look</strong><br> <strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/climachill-tonal-stripe-polo-shirt/DQ2249.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas Climachill Tonal Stripe Polo Shirt ($80)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas Climachill Tonal Stripe Polo Shirt ($80)</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/ultimate365-3-stripes-tapered-pants/DQ2209.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants ($90)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants ($90)</a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> For a similar look, try: <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/3-stripes-solid-reversible-belt/CZ1475.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt ($50)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt ($50)</a> or <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/webbing-belt/DT4911.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Webbing Belt ($20)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Webbing Belt ($20)</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/tour360-eqt-boa-shoes/F33619.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tour360 EQT Boa Shoes ($230)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tour360 EQT Boa Shoes ($230)</a></p> <p><strong>Palmer's Look</strong><br> <strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://www.columbia.com/mens-tech-trail-polo-shirt-1768701.html?dwvar_1768701_variationColor=403" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Columbia Men's Tech Trail Polo Shirt ($40)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Columbia Men's Tech Trail Polo Shirt ($40)</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> For a similar look, <a href="https://www.columbia.com/mens-omni-wick-marker-pant-18F31M.html?dwvar_18F31M_variationColor=001#start=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Columbia Men's Omni-Wick Marker Pant ($70)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Columbia Men's Omni-Wick Marker Pant ($70)</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.footjoy.com/golf-shoes/men/spiked/dryjoys-tour/006DRY.html?dwvar_006DRY_color=53673" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy DryJoys Tour ($190)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy DryJoys Tour ($190)</a></p>
<p>C.T. Pan picked up his first PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage. In addition to the victory, the 27 year-old earned the tournament's plaid jacket awarded to the winner each year and an opportunity to battle for the green jacket with an invite to the 2020 Masters. Pan was dressed like a veteran in a cloud-like blue camo golf shirt and white pants. He paired the ensemble with simple matching accessories—a white belt, hat and golf shoes—an expert style move when working with light trousers. Shop the entire look here:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/5x3BL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Men's Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo ($75)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Men's Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo ($75)</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/flex-victory-mens-golf-pants-LHF6Hh/AJ5489-072" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants ($80)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants ($80)</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/9q3e0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe ($175)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe ($175)</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://fave.co/2IywqAl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike AeroBill Classic99 Mesh Golf Hat ($28)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike AeroBill Classic99 Mesh Golf Hat ($28)</a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> <a href="https://fave.co/2IAPQ7C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt ($55)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt ($55)</a></p>
<p>Tiger Woods won his 15th major with vintage styling. He rocked a <a href="https://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-argument-for-tiger-woods-mock-neck-shirt?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:divisive mock neck golf shirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">divisive mock neck golf shirt</a> all four days at Augusta, similar to a style he first debuted in 2003. He started the week in navy, wore gray on Friday, entered the weekend in a lilac shade and of course wore his traditional red on Sunday. Shop his look now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/zOOn0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TW Vapor Mock polo BUY NOW: $85" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TW Vapor Mock polo<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $85</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> For a similar look: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/XEE2G" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Men's Flat Front Flex Golf Pants BUY NOW: $80" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Men's Flat Front Flex Golf Pants<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $80</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/yoggG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TW Aerobill Classic 99 BUY NOW: $35" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">TW Aerobill Classic 99<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $35</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/tw71-fastfit-mens-golf-shoe-FTvxW1/CD6300-100" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike TW71 FastFit Golf Shoe BUY NOW: $150" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike TW71 FastFit Golf Shoe<br> <strong>BUY NOW:</strong> $150</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-argument-for-tiger-woods-mock-neck-shirt?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Related: The argument for Tiger Woods' mock neck shirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Related: The argument for Tiger Woods' mock neck shirt</a></p>
<p>After taking home the trophy at the Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners became the <a href="https://www.golfdigest.com/story/corey-conners-secures-texas-sized-win-at-valero-texas-open-grabs-last-minute-masters-invite?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010.</a> He also earned a spot in the field at Augusta National for the Masters. Conners was dressed like a champion in white pants and a light blue heather golf shirt for a clean and bright look. Shop his Sunday look now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> For a similar look: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/9qegY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas Men's Ultimate365 Heather Performance Golf Polo ($65)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas Men's Ultimate365 Heather Performance Golf Polo ($65)</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> For a similar look: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/DJDqa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Under Armour Men's Showdown Straight Golf Pants ($80)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Under Armour Men's Showdown Straight Golf Pants ($80)</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/9020194/type/dlg/sid/winninglooksonthetour/https://www.zappos.com/p/footjoy-pro-sl-spikeless-white-silver/product/9229891/color/755" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Footjoy Pro/SL ($160)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Footjoy Pro/SL ($160)</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://golf-galaxy.pxf.io/27KrM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PING Tour Structured Hat ($32)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PING Tour Structured Hat ($32)</a><br> <strong>Sunglasses:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/yorqN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oakley Men's Flak 2.0 with Prizm Golf Lens ($173)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oakley Men's Flak 2.0 with Prizm Golf Lens ($173)</a></p>
<p>Kevin Kisner netted his third career PGA Tour win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. With temps in the 50s, layering was an important element for the field at Austin Country Club. Kisner started the day off in a crewneck sweatshirt and when the temperatures rose, he had two more layers below. He paired a simple white long sleeve underneath a bright striped golf shirt, proving that bad weather doesn't have to dictate bad style. A next-to-skin layer below your golf shirt is a great way to stay stylish without sacrificing warmth or mobility. Shop his look now:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://www.dunninggolf.com/exmoore-pique-golf-shirt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dunning Exmoore Pique Golf Shirt, $99" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dunning Exmoore Pique Golf Shirt, $99</a><br> <strong>Long-sleeve top:</strong> For similar look, try the <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/V0JW6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, $50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, $50</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://fave.co/2HR5j36" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dunning Player Fit Woven Pant, $99" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dunning Player Fit Woven Pant, $99</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.footjoy.com/golf-shoes/men/spiked/tour-s/000TRS.html?dwvar_000TRS_color=55301" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy TOUR-S, $200" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy TOUR-S, $200</a><br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/DJYz5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Callaway Men's Tour Authentic Seamless Golf Hat, $35" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Callaway Men's Tour Authentic Seamless Golf Hat, $35</a></p>
<p>Capturing his first PGA Tour title since the fall of 2015, Graeme McDowell took home the trophy at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in a classic white shirt and khakis. It's a safe and traditional look that he spiced up with a green reptile-print belt. Shop pieces inspired by his look:</p> <p><strong>Shirt:</strong> For a similar look, try the <a href="https://fave.co/2FUPZ3v" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peter Millar Crown Sport Solid Performance Polo, $84" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Peter Millar Crown Sport Solid Performance Polo, $84</a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> For a similar look, try the <a href="https://fave.co/2WItl3B" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highland Tour Golf Pants, $128" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Highland Tour Golf Pants, $128</a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> For a similar look, try the <a href="https://amzn.to/2WLOtGx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nexbelt Gunbelt Series: Defender Black Belt, $50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nexbelt Gunbelt Series: Defender Black Belt, $50</a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> McDowell's shoes, the ASICS Gel Ace Legend, is not available in the US. For a similar look, try the <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/nPLLX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FootJoy Men's Sport LT Golf Shoes, $90" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FootJoy Men's Sport LT Golf Shoes, $90</a></p>
Paul Casey defended his title at the Valspar Championship dressed in Nike. The Englishman is no stranger to the white-pant look, which he pairs with a white belt, golf shoes and hat to complete the clean head-to-toe look. His dark camo golf shirt on top is a great example of the non-pattern patterns trend where it looks like a solid shirt from across the fairway, but a more intricate design is revealed upon closer inspection.<br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/nPLLX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 <strong>BUY NOW</strong> </a><br> <strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="http://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/5x3BL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/flex-victory-mens-golf-pants-LHF6Hh/AJ5489-072" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/stretch-woven-mens-golf-belt-w9wjMN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/react-vapor-2-mens-golf-shoe-cF49qB/BV1135-101" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a>
Style-wise, Rory McIlroy has been turning heads all season debuting custom Nike pieces week after week. His golf game caught up at the Players Championship during a dominant win at TPC Sawgrass. He wore custom Players-themed golf shoes, bright pants and a sporty half zip top for a striking-yet-polished look.<br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/aerobill-classic-99-fitted-golf-hat-LBTge84q/892469-133" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike AeroBill Classic 99 BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike AeroBill Classic 99 <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Top:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/dri-fit-mens-1-2-zip-golf-top-dLN9gD/AJ5446-492" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Dri-FIT Half-Zip Golf Top BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Dri-FIT Half-Zip Golf Top <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/flex-mens-slim-fit-golf-pants-bkTvGZ2J/891887-723" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Flex Slim Fit Golf Pants BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Flex Slim Fit Golf Pants <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="http://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/NmVJK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a>
Francesco Molinari chased the field and finished on top at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He entered the final round five shots off the lead before posting a 8-under 64 to leave victorious. His Sunday look was athletic and stylish, pairing a green camo golf shirt with solid navy pants.<br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/nPLLX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 <strong>BUY NOW</strong> </a><br> <strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="http://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/5x3BL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/flex-victory-mens-golf-pants-LHF6Hh/AJ5489-072" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Belt:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/stretch-woven-mens-golf-belt-w9wjMN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="http://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/ebGxj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Roshe G Tour Golf Shoe BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Roshe G Tour Golf Shoe <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a>
Keith Mitchell netted his first PGA Tour victory, a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. The 27-year-old sported a classic golf style in black pants and a white shirt, but skillfully added a modern touch with a flat brim cap.<br> <strong>Hat:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/aerobill-adjustable-golf-hat-lkTPEqyb/892643-010" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike AeroBill Adjustable Golf Hat BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike AeroBill Adjustable Golf Hat <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/NmV32" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.nike.com/t/flex-victory-mens-golf-pants-LHF6Hh/AJ5489-010" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="http://dicks-sporting-goods.pxf.io/EWjvK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike Golf Tour Premiere Golf Shoe BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike Golf Tour Premiere Golf Shoe <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a>
Dustin Johnson tends to stay in the navy and black color scheme, apparel-wise. He's said that navy is the color he feels most powerful in and has proven that, winning several times in the dark blue shade. The WGC-Mexico Championship was no different when he grabbed his 20th PGA Tour Victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec.<br> <strong>Shirt:</strong> <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/adipure-tech-stripe-polo/DT4335.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adipure Tech Stripe Polo BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adipure Tech Stripe Polo <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Pants:</strong> <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/ultimate365-classic-pants/DT3574.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Belt</strong>: <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/3-stripes-solid-reversible-belt/CZ1475.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas 3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas 3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a><br> <strong>Shoes:</strong> <a href="https://www.adidas.com/us/tour360-xt-shoes/BB7921.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes <strong>BUY NOW</strong></a>
