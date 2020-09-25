Williams Sonoma Home Just Launched a Bedding Collection With Scalamandré and It's Super Fierce

Looking for some fierce new bedding? You're in luck! Two of our favorite brands just launched an exclusive bedding and pillow design collection together and it's filled with some wild prints. Enter the Williams Sonoma Home x The House of Scalamandré collection.

This new stock features some of the most iconic prints from the almost century old-textile purveyor. Between the Leaping Cheetah, Siberian Tiger, Zebras, and Bahar, shoppers can enjoy Williams Sonoma luxury bedding with a fun eye catching design.

The line comprises over 25 new products in all different sizes, ranging from $79.00 to $399.99. Plus if you buy right now, you can receive up to 30% off your order as well as free shipping. We included our favorites from the collection below—or you can shop the entire collection here.