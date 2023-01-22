Win Pi Day With These Math Jokes and Puns
- 1/31
Win Pi Day With These Math Jokes and Punspick-uppath - Getty Images
- 2/31
1) Why should you never start talking to pi at a party?Hearst Owned
- 3/31
2) What was Sir Isaac Newton’s favorite dessert?Hearst Owned
- 4/31
3) Why is pi so lucky in love?Hearst Owned
- 5/31
4) What’s wrong with the equation 'pi r squared?'Hearst Owned
- 6/31
5) What did the students say about their Euclidean geometry test?Hearst Owned
- 7/31
6) What did pi say when someone asked if it could explain what Pi Day was again?Hearst Owned
- 8/31
7) Did you know?Hearst Owned
- 9/31
8) What do you call it when someone gets a huge tattoo of pi on their face?Hearst Owned
- 10/31
9) What did pi say to its sweetheart?Hearst Owned
- 11/31
10) What do you get when you divide a jack-o-lantern by its diameter?Hearst Owned
- 12/31
11) How many bakers does it take to bake a pi?Hearst Owned
- 13/31
12) Why shouldn’t you eat too much pi?Hearst Owned
- 14/31
13) What do you get when a bunch of sheep stand around in a circle?Hearst Owned
- 15/31
14) What is a mathematician’s favorite snake?Hearst Owned
- 16/31
15) Why did two fours skip dinner?Hearst Owned
- 17/31
16) What do you get when you take the sun and divide its circumference by its diameter?Hearst Owned
- 18/31
17) What did pi say in a spat with its spouse?Hearst Owned
- 19/31
18) Why did pi fail its driving test?Hearst Owned
- 20/31
19) What is the official animal of Pi Day?Hearst Owned
- 21/31
20) Why is it tragic that parallel lines have so much in common?Hearst Owned
- 22/31
21) Why couldn’t the angle get a loan?Hearst Owned
- 23/31
22) What's the math teacher's favorite dessert?Hearst Owned
- 24/31
23) What did the triangle feel sorry for the circle?Hearst Owned
- 25/31
24) What did one math book say to the other?Hearst Owned
- 26/31
25) What do you call two guys who love math?Hearst Owned
- 27/31
26) What do you call a number that can’t stay in one place?Hearst Owned
- 28/31
27) Why didn't the quarter roll down the hill with his buddy the dime?Hearst Owned
- 29/31
28) Why should you never trust someone writing on graph paper?Hearst Owned
- 30/31
29) Did you hear about the rancher who had 97 cows in his field?Hearst Owned
- 31/31
30) Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers?Hearst Owned