Winning looks on the PGA Tour: Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament

Kevin Kisner netted his third career PGA Tour win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. With temps in the 50s, layering was an important element for the field at Austin Country Club. Kisner started the day off in a crewneck sweatshirt and when the temperatures rose, he had two more layers below. He paired a simple white long sleeve underneath a bright striped golf shirt, proving that bad weather doesn't have to dictate bad style. A next-to-skin layer below your golf shirt is a great way to stay stylish without sacrificing warmth or mobility. Shop his look now:

Shirt: Dunning Exmoore Pique Golf Shirt, $99

Long-sleeve top: For similar look, try the Under Armour Men's ColdGear Armour Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt, $50

Pants: Dunning Player Fit Woven Pant, $99

Shoes: FootJoy TOUR-S, $200

Hat: Callaway Men's Tour Authentic Seamless Golf Hat, $35