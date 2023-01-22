Win Pi Day With These Math Jokes and Puns

  • <p>Everyone can have a little fun in honor of March 14 a.k.a. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a39208774/pi-day-deals-discounts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pi Day" class="link ">Pi Day</a> (3.14 — get it?). For starters, you can whip up a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g822/pie-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade pie" class="link ">homemade pie</a> in homonymic tribute. But even if you're not baking inclined, you can pull out some good, clean math humor in the Pi Day spirit.</p><p>Indeed, while pi is technically a mathematical constant — the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle — it’s also an endless source of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g28581033/best-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:silly jokes guaranteed to crack up kids" class="link ">silly jokes guaranteed to crack up kids</a> of all ages and adults alike (or at least, guaranteed to make them groan and sigh audibly at your corny <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/a36279135/best-corny-dad-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dad joke" class="link ">dad joke</a>-style humor).</p><p>Case in point: Why should you never start talking to pi at a party? Well, that’s because it goes on forever, of course! (See what we did there?) Or this brilliant quip: Why is pi so lucky in love? Because its love is infinite and non-repeating. (Zing!)</p><p>Just right to try out on your friends, kids, students in your classroom or just about anyone else, here are the <strong>best Pi Day jokes</strong> to get you started.</p><p>Looking for more knee-slapping (or eye-rolling) humor? Also check out our roundups of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g36198919/knock-knock-jokes-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knock-knock jokes" class="link ">knock-knock jokes</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a41779929/corny-jokes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:corny jokes to make you LOL" class="link ">corny jokes to make you LOL</a>.</p>
    Everyone can have a little fun in honor of March 14 a.k.a. Pi Day (3.14 — get it?). For starters, you can whip up a homemade pie in homonymic tribute. But even if you're not baking inclined, you can pull out some good, clean math humor in the Pi Day spirit.

    Indeed, while pi is technically a mathematical constant — the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle — it’s also an endless source of silly jokes guaranteed to crack up kids of all ages and adults alike (or at least, guaranteed to make them groan and sigh audibly at your corny dad joke-style humor).

    Case in point: Why should you never start talking to pi at a party? Well, that’s because it goes on forever, of course! (See what we did there?) Or this brilliant quip: Why is pi so lucky in love? Because its love is infinite and non-repeating. (Zing!)

    Just right to try out on your friends, kids, students in your classroom or just about anyone else, here are the best Pi Day jokes to get you started.

    Looking for more knee-slapping (or eye-rolling) humor? Also check out our roundups of knock-knock jokes and corny jokes to make you LOL.

  • <p>Because it just goes on forever.</p>
    1) Why should you never start talking to pi at a party?

    Because it just goes on forever.

  • <p>Apple pi.</p>
    2) What was Sir Isaac Newton’s favorite dessert?

    Apple pi.

  • <p>Because its love is infinite and non-repeating.</p>
    3) Why is pi so lucky in love?

    Because its love is infinite and non-repeating.

  • <p>Pi are round. Cake are square.</p>
    4) What’s wrong with the equation 'pi r squared?'

    Pi are round. Cake are square.

  • <p>It was easy as pi.</p>
    5) What did the students say about their Euclidean geometry test?

    It was easy as pi.

  • <p>"I don't want to repeat myself."</p>
    6) What did pi say when someone asked if it could explain what Pi Day was again?

    "I don't want to repeat myself."

  • <p>That 3.14% of sailors are Pi-rates?</p>
    7) Did you know?

    That 3.14% of sailors are Pi-rates?

  • <p>An irrational decision.</p>
    8) What do you call it when someone gets a huge tattoo of pi on their face?

    An irrational decision.

  • <p>You look radian today.</p>
    9) What did pi say to its sweetheart?

    You look radian today.

  • <p>Pumpkin pi.</p>
    10) What do you get when you divide a jack-o-lantern by its diameter?

    Pumpkin pi.

  • <p>3.14.</p>
    11) How many bakers does it take to bake a pi?

    3.14.

  • <p>You’ll end up with a big circumference.</p>
    12) Why shouldn’t you eat too much pi?

    You’ll end up with a big circumference.

  • <p>Shepherd's pi.</p>
    13) What do you get when a bunch of sheep stand around in a circle?

    Shepherd's pi.

  • <p>A pi-thon.</p>
    14) What is a mathematician’s favorite snake?

    A pi-thon.

  • <p>Because they already 8.</p>
    15) Why did two fours skip dinner?

    Because they already 8.

  • <p>Pi in the sky. </p>
    16) What do you get when you take the sun and divide its circumference by its diameter?

    Pi in the sky.

  • <p>You’re being irrational.</p>
    17) What did pi say in a spat with its spouse?

    You’re being irrational.

  • <p>Because it didn’t know when to stop.</p>
    18) Why did pi fail its driving test?

    Because it didn’t know when to stop.

  • <p>The pi-thon. </p>
    19) What is the official animal of Pi Day?

    The pi-thon.

  • <p>Because they’ll never meet.</p>
    20) Why is it tragic that parallel lines have so much in common?

    Because they’ll never meet.

  • <p>Because his parents wouldn’t cosine.</p>
    21) Why couldn’t the angle get a loan?

    Because his parents wouldn’t cosine.

  • <p>Pi.</p>
    22) What's the math teacher's favorite dessert?

    Pi.

  • <p>Because it’s pointless.</p>
    23) What did the triangle feel sorry for the circle?

    Because it’s pointless.

  • <p>Leave me alone — I’ve got my own problems!</p>
    24) What did one math book say to the other?

    Leave me alone — I’ve got my own problems!

  • <p>Algebros.</p>
    25) What do you call two guys who love math?

    Algebros.

  • <p>A roamin’ numeral.</p>
    26) What do you call a number that can’t stay in one place?

    A roamin’ numeral.

  • <p>Because it had more cents.</p>
    27) Why didn't the quarter roll down the hill with his buddy the dime?

    Because it had more cents.

  • <p>Because they must be plotting something.</p>
    28) Why should you never trust someone writing on graph paper?

    Because they must be plotting something.

  • <p>When he rounded them up, he had 100.</p>
    29) Did you hear about the rancher who had 97 cows in his field?

    When he rounded them up, he had 100.

  • <p>He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them.</p>
    30) Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers?

    He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them.

