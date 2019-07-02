Best of Wimbledon 2019

Check out the top shots from Wimbledon 2019.

US player Serena Williams returns the ball to Italia's Giulia Gatto-Monticone during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images) Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates victory after her Ladies' Singles first round match against Venus Williams of The United States during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2019. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches centre court action between Roger Federer and Lloyd Harris during Day 2 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) France's Gael Monfils returns against France's Ugo Humbert during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2019. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images) Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands plays a forehand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Roger Federer of Switzerland runs to play a shot in his Men's Singles first round match against Lloyd Harris of South Africa during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) US player Sloane Stephens (L) shakes hands with Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky (R) after Stephens won their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images) US player Venus Williams serves to US player Cori Gauff during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images) Germany's Tatjana Maria serves to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images) Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely celebrates beating Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2019. (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images) France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returns against Australia's Bernard Tomic during their men's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images) Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating South Africa's Lloyd Harris during their men's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images) US player Serena Williams celebrates beating Italia's Giulia Gatto-Monticone during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images) Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic plays a forehand during the Ladies' Singles first round match against Mona Barthel of Germany during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot in his Men's Singles first round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan celebrates match point in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Marcel Granollers of Spain celebrates during a first set tiebreak in his Men's Singles first round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Cori Gauff of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Venus Williams of The United States during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria stretches to play a forehand in his Men's Singles first round match against Corentin Moutet of France during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Sloane Stephens of The United States plays a backhand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a backhand in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Tatjana Maria of Germany during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Johanna Konta of Great Britain serves in her Ladies' Singles first round match against Ana Bogdan of Romania during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Noah Rubin of the United States plays a backhand in his Men's Singles first round match against Jay Clarke of Great Britain during Day two of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her Women's Singles first round match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his Men's Singles first round match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during Day one of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)