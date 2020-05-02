Why Health Care Workers Are Turning to Nail-Art Stickers and Wraps During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Many hospitals have required doctors and nurses to stop wearing fake nails and gel polishes due to their likelihood to lift and harbor bacteria. As a solution, health care workers on the front lines are turning to nail wraps and stickers to stay manicured in their fast-paced roles. Here, a few of our favorite brands.
Allure Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette
Dashing Diva offers one of the biggest nail wrap selections in the drugstore with just about every
nail-art design possible. If a classic manicure is more your speed, pick up one of the brand's Solid Glossy strips in shades like navy, blush pink, or mint green (above). $8 for 34 strips ( Shop Now) Olive & June Nail Art Stickers
Olive & June, an Allure editor-favorite brand translates all the fun of its bright nail polish selection into its teeny Nail Art Stickers. They can amp up any manicure in seconds flat. The tropical flowers, fruits, and animals shown here can transport you to your favorite beach (virtually, of course). $8 for 33 stickers ( Shop Now) Ciaté London The Cheat Sheets
Ciaté London's recently released The Cheat Sheets take all the best designs from
runway nail art and deliver them in easy-to-use stickers. Whether you like something subtle and abstract or bright and bold (like the animal-printed stickers above), there's a nail-art design in this packet for you. $18 for 425 stickers ( Shop Now) China Glaze Nail Decals
China Glaze might not have a huge selection of Nail Decals, but what they lack in quantity they more than make up for in quality. Use these opal- and gold-colored details to add a
little extra sparkle to polished or bare nails. $6 for one sticker sheet ( Shop Now) Color Street Nail Polish Strips
Color Street's Nail Polish Strips are so popular, they were one of the
most-searched products of 2019. And it's no wonder, given its huge selection of solid colors and patterns. Pictured is the What the Check pattern, which features a mix of pink gingham and solid pale pink. $13 for 16 strips ( Shop Now) Le Mini Macaron La Touche Finale Mini Nail Stickers
These small nail-art stickers come with single, double, and triple metallic rings and are every bit as chic as their French name suggests. Layer them on top of bare nails or your
favorite regular nail polish (we would totally put these over some neon shades) to make your at-home manicure look like an expensive salon job. $5 for 29 stickers ( Shop Now) Modi x Unistella Film Nail Stickers
If you're the type to load up on sparkle at every opportunity, Modi is going to be your nail sticker brand of choice. And if you're as big a fan as we are, you'll want to score the brand's collaboration with nail artist
Park Eunkyung (pictured), whom by the way did the nails for our May cover star Jihyo, which if you haven't seen yet, prepare to be amazed when you do. $5 for 44 stickers ( Shop Now) Incoco Nail Polish Appliqués
This sticker set features shimmering florals, but if that's not your cup of tea, Incoco's Nail Polish Appliqués are also known for its color-shifting glitters and marbled pastel stickers. But those are only a few of the out-there options you'll find from this brand. Any set from the brand is a surefire way to make certain
your manicure stands out from the crowd. $8 for 16 strips ( Shop Now)