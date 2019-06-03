Winning looks on the PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament

Winning looks on the PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial TournamentGolf DigestJune 3, 2019, 2:57 p.m. UTCundefinedOriginally Appeared on Golf DigestPatrick Cantlay, the Memorial TournamentOvercoming a four-stroke deficit at the start of the day, Patrick Cantlay earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament with a final-round 64. In an all-black ensemble, he also looked like a force to be reckoned with. Monochromatic outfits certainly send a message and as a bonus, are easy to match when on the road. Shop his looks now: Shirt: TravisMathew Classy Golf Shirt BUY NOW: $85 Pants: TravisMathew Beckladdium Golf Pants BUY NOW: $125 Hat: Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Golf Hat BUY NOW: $30 Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys Tour BUY NOW: $190Kevin Na, Charles Schwab ChallengeKevin Na began wearing the mysterious WAAC letters and devil-like logo in 2017. WAAC Golf is a South Korean apparel brand, and the name is an acronym for "win at all costs," according to Na. His victory at Colonial Country Club certainly paid off with the 35-year-old leaving Fort Worth with a $1.314 million first-place check and a car he gifted to his caddie. Shop Na's winning looks now: Shirt: For a similar look, try the Hagger Waffle Golf Polo BUY NOW: $25 OR the Psycho Bunny Neon Camo Embroidery Polo Midnight BUY NOW: $98 Pants: For a similar look, try the Adidas Ultimate 3-Stripes Tapered Pants BUY NOW: $90 Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL BUY NOW: $160 Hat: Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Adjustable Cap BUY NOW: $30Brooks Koepka, PGA ChampionshipBrooks Koepka's PGA Championship looks were a bit different than what we are used to seeing on the ultra athletic 29-year-old. Fans certainly took notice of his more fashion-forward and refined scripting. The Nike ensembles pulled inspiration from 1990's-fashion with thick color-blocking stripes, eye-catching graphics and bold colors. Shop his look now: Shirt: Nike Men's Vapor Color Block Golf Polo in Sail/Black Available at nike.com BUY NOW: $65 Pants: Flat Front Flex Golf Pants in Black Available at golfgalaxy.com BUY NOW: $80 Shoes: Limited Edition Nike Tour Premiere NRG Golf Shoes Available at nike.com BUY NOW: $220 Belt: Woven Belt in Black Available at nike.com BUY NOW: $55 Hat: AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat ($35) Available at golfgalaxy.com BUY NOW: $35Scroll to continue with contentAdSung Kang, AT&T Byron NelsonSung Kang earned his first PGA Tour win at Trinity Forest Golf Club in a quiet and simple color palette. From afar it looked like a white golf shirt with gray pants, but upon closer inspection it's revealed that the shirt collar and placket are gray to match the pants. The contrasting collar gives the look that needed touch of personality and makes the ensemble feel more intentional. Shop his look now: Shirt: Under Armour Threadborne Polo Available at underarmour.com BUY NOW: $70 Pants: UA Showdown Available at underarmour.com BUY NOW: $80 Belt: Men's UA Webbing Belt 2.0 Available at underarmour.com BUY NOW: $20 Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys Tour Available at footjoy.com BUY NOW: $190Max Homa, Wells Fargo ChampionshipMax Homa earned his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship battling through a three-way tie going into the final round and soggy conditions that forced delays at Quail Hollow. Homa has been wearing TravisMathew apparel since 2014, a year after he turned pro. During his win, he wore a familiar color palette from the company that included greyish blue tones and fun pops of personality. Shop his look now: Shirt: For a similar look, try: TravisMathew Garcia golf shirt ($90) or Benson Golf Shirt ($85) Pants: Pantladdium Pant ($105) Belt: Tucker Belt ($55) Hat: Titleist Men's Tour Sports Mesh Golf Hat ($30) Shoes: FootJoy ICON Black ($300)Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, Zurich ClassicThe unexpected duo of Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer proved worthy after a three-shot-victory at the Zurich Classic earned them the trophy and championship belts. While uniforms are not a required part of this team event, it's important that players are conscious of what the other is wearing to avoid clashing colors or opposing patterns. The Rahm-Palmer team looks bright and athletic at TPC Louisiana, Rahm in Adidas and Palmer in Columbia. Shop their looks now: Rahm's Look Shirt: Adidas Climachill Tonal Stripe Polo Shirt ($80) Pants: Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants ($90) Belt: For a similar look, try: 3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt ($50) or Webbing Belt ($20) Shoes: Tour360 EQT Boa Shoes ($230) Palmer's Look Shirt: Columbia Men's Tech Trail Polo Shirt ($40) Pants: For a similar look, Columbia Men's Omni-Wick Marker Pant ($70) Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys Tour ($190)C.T. Pan, RBC HeritageC.T. Pan picked up his first PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage. In addition to the victory, the 27 year-old earned the tournament's plaid jacket awarded to the winner each year and an opportunity to battle for the green jacket with an invite to the 2020 Masters. Pan was dressed like a veteran in a cloud-like blue camo golf shirt and white pants. He paired the ensemble with simple matching accessories—a white belt, hat and golf shoes—an expert style move when working with light trousers. Shop the entire look here: Shirt: Nike Men's Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo ($75) Pants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants ($80) Shoes: Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe ($175) Hat: Nike AeroBill Classic99 Mesh Golf Hat ($28) Belt: Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt ($55)Tiger Woods, MastersTiger Woods won his 15th major with vintage styling. He rocked a divisive mock neck golf shirt all four days at Augusta, similar to a style he first debuted in 2003. He started the week in navy, wore gray on Friday, entered the weekend in a lilac shade and of course wore his traditional red on Sunday. Shop his look now: Shirt: TW Vapor Mock polo BUY NOW: $85 Pants: For a similar look: Nike Men's Flat Front Flex Golf Pants BUY NOW: $80 Hat: TW Aerobill Classic 99 BUY NOW: $35 Shoes: Nike TW71 FastFit Golf Shoe BUY NOW: $150 Related: The argument for Tiger Woods' mock neck shirtCorey Conners, Valero Texas OpenAfter taking home the trophy at the Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners became the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour since 2010. He also earned a spot in the field at Augusta National for the Masters. Conners was dressed like a champion in white pants and a light blue heather golf shirt for a clean and bright look. Shop his Sunday look now: Shirt: For a similar look: Adidas Men's Ultimate365 Heather Performance Golf Polo ($65) Pants: For a similar look: Under Armour Men's Showdown Straight Golf Pants ($80) Shoes: Footjoy Pro/SL ($160) Hat: PING Tour Structured Hat ($32) Sunglasses: Oakley Men's Flak 2.0 with Prizm Golf Lens ($173)Kevin Kisner, WGC-Dell Match PlayKevin Kisner netted his third career PGA Tour win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. With temps in the 50s, layering was an important element for the field at Austin Country Club. Kisner started the day off in a crewneck sweatshirt and when the temperatures rose, he had two more layers below. He paired a simple white long sleeve underneath a bright striped golf shirt, proving that bad weather doesn't have to dictate bad style. A next-to-skin layer below your golf shirt is a great way to stay stylish without sacrificing warmth or mobility. Shop his look now: Shirt: Dunning Exmoore Pique Golf Shirt, $99 Long-sleeve top: For similar look, try the Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, $50 Pants: Dunning Player Fit Woven Pant, $99 Shoes: FootJoy TOUR-S, $200 Hat: Callaway Men's Tour Authentic Seamless Golf Hat, $35Graeme McDowell, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club ChampionshipCapturing his first PGA Tour title since the fall of 2015, Graeme McDowell took home the trophy at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in a classic white shirt and khakis. It's a safe and traditional look that he spiced up with a green reptile-print belt. Shop pieces inspired by his look: Shirt: For a similar look, try the Peter Millar Crown Sport Solid Performance Polo, $84 Pants: For a similar look, try the Highland Tour Golf Pants, $128 Belt: For a similar look, try the Nexbelt Gunbelt Series: Defender Black Belt, $50 Shoes: McDowell's shoes, the ASICS Gel Ace Legend, is not available in the US. For a similar look, try the FootJoy Men's Sport LT Golf Shoes, $90Paul Casey, Valspar ChampionshipPaul Casey defended his title at the Valspar Championship dressed in Nike. The Englishman is no stranger to the white-pant look, which he pairs with a white belt, golf shoes and hat to complete the clean head-to-toe look. His dark camo golf shirt on top is a great example of the non-pattern patterns trend where it looks like a solid shirt from across the fairway, but a more intricate design is revealed upon closer inspection. Hat: Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 BUY NOW Shirt: Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo BUY NOW Pants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW Belt: Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt BUY NOW Shoes: Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoe BUY NOWRory McIlroy, Players ChampionshipStyle-wise, Rory McIlroy has been turning heads all season debuting custom Nike pieces week after week. His golf game caught up at the Players Championship during a dominant win at TPC Sawgrass. He wore custom Players-themed golf shoes, bright pants and a sporty half zip top for a striking-yet-polished look. Hat: Nike AeroBill Classic 99 BUY NOW Top: Nike Dri-FIT Half-Zip Golf Top BUY NOW Pants: Nike Flex Slim Fit Golf Pants BUY NOW Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour BUY NOWFrancesco Molinari, Arnold Palmer InvitationalFrancesco Molinari chased the field and finished on top at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He entered the final round five shots off the lead before posting a 8-under 64 to leave victorious. His Sunday look was athletic and stylish, pairing a green camo golf shirt with solid navy pants. Hat: Nike AeroBill Legacy 91 BUY NOW Shirt: Nike Zonal Cooling Camo Golf Polo BUY NOW Pants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW Belt: Nike Stretch Woven Golf Belt BUY NOW Shoes: Nike Roshe G Tour Golf Shoe BUY NOWKeith Mitchell, Honda ClassicKeith Mitchell netted his first PGA Tour victory, a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. The 27-year-old sported a classic golf style in black pants and a white shirt, but skillfully added a modern touch with a flat brim cap. Hat: Nike AeroBill Adjustable Golf Hat BUY NOW Shirt: Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo BUY NOW Pants: Nike Flex Victory Golf Pants BUY NOW Shoes: Nike Golf Tour Premiere Golf Shoe BUY NOWDustin Johnson, WGC-Mexico ChampionshipDustin Johnson tends to stay in the navy and black color scheme, apparel-wise. He's said that navy is the color he feels most powerful in and has proven that, winning several times in the dark blue shade. The WGC-Mexico Championship was no different when he grabbed his 20th PGA Tour Victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Shirt: Adipure Tech Stripe Polo BUY NOW Pants: Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants BUY NOW Belt: Adidas 3-Stripes Solid Reversible Belt BUY NOW Shoes: Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes BUY NOW